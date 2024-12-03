Fenwick’s Nathaniel Marshall flips back to Michigan day before NCAA early signing period opens

Fenwick's Nate Marshall (9) runs the ball during the Friars' Class 7A second round game against Downers Grove North this season. Marshall announced Tuesday that he flipped his commitment back to Michigan. (David Toney for Shaw Local News /David Toney)

Fenwick senior Nathaniel Marshall announced over Instagram that he flipped his commitment back to Michigan on Tuesday. The announcement comes a day before the NCAA’s early signing period is set to open Wednesday.

Marshall originally committed to Michigan in April but flipped his commitment to Auburn in August. Marshall is one of the top edge rushing prospects in the nation, earning offers from schools like Michigan, Alabama, Miami, Notre Dame, Ohio State and Oregon.

Rivals ranks Marshall as the 26th-best prospect in the country, No. 1 overall in Illinois Class of 2025 and No. 2 among weak side defensive ends. 247Sports lists Marshall as the 109th-best overall prospect in the country. It ranks him the third-best prospect in Illinois Class of 2025 and the eighth-best defensive lineman in the country.

Marshall earned the CCL/ESCC White Tony Lawless Most Valuable Player award for his senior season. He helped the Friars reach the second round of the Class 5A playoffs.