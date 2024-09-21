Awender’s big runs, 4 TDs help lead E-PC to win over Forreston

Eastland-Pearl City's Adam Awender (12) runs from Forreston defenders for a touchdown on Friday, Sept. 20, 2024 during NUIC action in Pearl City. (Earleen Hinton)

PEARL CITY – Eastland-Pearl City senior quarterback Adam Awender had an efficient night running the ball on Friday night, to say the least.

Rushing the ball just seven times, Awender had four touchdowns and 186 yards in a 36-16 win over visiting Forreston as the Wildcatz improved to 3-1 overall and 3-1 in the Northwest Upstate Illini Conference.

The victory avenged a 34-20 loss last season and was their first win over the Cardinals (1-3, 1-3 NUIC) since 2018.

Awender said it took everyone doing their jobs up front as he had rushing touchdowns on three straight carries at one point.

“They’re all blocking hard,” he said, “and playing to the whistle.”

After a scoreless first quarter, Awender’s first rushing TD came at the 11:11 mark in the second quarter; a Draven Zier two-point rushing conversion made it 8-0.

About 10 minutes later, E-PC got a fourth-down stop, and Awender took the ball 80 yards to the house on the next play to make it 14-0 and give all the momentum to the Wildcatz.

“We take pride in our defense,” Awender said. “We always want to start on defense first, because we have that much trust in our defense to make the stop.”

Awender took his fifth carry 51-yards for a touchdown to make it 20-0.

Eastland-Pearl City senior quarterback Adam Awender (Drake Lansman)

Forreston’s Evan Boettner got the Cardinals on the board with a 3-yard touchdown followed by a Mickey Probst two-point catch from Brady Gill to make it 20-8.

E-PC extended its lead in the fourth, however, as Zier had a rushing touchdown to make it 28-8. Boettner’s second rushing score made it 28-16 before Awender’s fourth touchdown from 40 yards out was the dagger with 2:41 left.

E-PC coach Jared McNutt said he tries not to over-coach Awender.

“There’s some things he does really well with the ball in his hands,” he said. “Even if he doesn’t make technically the right read, he’s still going to make a play out of it.

“He’s a gamer.”

Zier added 90 yards rushing, and Jaxsyn Kempel had 20 more on the ground. Awender completed his only pass to Payton Spears for 7 yards.

On defense, the Wildcatz limited the big plays on the ground and forced Forreston into the uncomfortable position of passing the ball in the second half.

Boettner had 64 yards rushing, Jon Milnes had 53 and Dane Setterstrom had 40. Forreston had just four runs go 10 yards or more with a long of 24 yards coming late. E-PC also got an interception by Jacob Runkle off a tipped pass.

The Wildcatz showed they can score on a big play, or grind out a methodical drive on the ground. They play at Stockton on Friday.

Defensively, McNutt said Zy Haverland played well, and Forreston seemed to not run in his direction.

“I think he’s a problem for offenses,” McNutt said. “I think he’s really tough on the edge and he didn’t let them get outside on his side. I thought most of our defensive guys played well. Will Birchen played really well in the middle. I thought our linebackers rallied and our D-line played really well.”

Forreston coach Kenyon Janicke said getting stopped on fourth down before Awender’s long run before halftime was a difference-maker. The Cardinals could have tied the game at 8-all going into the break.

“It takes all the momentum away from us and gives it to them,” he said. “There were some things I thought we could have done better, but we’re still fighting to the end. Proud of our guys’ effort and how well they competed. Just came up short against a really good E-PC team.”

Forreston is content to have long drives a few yards at a time, but they can’t come up empty.

“We still grinded, and we still ran hard, we’ve just gotta finish drives with points,” he said, “especially on a long 10-minute drive like we did in the second quarter.”

Forreston hits the road to Morrison next week.

“Our season’s on the line every week and we’re going to keep working hard,” Janicke said, “and hopefully we’re going to be in these close battles and hopefully we start getting some that go our way.”