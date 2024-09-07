E-P, West Carroll roll: Sauk Valley Friday football roundup

Northwest Upstate Illini Conference

Lena-Winslow 44, Fulton 13: The Steamers (1-1, 1-1) were struck by long plays in the loss as L-W’s Alec Schlichting had rushing touchdowns of 57 and 81 yards in the first half. Fulton trailed just 12-6 at halftime as Skylier Crooks had a rushing score. Dom Kramer found Jacob Huisenga for Fulton’s second score. The Panthers are 2-0, 2-0.

Galena 34, Morrison 9: The Mustangs (0-2, 0-2) were held under 10 points again in their tough introduction to the NUIC. Galena (1-1, 1-1) led 20-3 at halftime in the bounce-back win after falling 22-7 to Eastland-Pearl City.

Forreston 38, Dakota 0: The Cardinals (1-1, 1-1) rebounded after last week’s shutout loss to Fulton as Dane Setterstrom had three rushing touchdowns. The Indians (0-2, 0-1) were blanked for the second straight week.

Du-Pec 36, EPC 8: The Cougars (1-1, 1-1) fell short to the Rivermen (2-0, 2-0) after last week’s win over Galena. Adam Awender had EPC’s lone rushing score. Du-Pec keeps pace with Lena-Winslow after the comfortable win.

Nonconference

Erie-Prophetstown 41, Hall 7: The Panthers (2-0) drilled the Red Revils (0-2) as five different players had touchdowns. Keegan Winckler had two rushing touchdowns in the win.

8-man

Milledgeville 70, Alden-Hebron 20: The Missiles (2-0) exploded offensively again after last week’s 80-8 win over AFC. The Giants are 1-1.

West Carroll 54, Hiawatha 0: The Thunder’s introduction to eight-man football continued to be a successful one as they are 2-0 after scoring over 50 points once again. West Carroll snapped a 24-game losing streak last week against River Ridge.

Polo 56, River Ridge 0: The Marcos (2-0) scored 32 points in the first quarter and never looked back. Noah Dewey had two rushing touchdowns and a fumble recovery score and Quentin Hurt added two more scores on the ground in the win.