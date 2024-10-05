Bartel’s big run sparks Oregon win over Stillman Valley

Oregon's Hunter Bartel (5) celebrates with Seth Rote (53) after scoring a touchdown against Stillman Valley on Friday, Oct. 4, 2024 at Landers-Loomis Field in Oregon. (Earleen Hinton)

OREGON – Early in the second quarter, Oregon’s football season was in serious jeopardy. Playing without its best player, Josh Crandall, because a knee injury, and giving up two long scoring drives to Stillman Valley, the Hawks needed some kind of a spark to overcome a seven-point deficit.

They got it in the form of a 67-yard touchdown run by Hunter Bartel on the next play from scrimmage.

Logan Weems ran in the 2-point conversion, and Oregon took a one-point lead. Bartel’s score was one of many big plays the Hawks had the rest of the way in a 21-13 Big Northern Conference win.

“We had a hard time stopping them, but we were more opportunistic. Hunter’s play was an example of that. He’s a game breaker,” said Oregon coach Broc Kundert, who looked like he was jumping into a mosh pit as he joined the post-game huddle. “Not having Josh or Jack [Washburn] might take the cake when it comes down to the best win we’ve had since I’ve been here.”

Coming in at 2-3, Oregon desperately needed to win this game, but initially had no answer for Stillman’s no-huddle offense. It wasn’t until Seth Rote made a stop on Jaxon Barrett for no gain, forcing a fumble that Ethan Reed recovered, that the high-powered Cardinals machine finally was stopped.

Oregon failed to score on a short field, but the turnover gave the Hawks a boost of confidence. On Stillman’s next possession, it was Lucas Cole stopping top rusher Brock Needs (two touchdown runs) for a loss. That combined with a penalty stopped another Cardinal scoring threat before halftime.

“Even though we were up 14-13 at half, it didn’t feel like we were winning,” Kundert said.

Considering Stillman had 230 yards on 39 carries compared with 183 on 19 for Oregon at halftime, that statement had validity. For the game, Stillman had 24 first downs to only eight for Oregon.

“Coach [Colby] Dace made some adjustments on defense that made a big difference for us in the second half,” Kundert said.

Besides Bartel’s long score, it was Cooper Johnson breaking free for a 45 yard touchdown on fourth down for an early 6-0 Hawks lead. Later in the fourth quarter, he had an interception to stop a potential game-tying drive by Stillman.

“Cooper does everything right. It really helps having him back from an injury,” Kundert said.

In the second half, Stillman continued to move the ball, but were hampered by penalties. Their passing game was also anemic, failing to make a single completion.

“We stopped ourselves on penalties and miscues,” SV coach Mike Lalor said. “Credit to Oregon. They overcame adversity and hung in there.”

The Oregon defense, led by Briggs Sellers, Kyson Morris and Lucas Cole (all with double-digit tackles) began to make stops when they needed to.

“I knew where to be on some of those plays because of the way our coaches repped us in practice,” said Morris, who had eight unassisted stops.

After stopping Stillman on downs for the second time in the third quarter, Oregon began what would be the game-clinching drive.

Taking over at its own 35-yard line, it was Weems breaking free for 20 yards. The key play of the drive, though, was a shoestring catch by Keaton Salsbury on a fourth-and-8. Salsbury caught Benny Olade’s throw for 12 yards

“Coming over from soccer, Keaton’s been a godsend,” Kundert said.

Three straight runs by Weems set up a fourth-and-1. Disaster loomed, however, with the play clock running out and Olade dropping the ball.

Weems alertly picked it up before the Stillman could pounce on it and ran for a first down. Three plays later, it was Bartel bouncing in for a 1-yard touchdown.

“Stillman Valley really brings out the best in us,” Weems said. “We had a great game with them last year. When I saw the ball on the ground, I just tried to make a play.”

Gavin Morrow kicked the extra point and the Cardinals needed eight points to tie the game and only had 4:46 left to do it. They had two cracks at it, but a 10-yard tackle for loss by Avery Lewis and interceptions by Johnson and Ethan Mowry stymied those opportunities.

“We didn’t give up and kept pounding the rock,” Rote said.