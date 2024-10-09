IHSA football: DeKalb County 2024 Week 7 preview capsules

Southwest Valley Green

DeKalb (0-6, 0-1) at Waubonsie Valley (3-3, 1-1)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

About the Barbs: It’s been more than a decade since the Barbs won less than three games in a full season - they were 2-7 in 2012. The Barbs have to win out to match their three wins of a year ago, as the possibility of a playoff berth ended with a 54-21 homecoming loss to Andrew. Billy Miller had three receiving touchdowns in the game, but the defense gave up over 50 points for the first time this season and at least five touchdowns for the fifth time in six games. Coach Derek Schneeman said the defense has not been able to put together a complete game. Last week, it was issues with assignments- some of that caused by the trickeration in the Andrew offense. Schneeman said he’s hoping Friday everything comes together - keys, pad level, assignments and finishing plays.

About the Warriors: They seemed poised for their first playoff berth since 2018 needing two wins in their final three games against a trio of teams that are all at or under .500. Even in a 21-7 loss last week to Normal West, the Warriors were able to get pressure on the quarterback, including a sack for Stefan Popov among the three first half sacks. Chrisjan Simmons had the lone Waubonsie Valley touchdown last week. Waubonsie Valley beat DeKalb 42-27 last year en route to a 4-5 record after an 0-9 showing in 2022.

Friday Night Drive pick: Waubonsie Valley

Sycamore's Carter York catches a touchdown pass as the ball just gets by Kaneland's Carter Grabowski during their game Friday, Oct.4, 2024, at Kaneland High School in Maple Park. (Mark Busch)

Interstate 8

Sycamore (6-0, 3-0) at La Salle-Peru (3-3, 1-2)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

About the Spartans: A lot stands ahead for Sycamore - a showdown with Morris in Week 8 likely for the Interstate 8 crown and at least one playoff game secured thanks to the team’s 35-7 win over Kaneland last week for its sixth win. But coach Joe Ryan said the team has done a good job of accepting the most important game is the next one, and for the Spartans that’s the Cavs, a team fighting for their playoff lives. Ryan said he likes the way his offensive line has been playing, with the young players starting to show the improvement needed for the team to carry its success forward on the ground. Owen DePauw was the lead blocker last week for three Sycamore players (Burke Gautcher, Dylan Hodges and Kevin Lee) to run for at least 30 yards each and 171 as a team.

About the Cavaliers: L-P snapped a two-game losing streak with a 14-7 win over Ottawa last week. Freshman QB Marion Persich ran for 103 yards and a touchdown on 16 carries and completed 10-of-19 passes for 104 yards and a TD to Cordell Wheatly. Adrian Arzola rushed for 98 yards on 20 attempts. The L-P defense stopped the Pirates on fourth down on their final three drives of the game and limited Ottawa to 276 total yards - 88 rushing and 188 passing. The Cavs were called for 12 penalties for 111 yards against Ottawa while the Pirates had 10 penalties for 85 yards. L-P is 0-6 against the Spartans since the schools joined the same conference, being outscored 207-26, including 145-0 in the last four meetings. The Cavs last scored against Sycamore in a 14-6 loss in 2017.

FND pick: Sycamore

Kaneland's Carter Grabowski celebrates a touchdown during their game against Sycamore Friday, Oct.4, 2024, at Kaneland High School in Maple Park. (Mark Busch)

Kaneland (4-2, 1-2) at Rochelle (5-1, 2-1)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

About the Knights: After averaging almost 32 points per game to start the year, Kaneland has scored 17 total points the past two weeks. That’s been against the stingy defenses of Sycamore (12.7 points per game) and Morris (24.7 points per game and 19.6 if you factor out a 58-52 loss to a Peoria team that’s been held under 46 points once). Of course, the Hubs are just as stingy, allowing an average of 18.3 points per game. Chase Kruckenberg and the offense will look to get things back on track. The senior quarterback has been intercepted four times in the last two weeks, his only picks of the year. He’s still completed almost 70% of his passes for 854 yards. Brady Brown (22-229-1) and Dylan Sanagustin (18-290-5) have been his top two targets. Coach Michael Thorgesen said he knew this part of the schedule was going to be a gauntlet, and he feels like the team played much better last week against Sycamore despite the score.

About the Hubs: They are coming off a huge 37-15 win against Morris last week. Not only did the win likely secure the Hubs their fourth straight playoff berth, but kept them alive for at least a share of the Interstate 8 title should Morris beat Sycamore in Week 8. But that’s going to require the Hubs to take care of business Friday. They amassed almost 400 yards on the ground to secure the win against Morris. Dylan Manning ran for 217 yards and four touchdowns for Rochelle in the win.

FND pick: Rochelle

Big Northern Conference

Stillman Valley (3-3, 3-3) at Genoa-Kingston (3-3, 2-3)

Genoa-Kingston's Nathan Kleba rolls out to pass as Peyton Meyer heads out on a route during their game against Winnebago Friday, Sept. 27, 2024, at Genoa-Kingston High School. (Mark Busch)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

About the Cardinals: Brock Needs had a pair of touchdowns in a 21-13 loss to Oregon as the Cardinals excelled on the ground, notching 230 yards on 39 carries in the first half alone. They also failed to complete a pass and threw key interceptions late to seal the loss. Stillman Valley has made the last five postseasons.

About the Cogs: Coach Cam Davekos said it’s been a broken record for the Cogs all season, taking a step forward then a step back. In Weeks 3 and 4 they scored seven total points, in Week 5 they seemed to have gotten things on track in a 41-0 win against Winnebago, but last week they fell 52-0 to No. 1 Byron. They’ve scored 116 points in their three wins and seven in their three losses. G-K has faced run-heavy offenses this year, losing 3-0 to Oregon, not to mention last week’s loss to the Tigers.

FND pick: Genoa-Kingston

Illinois 8-Man Football Association

Ashton-Franklin Center (0-6) at Hiawatha (1-5)

Hiawatha's Tim Pruitt breaks up the pass intended for South Beloit's Kaden Cook during their game Friday, Sept. 20, 2024, at Hiawatha High School in Kirkland. (Mark Busch)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

About the Raiders: It’s been a roller coaster for the Raiders since joining eight-man, going 0-9 in their first season in 2021, making the playoffs in 2022 after a 6-3 campaign and now having lost 13 straight games after last week’s 48-46 loss to River Ridge. It replaced Week 2′s 28-24 loss to Rockford Christian Life as their closest game of the year. Hiawatha won last year’s contest 46-22.

About the Hawks: Coach Kenny McPeek said he liked the performance of the passing game last week in a 42-22 loss to Orangeville. Freshman Colby Wylde had 116 yards and three touchdown catches. Most teams have focused on 6-5 sophomore receiver Jayden Gray, but McPeek said given Wylde’s performance, Gray may be more open. He also said the run game benefited with Tommy Butler having one of his best games of the year with 75 yards on the ground.

FND pick: Hiawatha

* Kevin Chlum contributed to this report.