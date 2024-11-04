Sterling’s Nettleton, Phillips set records in final game: Sauk Valley notes for Week 10

Sterling’s Kaedon Phillips carries the ball for a touchdown during a Class 5A first-round game against St. Francis on Friday, Nov. 1, 2024 in Wheaton. (Sandy Bressner)

In one explosive play, Sterling seniors Drew Nettleton and Kaedon Phillips set four school records on Friday against St. Francis.

Nettleton hit Phillips running down the sideline as he shook off a defender and sprinted to the end zone for a 94-yard touchdown.

It was Phillips’ 14th career receiving touchdown as he eclipsed 1,150 career receiving yards and 747 for the season, all school records.

Nettleton’s 2,552 career passing yards were also a school record.

Nettleton reached 1,701 passing yards for the season and Phillips caught his 50th ball this season, both school records. Nettleton finished 128-of-205 passing this season with 14 touchdowns to six interceptions. The 94-yard TD pass was the longest of the season for Nettleton and Phillips.

The two seniors made for a dynamic connection all season long, going out with a bang as the Golden Warriors finished 5-5 after a 42-18 loss to St. Francis.

“If you had talked to a lot of people, they probably wouldn’t have thought we’d be standing here tonight,” Sterling coach Jon Schlemmer said. “Credit to our seniors because our seniors worked really hard. It was a season where we won the games that we had to and we found ways in some close ones. As we got here tonight, we ran into a really talented ballclub.”

Kibble’s return sets up Dixon finish: Tied 14-all in the fourth quarter, Dixon locked in down the stretch during a 35-14 win over Marengo at A.C. Bowers Field. The Dukes (9-1) advance to face Chicago Agricultural Science back at 7 p.m. Friday back in Dixon.

Carter Kibble’s 43-yard kick return after Marengo tied the game helped set up a Cullen Shaner touchdown pass to Eli Davidson as Dixon took back control and closed out the win.

“Big shout out to Carter Kibble on that return, but that’s what makes a great team,” Dixon’s Eli Davidson said. “Adversity is going to happen, especially in the playoffs. Everybody that’s in the playoffs is good. You’re not going to walk in and just roll somebody, so we came together and we talked about that adversity and we figured out what we needed to change. Then we went out there and did it.”

Dixon outscored Marengo 21-7 in the fourth quarter, outgaining the Indians 368-221 after Shaner passed for 196 yards and two touchdowns. Landon Knigge ran for 156 yards and two touchdowns in the win.

Newman’s offense bounces back: The Comets got back on track offensively after closing the regular season with a 21-0 loss to Monmouth-Roseville.

Newman scored on nine of its 14 possessions in a 50-22 win at Chicago Hope Academy last Friday, setting up a second round playoff matchup with Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley at 2 p.m. Saturday.

It was Newman’s first playoff win under coach Mike LeMay and first since 2021.

“It feels really nice to win, not be one-and-done like we were the past two years,” junior George Jungerman said. “We know all the games are tough in the playoffs, so it’s great that we came out on top, and it gives us some confidence and momentum.”

Briar Ivey (three touchdowns) and Daniel Kelly (one touchdown) each ran for around 100 yards as the Comets tallied 231 yards on the ground.

E-P loses heartbreaker to No. 2 seed: The 15th-seeded Panthers (5-5) had Bismarck-Henning on the ropes, leading 6-0 until the fourth quarter. The Blue Devils (10-0) came back thanks to a miraculous catch in a game where offense was hard to come by.

“Bismarck-Henning scored on a well covered deep throw that was tipped by the cornerback and landed in the B-H wide receiver’s hands,” E-P coach Tyler Whitebread said. “We got the ball back but were unable to move it down the field.”

West Carroll prevails with goal line stop: The Thunder’s debut season in 8-player football will continue after a thrilling 20-17 win over Flanagan-Cornell/Woodland. WC defensive tackle Aden Wiest and defensive end Cole Herrell stopped FCW’s Elijah Detwiler inside the 1-yard line in the final minute as the Thunder held on for the win. They will face Polo at 1 p.m. on Saturday.

“It was fourth down, end of the game, and I came around the tight end and saw the guy with the ball coming through our line,” Herrell said. “I just wrapped around his waist and tried to drag him backward, away from the goal line.

“I was like, ‘No way we actually did it.’ I was just shocked. ... It’s a lot to think about, but it’s awesome.”

It was West Carroll’s first playoff win since 2017.

Sauk Valley Scoreboard

Dixon 35, Marengo 14

Newman Central Catholic 50, Chicago Hope Academy 22

Princeton 40, Oregon 8

Rockridge 22, Eastland-Pearl City 8

Bismarck-Henning 14, Erie-Prophetstown 6

Illinois 8-Man Football Association

Polo 58, Alden-Hebron 20

Amboy 54, West Central 0

West Carroll 20, Flanagan-Cornell/Woodland 17

Milledgeville 52, South Beloit 0

Week 11 matchups

Friday

Dixon (9-1) vs. Chicago Ag Science (8-2), 7 p.m.

Saturday

Newman (8-2) at Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley (9-1), 2 p.m.

West Carroll (8-2) at Polo (10-0), 1 p.m

Milledgeville (9-1) at Ridgewood (9-1), 1 p.m.

Martinsville (9-1) at Amboy (9-1), 2p.m.