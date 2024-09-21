Flanagan-Cornell/Woodland, Sandwich score victories: The Times Friday Roundup

Football

FCW 49, West Prairie/Southeastern 12: At the Wood Shed in rural Streator, the host Falcons (3-1) defeated West Prairie/Southeastern for the second time this season after leading 49-6 at halftime.

Seth Jones was 9-of-11 passing for 352 yards and five touchdowns passes to lead FCW, his top targets being Logan Ruddy (five catches, 214 yards, four TDs) and Connor Reed (three receptions, 102 yards, one TD). Leelynd Durbin (71 yards rushing), Emmett Horaney (50 yards rushing), Zandar Radke (rushing TD) and Connor Decker (7 for 7 on extra points) also had big nights for the Falcons offense.

Defensively, Radke had an interception and seven tackles, with Ruddy also adding an INT.

FCW is at Bushnell/Prairie City next Friday.

Sandwich 28, Johnsburg 21: At Johnsburg, the visiting Indians (2-2 overall, 2-0 Kishwaukee River) used a 16-play, 94-yard drive in the fourth quarter to win their second straight. Nick Michalek finished the drive with a 9-yard touchdown run on his way to a 132-yard, three-touchdown performance.

