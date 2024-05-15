Loyola’ Drew MacPherson picks ‘no-brainer,’ commits to Iowa

Loyola’s Drew MacPherson finds open field on a run against Lincoln-Way East in last season's Class 8A state championship at Hancock Stadium in Normal. MacPherson committed to play collegiate football at Iowa. (Gary Middendorf/Gary Middendorf)

Loyola running back Drew MacPherson couldn’t shake how much he fell in love with Iowa after visiting campus for a game in September.

No matter if he worked out on the field or lifted in the weight room, MacPherson couldn’t shake it. In the back of his mind, he knew he needed to do whatever it took to become a Hawkeye.

That dream finally came true at the beginning of May. Iowa offered on May 5 and five days later MacPherson made it official by committing to the Hawkeyes.

“Big Ten football is something that I always wanted to play,” MacPherson, a junior, said. “I think it’s just the hardest-hitting, grittiest football there is. I’m pumped, I’m really excited to get to work with all the coaches over there.”

The commitment ended a long evaluation process of MacPherson by Iowa. The Hawkeyes came out during the first contact period to watch MacPherson work out in-person before coming back again in the spring.

MacPherson held offers from Mid-American Conference schools like Western Michigan, Miami (Ohio), Toledo, Northern Illinois and Ohio. But once Iowa did offer, everything pointed to MacPherson following his dreams.

“School-wise it was a perfect fit for me, football-wise it was a perfect fit for me,” MacPherson said. “They have the best coaching staff in the country, especially for developing players. It was really a no-brainer.”

There was a little bit of a hitch, though. The Hawkeyes offered MacPherson as a safety, a position he’s never played before.

MacPherson has primarily played running back during his first two seasons with the Ramblers. He rushed for 855 yards and nine touchdowns for Loyola this past season. He also finished with 515 receiving yards on 28 catches, helping him earn All-CCL/ESCC Blue honors.

With his 6-foot-2, 195-pound frame, Loyola coach Beau Desherow wasn’t surprised to see that Iowa bought in on MacPherson’s athleticism despite not playing in the secondary.

“He is so athletic and he’s very physical,” Desherow said. “When you get that combination of athleticism, physicality and toughness, I think that speaks Big Ten football, that speaks to me as Iowa football. I think that’s something he’s going to do well with.”

Desherow said MacPherson could play on both offense and defense this upcoming season, but he’ll play wherever it makes the most sense for Loyola. MacPherson has already started working with the defensive coaches and done some secondary work in 7-on-7′s.

His mindset has completely switched to the fall with his commitment to Iowa. While he’ll keep in contact with the Loyola coaches, his main focus for the next half year will be on helping the Ramblers win their third straight state championship.

“The most important thing right now is to focus on Loyola and prepare our guys to be the best team that we can be,” MacPherson said. “Getting the third straight championship.”