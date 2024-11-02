Brother Rice football vs. Fenwick Class 7A playoffs score, news, our pick, live coverage

Brother Rice faces Fenwick in Round 1 of the 2024 Class 7A IHSA football playoffs. Friday Night Drive reporter Michal Dwojak will have live updates, scores and news from the game.

What to know

Brother Rice vs. Fenwick kickoff: 1:30 p.m. Saturday

Where: Triton College

Brother Rice-Fenwick preview

About Brother Rice: Despite some tough losses to start the season, the Crusaders have won five straight games to secure their sixth straight playoff berth. The program has made the playoffs in all three years of coach Casey Quedenfeld’s tenure. Brother Rice was ranked No. 8 in 7A in the latest AP poll. All three of the Crusaders’ losses have come against ranked teams in late-game scenarios. Brother Rice lost to 8A No. 5 Marist in overtime, to 7A No. 6 St. Rita in the last couple minutes and to 8A No. 6 Loyola with a chance to tie the game on the last play. They beat 7A No. 1 Mount Carmel and 4A No. 5 St. Laurence. Brother Rice has one of the top defenses in the CCL/ESCC. Senior linebacker Christian Pierce is a Division I prospect while senior defensive lineman Charlie Stec and senior safety Conner Stack both provide strong experience. Junior defensive tackle King Liggins and sophomore defensive tackle Brayden Parks have both earned Division I interest as well.

About Fenwick: The Friars are back in the playoffs after just missing out last season at 4-5. They have qualified for the postseason in four of their last five chances, winning the 5A state championship in 2021. Fenwick was ranked No. 5 in the latest 6A AP poll. The Friars have hung on well throughout one of the toughest schedules in the CCL/ESCC. Their lone losses came against 5A No. 3 Joliet Catholic and 7A No. 1 Mount Carmel. Fenwick has beaten 3A No. 3 Montini along with 4A No. 5 St. Laurence and receiving votes in 5A Benet. Senior edge rusher and Auburn commit Nate Marshall is one of the top pass rushers in the nation. He leads a defense that includes senior linebacker Jack Paris and junior safety Tommy Theis, who’ve helped Fenwick’s defense limit opponents to 13 points per game. The Friars won the White division outright, their first division crown since 2021.

Advancement: Winner faces the winner of No. 28 Wheaton Warrenville South (5-4) at No. 5 Downers Grove North (8-1).

FND Pick: Brother Rice

Live updates