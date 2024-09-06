Crystal Lake Central football vs. Cary-Grove score, news, how to watch, live coverage

Crystal Lake Central’s Ben Freese runs the ball against Huntley in varsity football at Metcalf Field on the campus of Crystal Lake Central High School in Crystal Lake. (Patrick Kunzer for Shaw Local/Patrick Kunzer for Shaw Local)

Crystal Lake Central faces Cary-Grove in Week 2 of the 2024 IHSA football season. Friday Night Drive editor Alex Kantecki will have live updates, scores and news from the game.

What to know

Crystal Lake Central vs. Cary-Grove kickoff: 7 p.m.

Where: Cary-Grove High School

Crystal Lake Central-Cary-Grove preview

About the the Tigers: Central lost to Huntley 35-7 in Week 1. The Tigers struggled to move the ball and didn’t get a first down until the eight-minute mark of the second quarter. … QB Aidan Niederkorn entered on the final drive and completed 8 of 10 passes for 80 yards, finding Ben Freese for a 20-yard score with 12.1 seconds left in the game.

About the Trojans: C-G opened with a 27-3 win against Burlington Central. … Ostin Hansen had an interception on Central’s first passing play. QB Peyton Seaburg ran for three touchdowns and 137 yards. … Jadon Apgar, the team’s kicker, started at fullback for the Trojans after regular starter Logan Abrams dressed but missed the game with an injury suffered in practice. RB Holden Boone also missed the game for an international CrossFit competition in Alabama.

FND pick: Cary-Grove

How to watch Crystal Lake Central vs. Cary-Grove football game livestream

The Crystal Lake Central vs. Cary-Grove game is available on the NFHS Network

