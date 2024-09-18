Sauk Valley area football preview capsules for Week 4 of the 2024 season

Dixon’s Aidan Hogard carries the American flag as the Dukes take the field against Stillman Valley to start the 2024 football season. (Alex T. Paschal)

Big Northern Conference

Dixon (3-0, 3-0) at Genoa-Kingston (2-1, 1-1)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

About the Dukes: Dixon, ranked up a spot at No. 4 in Class 4A in the latest AP poll, has rolled in its first three games, including a 63-7 win last week against Rock Falls. They beat Oregon 35-0 in Week 2, then the Hawks bounced back for a 3-0 win over Genoa-Kingston last week. Dixon scored on nine of their 11 possessions against the Rockets. Cullen Shaner threw for four touchdown passes to four different receivers and four backs combined on five rushing touchdowns. Shaner was 13 of 15 for 271 yards, with Eli Davidson (6-98-1), James Simpson (3-94-1) and Tyson Dambman (3-72-1) the top targets. Landon Knigge had 84 yards and two scores on just three carries.

About the Cogs: After posting 53 points in two games, the Cogs couldn’t do anything against the Oregon defense. Coach Cam Davekos said they were outplayed physically by the Hawks. The Cogs never got further than the Oregon 21, with that drive ending in a turnover. Nathan Kleba and Hayden Hodgson connected on a big fourth and 8 to keep a drive going late in the game down three points, but on a fourth and 16 came up just short and Oregon ended up running out the clock.

Friday Night Drive pick: Dixon

Winnebago (1-2, 1-2) at Oregon (1-2, 1-2)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

About the Indians: They lost 49-6 to Rockford Lutheran in Week 1 and fell 20-16 to North Boone last week. Their lone win is a 2-0 victory over Rockford Christian in Week 2.

About the Hawks: They are coming off a strong defensive performance, beating Genoa-Kingston 3-0 last week as a Gavin Morrow 25-yard field goal with 6:49 left in the fourth quarter was the difference. The Cogs were held to 84 yards of offense in the contest.

FND pick: Oregon

Rockford Lutheran (2-1, 2-1) at Rock Falls (0-3, 0-3)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

About the Crusaders: They beat Stillman Valley 34-14 last week following a 49-18 loss to Byron. Lutheran drilled Winnebago 49-6 to open the season.

About the Rockets: They have been outscored 149-28 in losses to Byron, Stillman Valley and Dixon. Dixon scored on nine of their first 11 possessions last week. The Rockets lost last year’s matchup 43-0.

FND pick: Rockford Lutheran

Lincoln Trail-Prairieland Large

Bureau Valley (2-1, 1-0) at Farmington (3-0, 2-0)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

About the Storm: Bureau Valley is averaging 47 points in its two wins. The Storm are coming off a 46-16 victory over Lewistown co-op in their first Lincoln Trail-Prairieland Conference Large Division game last week. … Storm senior linebacker/running back Elijah Endress was limited to punting duties against Lewistown for the second week in a row because of a shoulder injury. He ran for 186 yards and three TDs in Week 1. … Brady Hartz ran for 74 yards and three TDs and caught three passes for 57 yards and a score, while Bryce Helms ran for 89 yards and a score and threw for 92 yards and a TD.

About the Farmers: Defending conference champion Farmington is off to a strong start, outscoring opponents 135-46 through three weeks, including a 42-18 win over St. Teresa last week. … Farmington senior QB Lane Wheelright threw for 1,328 yards and 19 TDs and ran for 1,015 yards and 15 TDs last fall.

FND pick: Farmington

Northwest Upstate Illini

Stockton (1-2, 0-2) at Fulton (1-2, 1-2)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

About the Blackhawks: They are coming off a 30-14 loss to Lena-Winslow last week, a game in which they were shu tout in the second half after trailing just 16-14 at halftime. They lost last year’s matchup, 40-16.

About the Steamers: They have dropped their last two games after beating Forreston 28-0 in Week 1. They fell 46-22 last week to Eastland-Pearl City following a 44-13 loss to Lena-Winslow. E-PC led 38-14 at halftime last week as Draven Zier went off for 210 yards rushing and three touchdowns.

FND pick: Fulton

When: 7 p.m. Friday

About the Cardinals: They have had an up-and-down season so far, falling 28-0 to Fulton in Week 1, beating Dakota 38-0 in Week 2 and falling 19-18 to Galena last week. They were outscored 12-6 in the fourth quarter last week and did not convert a PAT following any of their three touchdowns. Evan Boettner had 103 yards rushing and a touchdown in the loss. They beat E-PC 34-20 in last season’s matchup.

About the Wildcatz: They secured a big win, beating the Class 1A ninth-ranked Steamers, 46-22, after leading 38-14 at halftime. Draven Zier led the Wildcatz with three rushing touchdowns and 210 yards on the ground, Jaxsyn Kempel added 126 yards and a touchdown and Adam Awender had 69 yards and a touchdown, also throwing just one pass in the win for a touchdown to Peyton Spears.

FND pick: E-PC

Morrison (1-2, 0-2) at Du-Pec (3-0, 3-0)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

About the Mustangs: Their first win of the year came last week in a 31-14 win at Galesburg after leading 17-7 after three quarters. It was a productive week for the offense following losses to Lena-Winslow (32-6) and Galena (34-9).

About the Rivermen: They look to be hitting their stride, outscoring Stockton, E-PC, and Dakota 114-34. They are coming off a 46-0 win at Dakota

FND pick: Du-Pec

Three-Rivers Rock

Erie-Prophetstown (2-1, 0-1) at Rockridge (2-1, 1-0)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

About the Panthers: They fell 41-13 to Newman, which ran the ball for 283 yards on 39 carries. After a scoreless first quarter and 14-7 halftime advantage, Newman pulled away down the stretch to open conference play.

About the Rockets: They beat Riverdale 48-27 last week after leading 27-6 in the first quarter, bouncing back from a 27-18 loss to Princeton. They beat Sherrard 42-6 in Week 1 and defeated E-P 41-6 in last year’s regular season finale. Jacob Freyermuth scored two rushing TDs and returned an interception for a score in the win for Rockridge.

FND pick: Rockridge

Orion (1-2, 0-1) at Newman (2-1, 1-0)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

About the Chargers: They have been blown out in two straight games, falling 60-26 to Mon-Rose and 56-41 to Mercer County last week following a 42-14 win over Hall to open the season. Kale Filler became Orion’s all-time passing leader in the loss, throwing for 281 yards and four touchdowns.

About the Comets: They handed E-P their first loss last week, 41-13, as Newman had 12 ball carriers run the ball 39 times for 283 yards. Briar Ivey had three touchdowns among his 10 carries for 58 yards. Daniel Kelly (81 yards), Cody McBride (64) and Matthew Blackert (32) also had rushing touchdowns. On defense, Kelly had eight solo tackles, including three for a loss, and Brady Williamson had an interception.

FND pick: Newman

Western Big 6 Conference

Sterling (1-2, 1-0) at Galesburg (1-2)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

About the Golden Warriors: They got in the win column with a 27-26 win over United Township last week as Jon Schlemmer became the team’s all-time wins leader. The win was keyed by special teams, including two punt return touchdowns by Kaedon Phillips, who also had a rushing touchdown. Ryan Gebhardt also hit two field goals, and a blocked PAT with 2:29 left helped secure a hard-earned win. Sterling was also able to get the run-game going as Cobey Shipma had 70 yards on 13 carries.

About the Silver Streaks: They lost to Morrison 31-14 on Homecoming last week, a game after Jamar Range rushed for a school record 392 yards against Limestone. Sterling won last year’s matchup, 45-14.

FND pick: Sterling

Illinois 8-Man Football Association

West Carroll at Alden-Hebron

When: 7 p.m. Friday

About the Thunder: They have outscored River Ridge, Hiawatha and A-FC 175-22 so far. The 175 points are second only to Milledgeville in the 8-player North division, and the 22 points allowed are second only to Polo’s eight points allowed.

About the Giants: They fell 39-14 to Christian Life co-op last week. They beat Orangeville 36-22 in Week 1 before falling 70-20 to Milledgeville.

FND pick: West Carroll

Amboy co-op (3-0) at Bushnell-Prairie City (2-1)

When: 1 p.m. Saturday

About the Clippers: Amboy extended its winning streak to 16 games with a 60-0 rout of Galva last week. … The Clippers have outscored their three opponents 154-22. … Amboy running back Josh McKendry has run for multiple TDs in every game and has eight rushing scores on the season. … QB Eddie Jones threw for a TD and ran for another last week.

About the Spartans: Bushnell and Amboy have a common opponent in West Prairie. The Spartans beat West Prairie 36-8 last week, while the Clippers topped West Prairie 58-14 in Week 2. … The Spartans beat Peoria Heights 44-0 in Week 1 and lost 38-26 to West Central in Week 2.

FND pick: Amboy

Rockford Christian Life co-op (1-2) at Milledgeville (3-0)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

About the Eagles: They fell 39-14 to Alden-Hebron last week after beating A-FC 28-24. They fell 6-0 in overtime to Hiawatha to open the season.

About the Missiles: They have the top offense in the 8-player North after three weeks, outscoring opponents 208-34. They beat Orangeville 58-6 last week.

FND pick: Milledgeville

When: 7 p.m. Friday

About the Marcos: The Marcos rolled to a 54-0 home win over Hiawatha after leading 46-0 at halftime. Gaige Ziegler had two rushing touchdowns and Gus Mumford had one passing, one rushing score and 133 yards on the ground for Polo.

About the Raiders: They fell 57-8 to a 3-0 West Carroll team in its first season of 8-man football last week. They lost 80-8 to Milledgeville in Week 1 followed by a 28-24 setback to Christian Life co-op.

FND pick: Polo