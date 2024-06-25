Loyola’s Donovan Robinson feels connection, commits to Washington

Loyola rising senior Donovan Robinson set some ground rules for himself before his visit to Washington this past weekend.

If he enjoyed the visit but didn’t fall in love right away, Robinson would come back home and think about his four finalists for a couple days. If he loved everything about the program, he’d commit to the Huskies on his visit.

It didn’t take long for Option B to become the clear favorite.

Robinson fell in love with the campus halfway through his visit and didn’t feel a need to wait. He announced his commitment to the Huskies on Sunday night.

“I’m very excited,” Robinson said. “I really enjoyed my visit. I felt like I could really see myself going there.”

Robinson culminated a busy June where he reopened his recruitment on June 3 after originally committing to Virginia in April. Washington came into the mix a few days after Robinson made his first commitment. The Huskies built a strong relationship with Robinson during that time, keeping in contact with him almost every day.

Minnesota, Missouri and Arizona were also finalists after Robinson started looking at schools again. He enjoyed his visits to Minnesota and Missouri, but halfway through his visit at Washington, Robinson knew Washington was the school for him.

Robinson enjoyed the academics of the school, the campus and what he heard from the players. Washington has a new coaching staff under head coach Jedd Fisch after former coach Kalen DeBoer left for Alabama after leading the Huskies to the national title game last season. He believed in the new coaches’ vision for the future and the support the program received from the community.

“It was very easy to build a relationship with them.” Robinson said. “I was talking to them almost every day. The coaches showed out in the hospitality and have been really nice to my family.”

Washington recruited Robinson as a hybrid safety who could become a linebacker if his body grows more. Both 247Sports and Rivals list Robinson as a three-star prospect, 247Sports ranking him No. 27 in Illinois’ Class of 2025 list.

Robinson was dynamic for the Ramblers both as a safety and punt returner, helping Loyola win a second straight state championship. He finished his junior season with 36 tackles, three for a loss, with two interceptions and five pass breakups. Robinson also led the team with 254 punt-return yards on 21 returns to go along with 104 kickoff-return yards on five returns.

Washington’s plan excited Robinson, who’s open to playing anywhere on the field.

“They have a pretty good plan for me,” Robinson said. “I like how it’s very versatile.”

For now, Robinson is glad he can focus on playing football. Both the coaching staffs at Loyola and Washington will keep an eye on Robinson’s progression this season.

Robinson is looking forward to helping Loyola win a third straight state title.

“I’m just happy that I can focus on it,” Robinson said. “I feel like we have another good chance of winning a state championship game. It just comes down to that.”