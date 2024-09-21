Burlington Central blanks Crystal Lake Central in FVC action

BURLINGTON – Leading 28-0 at halftime, Burlington Central went on to blitz Crystal Lake Central 49-0 in Fox Valley Conference action at Rocket Hill Friday night.

“This was a team win,” Rockets coach Brian Iossi said. “This was a complete effort. We got out to a quick lead and played with a lot of confidence.”

The Rockets (3-1, 3-1) were led by versatile senior LJ Kerr, who is a three-year starter.

Kerr caught touchdown passes of 8 and 9 yards from senior Jackson Alcorn and intercepted a pass from Tigers (1-3, 1-3) quarterback Aidan Niederkorn. Kerr is also instrumental on the Rockets special teams.

“I just want to be on the field and help us win,” Kerr said. “We have a lot of pride on this team and have a special brotherhood. We are very close and together as a team. We had a great week of practice and we handled business tonight.”

Coach Iossi appreciates Kerr’s versatility.

“He is a special and dynamic player,” Iossi said. “I don’t like to play kids both ways, but I like him on the field as much as possible. He is a great kid.”

Alcorn, who missed five games last season with a broken collarbone, completed his first 10 passes and was 13-of-18 passing for the game for 198 yards and three touchdowns.

Alcorn, also a three-year starter, threw a 40-yard scoring pass to Chase Powrozek. Caden West caught five passes for 64 yards.

“We have a team meeting before every game without any coaches and go over things we can improve on,” Alcorn said. I am 100% healthy and we are hungry for the playoffs after being 4-5 the last two seasons. I have so many weapons to work with. I have the best weapons in the conference.”

The Rockets’ running game was led by Zane Pollack who gained 73 yards and scored on a 2-yard run.

Burlington Central’s defense held the Tigers to 35 yards rushing and 67 passing.