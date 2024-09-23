Sauk Valley notes: Sterling’s Nettleton sets record; Phillips recognized by Bears

Newman’s Matthew Blackert (left) and John Rowzee celebrate an opening drive touchdown against Orion to put the Comets up early Friday, Sept. 20, 2024, at Roscoe Eades Stadium in Sterling. (Alex T. Paschal)

Sterling senior quarterback Drew Nettleton needed only three quarters to break his own single-game passing touchdown record in Friday’s 40-3 Western Big Conference win at Galesburg.

Nettleton was an efficient 8-of-14 passing with five touchdowns and 151 yards in the win. His long was a 61-yard strike to Will Ports for his fourth touchdown pass. Kaedon Phillips caught two touchdowns in the first half, and Jimmy Wadsworth caught a 32-yarder in the second quarter. The fifth went to Quincy Maas midway through the third quarter.

Last season, Nettleton set the school record with four touchdown passes in a 35-33 loss to Quincy. Trey Morse was the last Sterling player to throw three touchdowns in a game, last doing it in 2017 his senior year.

Behind Nettleton’s record-setting performance, Sterling’s defense continued to be stout.

The Golden Warriors (2-2, 2-0 Big 6) held Galesburg (1-3, 0-1) to six first downs and 45 yards. Silver Streaks running back Jamar Range, who set the school’s single-game rushing record this season with 392 yards against Limestone, was held to 52 yards on 12 carries. Galesburg quarterback Caden Riley was sacked twice and had eight rushes for minus 45 yards.

For the season, Sterling has allowed 230.5 yards per game, including 52 rushing yards and 178 passing yards, and 18.5 points per game. Sterling can get above .500 this week with a roadtrip to 2-3 Beloit Turner (WI) on Friday.

Phillips recognized by Chicago Bears: Sterling’s Kaedon Phillips was selected as the Chicago Bears High School All-Star for Week 3 after his big performance in the Golden Warriors’ 27-26 win over United Township. Phillips had two punt return touchdowns and a rushing touchdown in the win.

Eastland-Pearl City gets big win: After The Wildcatz’ 36-16 win over Forreston, E-PC moved into third place in the Northwest Upstate Illini Conference. It was their first win over Forreston since 2018. Senior quarterback Adam Awender had 186 yards rushing and four touchdowns on only seven carries in the win.

E-PC is off to a great start, a stark contrast to last year’s 0-5 open en route to a second straight 3-6 season.

The Wildcatz are off to their best start since 2018, the year they started 12-0 before falling in the Class 2A semifinals to eventual state champion Gibson City.

E-PC coach Jared McNutt said the team is carrying the momentum sparked by starting the season with a win over Galena.

“Last year was one of those times where it’s like, we’re right there in every game and then we just kind of let the wheels fall off at the end,” he said. “But now we get that spark of confidence and our guys are playing really fast. When they’re playing confident, they’re going to be tough to beat.”

Newman offense continues to roll: Newman Central Catholic’s 54-21 win over Orion was the third straight game the Comets scored 41 points or more. Newman can take first place in the Three Rivers Rock with a win over Rockridge on Friday.

“Our offense was just clicking tonight. It seemed like everything we did was working,” junior quarterback Evan Bushman said. “Our line did a great job tonight, really opened holes, and our receivers ran really nice routes. Our offense was rolling tonight, and it was nice to see.”

Area scoreboard

Dixon 40, Genoa-Kingston 7

Oregon 35, Winnebago 12

Rockford Lutheran 49, Rock Falls 14

Stockton 38, Fulton 20

Durand-Pecatonica 30, Morrison 0

Rockridge 41, Erie-Prophetstown 0

West Carroll 28, Alden-Hebron 26

Milledgeville 76, Rockford Christian Life 6

Polo 50, Ashton-Franklin Center 0

Amboy 58, Bushnell-Prairie City 22

Farmington 54, Bureau Valley 6