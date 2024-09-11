Sauk Valley area football preview capsules for Week 3 of the 2024 season

Big Northern Conference

When: 7 p.m. Friday

About the Dukes: Dixon is ranked No. 5 in the latest Class 4A AP poll after outscoring its first two opponents 91-14. The Dukes won last year’s matchup 40-0. Last week against Oregon, Dixon’s Cullen Shaner and Eli Davidson connected for the longest play in school history with a 99-yard pass.

About the Rockets: Rock Falls has been outscored 86-21 in the first two weeks. The Rockets went 2-7 last season and have not won more than two games since 3-6 finishes in 2016 and 2017.

Friday Night Drive pick: Dixon

When: 7 p.m. Friday

About the Cogs: The Cogs moved to 2-0 last week after beating North Boone 34-0. Five Cogs scored a touchdown in the win, and the defense stepped up with Cody Cravatta getting two INTs. Owen Zaccard had a touchdown and an interception. G-K started the year with a 41-22 win against Chicago Leo as it searches for a return to the postseason after missing last year. Coach Cam Davekos said facing a team in Oregon’s situation – 0-2 after making the postseason a year ago – is always a dangerous task. He said they’re going back to their wing-T roots of the 2000s and run more under center, and the Cogs will have to play “assignment sound” to come away with the win.

About the Hawks: The Hawks dominated time of possession in the first quarter but couldn’t recover from a 99-yard touchdown from Dixon in a 35-0 loss last week. Oregon was without its top two quarterbacks because of injury and illness, while Logan Weems managed 60 yards on 21 carries. The Hawks fell to 0-2 after losing to North Boone 18-13 in Week 1. They were playoff qualifiers a year ago, finishing 5-5 to make the postseason for the first time since 2014.

FND pick: Genoa-Kingston

Lincoln Trail-Prairieland (Large)

Lewistown/Cuba/Spoon River (0-2) at Bureau Valley (1-1)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

About the Storm: Bureau Valley opens Lincoln Trail/Prairieland Conference Large Division play with its first home game of the season. BV won 48-21 over United in Week 1 and lost 35-0 to Ridgeview-Lexington last week. BV senior Elijah Endress was limited to punting duties last week because of a shoulder injury. Endress is expected to be limited again this week. Without Endress, who ran for 183 yards and three TDs in Week 1, the Storm were held to 60 rushing yards on 33 carries last week. QB Bryce Helms has completed 10 of 16 passes for 149 yards and a TD this season. BV allowed 396 total yards last week: 233 rushing and 163 passing.

About the Indians: Lewistown lost 49-8 to Macomb in Week 1 and 34-14 to ROWVA/Williamsfield in Week 2. The Indians went 1-8 last season and 0-9 in 2022. Lewistown’s only win last season was a 36-6 victory over Oblong in Week 7.

FND pick: Bureau Valley

Northwest Upstate Illini

When: 7 p.m. Friday

About the Steamers: Fulton is ranked No. 9 in this week’s Class 1A AP poll. Fulton fell 44-13 to Lena-Winslow, ranked No. 2, after a Week 1 28-0 shutout of Forreston. QB Dom Kramer leads the team with 126 yards rushing and Skylier Crooks (two touchdowns) has 98 yards rushing. Jacob Huisenga is Fulton’s leading receiver with 10 catches for 155 yards and a TD.

About the Wildcatz: They lost last year’s matchup 14-6. EPC is coming off a 36-8 loss to Durand-Pecatonica in which Adam Awender had the team’s lone rushing score in the first quarter.

FND pick: Fulton

Galena (1-1, 1-1) at Forreston (1-1, 1-1)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

About the Pirates: Galena beat Morrison 34-9 last week, bouncing back from a 22-6 loss to EPC to open the season. The Pirates went 3-6, 3-5 last season and lost 30-16 in last year’s matchup.

About the Cardinals: Forreston tailback Evan Boettner scored a touchdown and led the backfield with 209 rushing yards in a 38-0 win over Dakota last week. The Cardinals had 390 rushing yards as a team in the win. Dane Setterstrom also had three rushing touchdowns Friday. Boettner has 271 rushing yards and is averaging nine yards a carry.

Three Rivers (Rock)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

About the Comets: Newman is coming off a 42-0 win over Mendota and scored on offense, defense and special teams in the win. Daniel Kelly had a 22-yard interception return, Cody McBride returned a punt for a score and had a rushing touchdown, and Evan Bushman had a passing touchdown in the win. They are receiving votes in the Class 1A AP poll.

About the Panthers: They rolled 41-7 against Hall-Putnam County last week and had a shutout going until the closing minutes. Keegan Winckler had 15 carries for 158 yards and two touchdowns on the ground and completed 4 of 5 passes for 56 yards and a touchdown.

FND pick: Newman

Western Big 6

United Township (1-1) at Sterling (0-2)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

About the Panthers: UT beat Chicago Noble/Muchin 67-0 and had six touchdowns in the first quarter, including three passing scores from Christian Peterson.

About the Golden Warriors: The Golden Warriors lost 17-0 to Niles Notre Dame, but the defense has shown promise. Sterling held the Dons to 175 total yards and only 27 rushing yards. The Golden Warriors also intercepted two passes.

FND pick: Sterling

Nonconference

Morrison (0-2) at Galesburg (1-1)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

About the Mustangs: Morrison dropped its first two games in the NUIC, falling 32-6 to Lena-Winslow and 34-9 to Galena.

About the Silver Streaks: Jamar Range set a school record with 392 rushing yards and three touchdowns in last week’s 34-26 win over Limestone. It’s homecoming week for Galesburg.

FND pick: Galesburg

Illinois 8-Man Football Association

Hiawatha (1-1, 1-1) at Polo (2-0, 2-0)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

About the Hawks: Hiawatha fell 54-0 to West Carroll last week. The Hawks were without leading tackler Tommy Butler in the game. But beyond missing their starting middle linebacker, coach Kenny McPeek said there were other things to clean up heading into the game Friday. Offensively, he said the team needs to sustain its blocking. He said the team schematically was blocking the right guys, but they need to sustain them longer. Defensively, he said the Hawks need to be less reliant on arm tackles. He said fixing those two issues will fix a lot of the overall issues of the team so far.

About the Marcos: Off their run to the semifinals last year, they’ve started the year with a 44-8 win against South Beloit and a 56-0 win against River Ridge last week. Noah Dewey had two rushing touchdowns and a fumble recovery for a score last week. Quentin Hurt had two rushing touchdowns for the Marcos.

FND pick: Polo

When: 7 p.m. Friday

About the Raiders: AFC has been oustcored 108-32 by Milledgeville and Rockford Christian Life co-op to open the season.

About the Thunder: West Carroll outscored River Ridge and Hiawatha 118-14 in its first two games in eight-man football. The 118 points scored so far are second only to Milledgeville’s 150, and the 14 points allowed are second to Polo’s eight in the North Division.

FND pick: West Carroll

Galva (0-2) at Amboy co-op (2-0)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

About the Wildcats: Galva has lost 17 straight games not counting a forfeit win during the 2022 season. The Wildcats’ last win was a 48-28 victory over Peoria Heights on Sept. 1, 2022. Galva started this season with a 52-8 loss to West Central before losing 56-14 last week to Ridgewood, which Amboy defeated 36-8 in Week 1.

About the Clippers: Amboy returns home after a 58-14 win over West Prairie on the road Saturday. The Clippers have three running backs ranked in the top 10 in the area in rushing. Josh McKendry has run for 261 yards and an area-best six TDs on 25 carries, Brayden Klein has 235 rushing yards on 21 carries, and Ed Fry has run for 114 yards and a TD on 12 attempts. Amboy QB Eddie Jones leads the area in passing as he’s completed 9 of 11 passes for 211 yards and four TDs. The Clippers have won 15 straight games.

FND pick: Amboy

Milledgeville (2-0) at Orangeville (0-2)

When: 1 p.m. Saturday

About the Missiles: Milledgeville has been the top offensive team in the North Division, outscoring AFC and Alden-Hebron 150-28 in its first two games.

About the Broncos: Orangeville fell 36-22 to Alden-Hebron to open the season and lost 42-20 to South Beloit last week.

FND pick: Milledgeville