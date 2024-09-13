Harvard football vs. Woodstock score, news, kickoff, live coverage

Harvard faces Woodstock in Week 3 of the 2024 IHSA football season. Friday Night Drive correspondent Thom Gippert will have live updates, scores and news from the game.

What to know

Harvard vs. Woodstock kickoff: 7:30 p.m.

Where: Woodstock High School

Harvard-Woodstock preview

About the Hornets: Harvard defeated Reed-Custer 21-14 to improve to 2-0. The Hornets entered the season on a 20-game losing streak. QB Adam Cooke had another big game, scoring three rushing touchdowns. His final TD was a 43-yard touchdown on fourth down to seal the victory. … Harvard’s two wins are the program’s most since 2019 (4-5). The team’s last conference win was in 2021. ... Woodstock and Harvard didn’t play each other last year.

About the Blue Streaks: Woodstock picked up its first win of the season with a 29-7 victory against Rensselaer Central (Ind.). Stewart Reuter ran for 109 yards and a score, and Landon Stoltz had 77 rushing yards and a TD. … DL Tim Hunt had a huge defensive game with 14 tackles and a sack. … QB Caden Thompson completed 5 of 8 passes for 111 yards and two touchdowns – throwing TD passes to Matthew Cress (two catches, 79 yards) and Logan Wisner (15 yards).

FND pick: Harvard

Postgame analysis:

Live updates: