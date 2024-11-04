Opening-round IHSA playoff results, second-round schedules across the Northwest Herald area

Prairie Ridge's Jack Finn runs with the ball as Chicago Goode's Zacharias Pagan tries to tackle him during a Class 5A first-round playoff game in Crystal Lake. (Gregory Shaver/Gregory Shaver )

Class 8A

West Aurora 31, Huntley 21: Quarterback Braylon Bower accounted for all three touchdowns as the No.-29-seeded Red Raiders fell to the No. 4-seeded Blackhawks. Huntley finished the season 5-5.

Class 7A

Bradley-Bourbonnais 34, Jacobs 27: The No. 16th-seeded Golden Eagles (7-3) jumped out to a 14-0 lead on two touchdowns from fullback Caden DuMelle, but ultimately lost by a touchdown to the No. 16-seeded Boilermakers.

Class 6A

Cary-Grove 71, Chicago Senn 6: The defending state champions scored 38 points in the first quarter and rolled in a win over the No. 16-seeded Bulldogs. The top-seeded Trojans (10-0) will host No. 8 Antioch (8-2) at 1 p.m. Saturday.

Burlington Central 42, Grant 14: Quarterback Jackson Alcorn accounted for four touchdowns as the Rockets won their first playoff game in 18 years against the No. 11-seeded Bulldogs. Sixth-seeded Central (8-2) will play at No. 3 Geneva (9-1) at 6 p.m. Saturday.

Class 5A

Prairie Ridge 65, Chicago Goode 6: Fullback Jack Finn returned from injury and scored four touchdowns to lift the Wolves past the No. 12-seeded Knights. No. 5 Prairie Ridge (8-2) plays at No. 5 St. Francis (8-2) in a second-round game at 1 p.m. Saturday.

Woodstock North 34, Freeport 24: Fullback David Randecker ran for over 200 yards and scored three TDs for the Thunder, who defeated the No. 11-seeded Pretzels for their first postseason win since 2012. Sixth-seeded North (8-2), which set the program record with its eighth victory, plays at defending state champion No. 3 Nazareth (8-2) at 1 p.m. Saturday in a second-round game.

Class 4A

St. Laurence 35, Richmond-Burton 17: Hunter Carley scored two rushing touchdowns late as the No. 5-seeded Rockets ended their season with a loss to the No. 12-seeded Vikings. R-B, which won the Kishwaukee River Conference championship, ended the season 7-3.

Coal City 41, Johnsburg 13: The No. 10-seeded Skyhawks (6-4) scored on their opening drive on a 6-yard TD pass from Carter Block to Kaeden Frost, but couldn’t keep up with the No. 7-seeded Coalers in a first-round loss.

Dixon 35, Marengo 14: Quarterback David Lopez hit Parker Mandelky for a 54-yard TD on the fourth play of the game, but the No. 14-seeded Indians (5-5) saw their season come to an end with a loss to the No. 3-seeded Dukes. Dixon scored the last 21 points after the game was tied at 14 early in the fourth quarter.

Illinois 8-Man

Polo 58, Alden-Hebron 20: The No. 15-seeded Giants took an early lead against the No. 2-seeded Marcos, driving 63 yards in nine plays on their opening possession, but ultimately fell in their first-round playoff game. A-H finished the season 5-5.