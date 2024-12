2024 NCAA Early Football Signing Day: CCL/ESCC athletes who signed with colleges Wednesday

Mount Carmel's Jack Elliott tries to avoid the pressure of Batavia's Tony Minnec during their Class 7A state championship game Saturday in Hancock Stadium at Illinois State University in Normal. Elliott signed his national letter of intent Wednesday with Vanderbilt. (Mark Busch)

Here is a list of CCL/ESCC football players who have committed to colleges at various levels and can sign their letters of intent starting Wednesday.

That is the first day of the early signing period for NCAA football scholarship schools (Divisions I and II). There are athletes attending other levels on this list as well.

Joe Rodi, defensive lineman — Butler (D-I FCS)

Declan Walsh, defensive lineman — St. Thomas (D-I FCS)

Tyler Lofton, running back — Illinois State (D-I FCS)

Jimmie Maxson III, wide receiver — North Dakota (D-I FCS)

Charlie Stec, defensive line — Western Illinois (D-I FCS)

Nathaniel Marshall, defensive end — Michigan (D-I)

Dominik Hulak, defensive lineman — Notre Dame (D-I)

Charles Daly, linebacker — Army (D-I)

Thomas Ghislandi, defensive line — Army (D-I)

Joey Herbert, offensive line — Sacred Heart (D-I FCS)

Brendan Loftus, tight end — Miami (Ohio) (D-I)

Drew MacPherson, safety — Iowa (D-I)

Donovan Robinson, defensive back — Washington (D-I)

Connor Sullivan, defensive line — South Dakota State (D-I FCS)

Zach Coleman, defensive back — Indiana State (D-I FCS)

Brad Fitzgibbon, defensive line — Iowa (D-I)

John McAuliffe, running back — Cornell University (D-I FCS)

Achilles Anderson, defensive line — Harvard (D-I FCS)

Jack Elliott, quarterback — Vanderbilt (D-I)

Le’Javier Payne, defensive back — Eastern Illinois (D-I FCS)

Gabe Kaminski, linebacker — Stanford (D-I)

Garrett Reese, defensive back — Indiana (D-I)

Luke Olson, wide receiver — Illinois State (D-I FCS)

Gavin Hagan, defensive back — Indiana State (D-I FCS)

Ben Konopka, offensive line — Army (D-I)