West Aurora survives first test of season, advances past Huntley, 31-21, in IHSA 8A first round

Huntley senior quarterback Braylon Bower scored three touchdowns in the Red Raiders' 31-21 loss to West Aurora on Friday in Aurora in the first round of the Class 8A playoffs.

AURORA – West Aurora had been waiting for a challenge all season. After winning every regular-season game by at least 25 points this year, the Blackhawks knew they’d finally be tested once the playoffs started.

Huntley gave them that test Friday night.

The Red Raiders took an early lead, and both teams tried to keep up with each others’ high-paced offenses. But West Aurora took advantage of its opportunities to win its first-round game in the Class 8A playoffs 31-21.

“I love this team,” Huntley senior quarterback Braylon Bower said. “They had heart, and it showed tonight, but it just didn’t come out in the right way.”

The Red Raiders (5-5) showed that heart late Friday. Bower scored on a 1-yard run to make it a 24-21 West Aurora lead with 6:53 left in the game. But the Blackhawks (10-0) responded right back, driving 72 yards down the field and scoring on a 28-yard run from senior Azuriah Sylvester to take a 31-21 lead with 4:20 left.

Huntley tried going on another scoring drive, but Bower’s attempt to get the ball into the end zone was intercepted by Iowa commit Terrence Smith with 1:13 left.

INTERCEPTION: West Aurora’s Terrence Smith picks off a shot to the end zone. Blackhawks lead 31-21 with 1:13 left in the game. pic.twitter.com/nHUOjSgMLL — Michal Dwojak (@mdwojak94) November 2, 2024

Despite almost giving up the late lead, West Aurora senior Michael Williams didn’t doubt his fast-paced offense.

“Oh, there was no doubt in my mind, we were going to score, we were going to win,” Williams said. “There was no way they were going take it away from us, especially at home.”

West Aurora felt that confidence despite falling behind after Bower scored late in the first quarter to give the Red Raiders a 7-0 lead. Junior quarterback Mason Atkins found Smith for a 14-yard touchdown to tie the game 7-7 with 11:08 left in the second quarter. Atkins then hit Williams for a 8-yard touchdown pass to make it 14-7 with 2:58 left in the second quarter.

The Blackhawks took advantage of a misplayed punt and took a 21-7 lead on a 1-yard Sylvester run with 5:13 left in the third quarter and added a field goal early in the fourth quarter.

Atkins threw for 102 yards and completed 11 of his 16 pass attempts. Williams rushed for 156 yards on 23 carries while Sylvester added 55 on 11 carries.

West Aurora knew Huntley liked to change its defensive formations. So the Blackhawks kept up the tempo so the Red Raiders couldn’t keep up.

“They got a lot of explosive weapons and they were able to exploit that a little bit,” Huntley coach Michael Naymola said. “Their game plan was to change up personnel quickly and get us off guard, and we tried to match it. And sometimes we did, sometimes we didn’t.”

Bower completed 22 of his 33 passes for 221 yards and a touchdown and also rushed for 102 yards on 18 carries for two touchdowns. Senior Jordan Oruche caught 10 passes for 111 yards, and junior Wyatt Fleck caught six for 79 yards.

Although it was hard to keep up at times in a fast-paced game like Friday’s, Bower said the Red Raiders did a good job of keeping up.

“There was really no pressure,” Bower said. “We knew what we had to do. And for the most part, I think we did.”

TOUCHDOWN: Huntley responds with a 2-yard touchdown pass from Braylon Bower to Connor Wade to make it a 21-14 West Aurora lead with 1:53 left in the 3Q. pic.twitter.com/LdNLjFs0jx — Michal Dwojak (@mdwojak94) November 2, 2024

The Red Raiders ended their season, while the Blackhawks will play either Naperville North or Maine South in the second round.

Although there wasn’t a consolation prize for Bower and the Red Raiders, they were proud to go out battling, giving West Aurora its toughest test of the season.

“It’s an accomplishment,” Bower said. “We were the first team to give them a close game and everything. I love the team and how we just fought tonight.”

