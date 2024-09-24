Friday Night Drive’s Team of the Week for Week 4 of the 2024 season

The Friday Night Drive Team of the Week for Week 4 of the 2024 season is here.
After 3,382 people voted, tallying 5,454 total votes, we are proud to announce the Team of the Week. Thank you to our presenting sponsor: Schweickert, Ganassin, Krzak, Rundio, LLP.
Team of the Week MVP: Jalen Byrd, linebacker, Lincoln-Way Central
Team of the Week: Week 4, 2024
Quarterback
Luke Vanderwiel, Prairie Ridge
Ran for 238 yards on 24 carries, scored three TDs in 35-13 win over Huntley
Bruno Massel, York
7/9 passing for 180 yards and two TDs. Eight Carries for 82 yards and 1 rushing TD
Jackson Alcorn, Burlington Central
13 of 18 for 220 yards and three TDs in 49-0 win over Crystal Lake Central
Running Back
Jimmy Conners, York
Had 7 Carries for 92 Yards and three TDs. Also led the team with 8 tackles and 2 tackles for loss
Larry Stringham, Joliet Catholic
Ran for 194 yards and two TDs - including the game-tying score in double-overtime win against Marist
Nathan Whitwell, Batavia
35 rushes for 248 yards and five touchdowns in 45-21 victory over St. Charles North
Receiver
LJ Kerr, Burlington Central
Four catches, two TDs, 78 yards; one INT, one TFL in 49-0 win over Crystal Lake Central
Aidan Wyzard, Sycamore
Had three catches for 138 yards and two touchdowns in the Spartans’ 25-19 win over Rochelle.
Brendan Mecher, Lockport
His two second-half touchdown catches keyed the Porters’ 21-7 triumph at Waubonsie Valley
Offensive Line
Jack Whar, York
Excellent performance leading a line that once again paved the way for another 300 yard rushing game
Zach Hultgren, Burlington Central
Rockets O-line didn’t allow any sacks. Team ran for 166 yards, three TDs and threw for 264 yards, four TDs
Defensive Line
Ty Drayton, Cary-Grove
Multiple QB pressures in 35-14 win over Jacobs
Dom Infelise, Providence
Had two QB sacks, a tackle for loss and a key QB pressure in shutout win over Niles Notre Dame
Malachi Smith, Batavia
Finished with two TFL, two sacks and three QB hurries in 45-21 win over St. Charles North
Linebacker
Jalen Byrd, Lincoln-Way Central
Returned an interception 39 yards for a touchdown in a 39-6 win over DeKalb
Troy Velez, Geneva
Four tackles, one sack, one TFL, one forced fumble, 45-yard scoop-and-score in 63-14 win over Lake Park
Zach Samaan, Burlington Central
Three tackles, one INT; two rushing touchdowns in 49-0 win over Crystal Lake Central
Nick Bueno, Joliet Catholic
Recovered game-saving fumble by Marist to allow Hilltoppers to force overtime in eventual win
Defensive Back
Jace Crowhurst, Lincoln-Way Central
In a span of four plays in the game, Crowhurst made two interceptions in the fourth quarter.
Zandar Radke, FCW
Recorded seven tackles, an interception and rushed for touchdown in win over West Prairie/Southeastern
Chase Osborne, Batavia
Finished with a team-high 15 tackles, two TFL, one pass deflected, a QB hurry and a fumble recovery in 45-21 win over St. Charles North
Vince Irion, Montini
Had key interception late to give Montini a chance to win game against Fenwick