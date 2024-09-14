Oregon ground game downs Genoa-Kingston: Daily Chronicle football roundup for Sept. 13

Oregon 3, Genoa-Kingston 0: At Oregon, Genoa-Kingston’s offense was limited to 84 yards of total offense. Still, the Cogs had a chance to win.

Early in the third quarter in a scoreless tie, a flurry of penalties (4-50) against Oregon enabled the Cogs to take possession deep in Hawk territory. However, two plays into the drive, a fumble gave the ball back to Oregon at the 21-yard line.

That would be the farthest penetration of the game for the Cogs, who struggled up front against the Hawks.

“Hats off to Oregon,” G-K coach Cam Davekos said. “We didn’t match up physically with them.”

Following the fumble, Oregon drove to the 1-yard line before settling for a field goal from former soccer player Gavin Morrow.

G-K had one last chance with 6:49 left and the ball 63 yards from the goal line.

Nathan Kleba connected with Hayden Hodgson on fourth-and-8 to keep the drive alive. On a fourth-and-16, the pair hooked up for reception that came up 1/2 foot short of a first down.

Oregon, who like North Boone is down to its third-strong QB, had two first downs to run the clock out.

“They went from a spread back to their Wing-T roots,” Davekos said. “I think it was the right move. Otherwise, maybe, it’s a different outcome.”

All of Oregon’s 216 yards of offense came on the ground. G-K dropped to 2-1 and for Oregon, it was its first win.

Polo 54, Hiawatha 0: At Polo, the Hawks (1-2) dropped their second straight game.

While linebacker Tommy Butler returned after missing last week and had 13 tackles, the team was still without Hunter Ziegler and other defensive starters. Aiden Cooper had two tackles for a loss and a sack.

“Overall they were a bigger, faster, stronger team in general,” Hiawatha coach Kenny McPeek said. “Our kids played hard so I can’t complain there. The kids fought hard until the end. It was kind of ugly at the beginning but got better as it went. It is what it is at this point.”

- Eddie Carifio contributed to this report