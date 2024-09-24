Friday Night Drive’s Team of the Week for Week 4 of the 2024 season

Lincoln-Way Central linebacker Jalen Byrd is the 2024 Week 4 Friday Night Drive Team of the Week MVP (Shaw Local News Network)

The Friday Night Drive Team of the Week for Week 4 of the 2024 season is here.

After 3,382 people voted, tallying 5,454 total votes, we are proud to announce the Team of the Week. Thank you to our presenting sponsor: Schweickert, Ganassin, Krzak, Rundio, LLP.

Team of the Week MVP: Jalen Byrd, linebacker, Lincoln-Way Central

Team of the Week: Week 4, 2024

Quarterback

Luke Vanderwiel, Prairie Ridge

Ran for 238 yards on 24 carries, scored three TDs in 35-13 win over Huntley

Bruno Massel, York

7/9 passing for 180 yards and two TDs. Eight Carries for 82 yards and 1 rushing TD

Jackson Alcorn, Burlington Central

13 of 18 for 220 yards and three TDs in 49-0 win over Crystal Lake Central

Running Back

Jimmy Conners, York

Had 7 Carries for 92 Yards and three TDs. Also led the team with 8 tackles and 2 tackles for loss

Larry Stringham, Joliet Catholic

Ran for 194 yards and two TDs - including the game-tying score in double-overtime win against Marist

Nathan Whitwell, Batavia

35 rushes for 248 yards and five touchdowns in 45-21 victory over St. Charles North

Receiver

LJ Kerr, Burlington Central

Four catches, two TDs, 78 yards; one INT, one TFL in 49-0 win over Crystal Lake Central

Aidan Wyzard, Sycamore

Had three catches for 138 yards and two touchdowns in the Spartans’ 25-19 win over Rochelle.

Brendan Mecher, Lockport

His two second-half touchdown catches keyed the Porters’ 21-7 triumph at Waubonsie Valley

Offensive Line

Jack Whar, York

Excellent performance leading a line that once again paved the way for another 300 yard rushing game

Zach Hultgren, Burlington Central

Rockets O-line didn’t allow any sacks. Team ran for 166 yards, three TDs and threw for 264 yards, four TDs

Defensive Line

Ty Drayton, Cary-Grove

Multiple QB pressures in 35-14 win over Jacobs

Dom Infelise, Providence

Had two QB sacks, a tackle for loss and a key QB pressure in shutout win over Niles Notre Dame

Malachi Smith, Batavia

Finished with two TFL, two sacks and three QB hurries in 45-21 win over St. Charles North

Linebacker

Jalen Byrd, Lincoln-Way Central

Returned an interception 39 yards for a touchdown in a 39-6 win over DeKalb

Troy Velez, Geneva

Four tackles, one sack, one TFL, one forced fumble, 45-yard scoop-and-score in 63-14 win over Lake Park

Zach Samaan, Burlington Central

Three tackles, one INT; two rushing touchdowns in 49-0 win over Crystal Lake Central

Nick Bueno, Joliet Catholic

Recovered game-saving fumble by Marist to allow Hilltoppers to force overtime in eventual win

Defensive Back

Jace Crowhurst, Lincoln-Way Central

In a span of four plays in the game, Crowhurst made two interceptions in the fourth quarter.

Zandar Radke, FCW

Recorded seven tackles, an interception and rushed for touchdown in win over West Prairie/Southeastern

Chase Osborne, Batavia

Finished with a team-high 15 tackles, two TFL, one pass deflected, a QB hurry and a fumble recovery in 45-21 win over St. Charles North

Vince Irion, Montini

Had key interception late to give Montini a chance to win game against Fenwick