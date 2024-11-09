Antonio Kollintzas’ field goal as time expires lifts Downers Grove North past Fenwick

Downers Grove North's Oliver Thulin (10) celebrates with a member of the coaching staff after winning the second week class 7A game over Fenwick from a field goal in the last seconds of the game on Saturday Nov. 9, 2024, held at Downers Grove North High School. (David Toney for Shaw Local News /David Toney)

DOWNERS GROVE – Antonio Kollintzas was quick to credit his holder, long-snapper and the rest of the offensive line.

But the Downers Grove North senior most certainly also did his part, coming through with the biggest kick of his life.

Kollintzas knocked a 28-yard field goal through the uprights as time expired, giving host Downers Grove North a 13-10 win over Fenwick in the Class 7A second round defensive battle.

The defending Class 7A runner-up, the Trojans (10-1) advance play at Batavia in the quarterfinals.

”It’s very emotional,” said Kollintzas, who also plays linebacker. “Our offense was able to put me in a position to help the team win. I couldn’t do it without our long snapper (Weston Waughop) and holder (Nick Konopiots). It’s a total team effort. They’ve got the hardest job on the field, I just put it through the uprights.

”I was definitely a little bit nervous. But we do it in practice every day, reps on reps. And we executed.”

Kollintzas also had connected on a 20-yard field goal late in the third quarter, which coupled with Jake Gregorio’s three-yard touchdown run shortly before halftime, gave the Trojans a 10-0 lead.

But the visiting Friars (8-3) battled back to knot the score at 10-all on a 29-yard field goal by Noah Sur with 2:38 remaining, which came after a 28-yard TD scamper by Jack Paris.

”That was two really good defenses going at it,” said Gregorio, who finished with 17 rushing yards and three catches for an additional 17 yards while also playing linebacker. “We had to stop their explosive plays, we knew they like to throw the ball deep. And we kept stopping their run game.

”Obviously we have to be better and we have to clean up some stuff but that is a special win. Last year we were able to make it to the end (championship game). Let’s see if we can get all the way to the end again and win it this time.”

Aiden Solecki totaled three sacks, Waughop recovered a fumble and Caden Chiarelli contributed an interception for DGN.

Offensively, Owen Lansu threw for 186 yards with Oliver Thulin catching five passes and Max Troha and Will Vala four apiece. Alec Fiermuga gained 73 tough yards on 22 attempts.

”Fenwick is a really good football team,” DGN coach Joe Horeni said. “Coach (Matt) Battaglia does a great job. It was a heck of a football game. In a playoff game where the kids are leaving it all on the line, it’s super emotional. I was proud of our kids’ composure and their fight through adversity.

”Defensively to hold a team like that to 10 points, that’s a great job by our kids. And Antonio, he’s just a fantastic kid who plays hard and plays both ways. We needed a hero and he was our hero.”

Fenwick quarterback Frankie Hosty completed 11-of-22 passes for 154 yards and also ran for 22 more. Raphiel Stewart brought in four catches for 91 yards and Tommy Thies had an interception.

”This is a championship team,” said Battaglia, whose team’s only other losses came to Mount Carmel and Joliet Catholic, “and I love them to death. They played their hearts out and they are champions.

”That’s what our defense has done all year. We’ve got great leadership and great players who have bought in. It’s a special group of young men, a very special group.”