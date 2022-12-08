2022 NewsTribune Football All-Area Team

A look at the top football players in the NewsTribune area during the 2022 season, including players from La Salle-Peru, St. Bede, Hall, Mendota, Princeton, Bureau Valley and Fieldcrest.

John Brady

QB – John Brady, St. Bede, sr.: Brady was a true dual-threat quarterback, eclipsing 1,000 yards through the air and on the ground. He completed 106 of 210 passes for 1,449 yards and 12 touchdowns while rushing for 1,007 yards and 17 TDs. The second-team All-Three Rivers Conference East Division pick led the Bruins to a 7-3 record and a playoff berth.

Mac Resetich

QB – Mac Resetich, Hall, sr.: The NT Offensive Football Player of the Year moved from running back to quarterback and had a record-setting season while leading Hall to a 5-5 record and a 4A playoff berth. He ran for school records of 2,227 yards and 30 touchdowns. Against Mendota, Resetich had single-game records of 429 yards and seven TDs. He was unanimous All-Three Rivers Conference East Division and Illinois High School Football Coaches Association 4A All-State.

Anthony Childs

RB – Anthony Childs, Mendota, sr.: Childs was a workhorse for the Trojans, running the ball 213 times for 1,190 yards and 15 touchdowns in eight games. He had 42 carries for 278 yards and three TDs in Week 1 and 52 carries for 265 yards and four TDs in Week 7. He was unanimous All-Three Rivers Conference East Division.

Augie Christiansen (Mike Vaughn)

RB – Augie Christiansen, Princeton, sr.: Christiansen was the Tigers’ top rushing weapon as he ran for 1,082 yards and 19 touchdowns on 121 carries. He also had two TD receptions. The unanimous All-Three Rivers Conference East Division pick helped the Tigers to an 11-1 record and a 3A quarterfinal appearance.

Noah LaPorte (Mike Vaughn)

WR – Noah LaPorte, Princeton, so.: LaPorte emerged as a dangerous receiving threat for the Tigers. He caught 45 passes for 884 yards and 12 touchdowns. He had a school-record 206 receiving yards – along with four TD catches – against Mendota. He was named first-team All-Three Rivers Conference East Division.

Ben Wallace

WR – Ben Wallace, St. Bede, sr.: The 6-foot-4 senior was the Bruins’ go-to receiver, hauling in 37 passes for 535 yards and seven touchdowns. The first-team All-Three Rivers Conference East Division pick helped the Bruins to a 7-3 record and a 1A playoff berth.

Nik Belski

OL – Nik Belski, La Salle-Peru, sr.: The tackle helped the Cavaliers average almost 200 rushing yards per game and helped L-P to a 5-5 record and a 5A playoff berth. The Butler University recruit was voted All-Kishwaukee River/Interstate 8 White Division.

Jordan Coney

OL – Jordan Coney, Mendota, sr.: Coney had an 81% overall grade, 14 pancake blocks and no sacks allowed for an offense that averaged 209.3 rushing yards, 177.9 passing yards and 34.9 points per game.

Ryan Migliorini

OL – Ryan Migliorini, St. Bede, sr.: The tackle was a four-year starter for the Bruins. He helped pave the way for a balanced offense that averaged 146.1 rushing yards, 160.6 passing yards and 29.3 points per game. He was first-team All-Three Rivers Conference East Division.

Cade Odell (Mike Vaughn)

OL – Cade Odell, Princeton, so.: The guard blocked for a potent Tigers offense that averaged 283.1 rushing yards, 148.9 passing yards and 47.8 points per game. Odell was unanimous All-Three Rivers Conference East Division.

Brady Piacenti (Mike Vaughn)

OL – Brady Piacenti, Princeton, sr.: Piacenti played a key role in the Tigers’ offensive success as Princeton’s center. The first-team All-Three Rivers Conference East Division pick helped the Tigers to an 11-1 record and a 3A quarterfinal berth.

Seth Adams

K – Seth Adams, La Salle-Peru, jr.: The soccer player pulled double duty as the Cavaliers’ kicker this fall. He connected on 18 of 22 extra points and made all four of his field goal attempts, including a pair of 43-yarders. He also had touchbacks on 10 of his 32 kickoffs.

Joel Koch (Jen Heredia)

DL – Joel Koch, Hall, jr.: Koch was a difference-maker up front for the Red Devils, making 51 tackles (16 solo) with nine tackles for loss, five sacks and two forced fumbles. He was second-team All-Three Rivers Conference East Division.

Connor Lorden

DL – Connor Lorden, La Salle-Peru, sr.: In his first year playing high school football, the state-qualifying wrestler-turned defensive lineman was a force for the Cavaliers. He made 52 tackles (43 solo) with 16 tackles for loss, three sacks and four forced fumbles. He was All-Kishwaukee River/Interstate 8 White Division.

Ayize Martin

DL – Ayize Martin, Bureau Valley, sr.: Martin was a bright spot during a tough season for the Storm. He made 36 tackles with three tackles for a loss and three sacks. He was unanimous All-Three Rivers Conference East Division.

Payne Miller (Mike Vaughn)

DL – Payne Miller, Princeton, jr.: Miller was a two-way standout on the line for the Tigers. He made 71 tackles (20 solo) with one tackle for a loss, half a sack and three forced fumbles. He was unanimous All-Three Rivers Conference East Division on both sides of the ball.

Bennett Williams (Mike Vaughn)

DL – Bennett Williams, Princeton, jr.: Williams was third on the team in tackles with 89 (27 solo). He also had 3 ½ sacks, recovered three fumbles and forced one. He was voted first-team All-Three Rivers Conference East Division.

Danny Cihocki (Mike Vaughn)

LB – Danny Cihocki, Princeton, sr.: Cihocki was a tackling machine for the Tigers, recording 102 tackles (44 solo). He also had two sacks, one interception, one pass breakup, one fumble recovery and one forced fumble. He was first-team All-Three Rivers Conference East Division.

Tristen Redcliff (Jen Heredia)

LB – Tristen Redcliff, Hall, jr.: Redcliff led the Red Devils in tackles with 92 (31 solo). He made six tackles for loss and recorded a sack. Redcliff also recovered two fumbles as he helped Hall to a 5-5 record and a 4A playoff berth.

Antonio Rodriguez

LB – Antonio Rodriguez, La Salle-Peru, sr.: Rodriguez was the leader of the Cavaliers’ defense, recording a team-best 73 tackles (49 solo). He had 12 tackles for loss, two sacks, two pass breakups and a fumble recovery. He was All-Kishwaukee River/Interstate 8 White Division.

Ryan Brady (submitted photo/St. Bede Academy)

DB – Ryan Brady, St. Bede, sr.: Brady was the area’s top tackler, making 126 stops (46 solo). He also intercepted four passes, forced a fumble and recovered a fumble. The first-team All-Three Rivers Conference East Division pick helped the Bruins to a 7-3 record and a 1A playoff berth.

Teegan Davis (Mike Vaughn)

DB – Teegan Davis, Princeton, sr.: The NT Defensive Football Player of the Year had a knack for the ball, intercepting eight passes – returning two for touchdowns – and recovering a fumble. Davis didn’t have a pass completed on him until the 3A quarterfinals. The unanimous All-Three Rivers Conference East Division pick made 52 tackles.

Mason Lynch

DB – Mason Lynch, La Salle-Peru, sr.: Lynch was strong in the defensive backfield, making 64 tackles (47 solo) with two tackles for loss, three pass breakups, three interceptions and two forced fumbles. He also played running back, returned multiple kicks for touchdowns and even filled in a game at quarterback. He was All-Kishwaukee River/Interstate 8 White Division.

Elijah Endress

P – Elijah Endress, Bureau Valley, so.: Endress averaged 31.2 yards on 17 punts. He booted five punts inside the 20-yard line and had a long of 43 yards. BV coach Mat Pistole said Endress executed the strategy of punting toward the sideline, which resulted in only two returns against the Storm all season.

Honorable Mention: Brett Aimone, La Salle-Peru, jr., LB; Joseph Bacidore, Hall, jr., LB; Carlos Benavidez, Princeton, jr., K; Ben Burke, St. Bede, sr., OL/LB; Caleb Burrell, La Salle-Peru, sr., DB; Brady Byers, Princeton, sr., DB; Braiden Freeman, Mendota, so., WR; Callan Hueneburg, St. Bede, sr. RB/DB; Landon Jackson, St. Bede, sr., LB; Leo Lopez, Hall, jr., OL; Creed McCormick, La Salle-Peru, sr., OL; Andres Medina, La Salle-Peru, so., LB; Ian Morris, Princeton, so., OL/LB; Brady Ruestman, Fieldcrest, jr., QB/P; Connor Scott, Bureau Valley, jr., LB; Isaac Smith, Mendota, sr., WR/DB; Trenton Topolski, Fieldcrest, sr., LB