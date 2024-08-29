Taking a look at Week 1 football matchups in the Kane County Chronicle area

DuKane Conference

Batavia (11-2 last season) at Glenbard West (8-3)

When: 1 p.m. Saturday

About the Bulldogs: Despite the change in schedule after facing Phillips in the first week in each of the last three seasons, the Bulldogs are continuing their tradition of facing tough teams out of the gate with their match against the Hilltoppers. After making its 12th straight playoff appearance under Dennis Piron last season, Batavia is returning seven starters from a season ago, with wide receiver Isaiah Brown being the only starter returning on offense. Junior Bodi Anderson will be stepping in at quarterback after losing three-year starter Ryan Boe, while senior Nathan Whitwell set to come in as the head running back and junior wide receiver Brett Berggren will line up alongside Brown in his regular season varsity debut after joining the team in the post season and recording back-to-back games with 95+ receiving yards against Hononegah and Mt. Carmel. On defense, lineman Malachi Smith and linebacker R.J. Bohr return and hope to be a big part in stopping a rush-heavy Hilltopper offense, while an experienced defensive back group in Chase Osborne and Jacob Jansey look to manage the edges of the field for potential passing plays.

About the Hilltoppers: Glenbard West has made 16 consecutive playoff appearances under head coach Chad Hetlet, and has won at least eight games in every full season during his time as head coach. Expect more of the same. Like Batavia coach Dennis Piron, Hetlet has touted this Hilltoppers’ group as one of his fastest. It starts with senior running back Teyion Oriental, last year’s West Suburban Conference Offensive Player of the Year. Iowa State recruit Mason Ellens, a third-year varsity player, is back at safety and could get time on offense at receiver or running the ball, and in the return game. Michael O’Connell, a 6-foot-7, 285-pound Northwestern recruit, anchors the Batavia offensive line. This is the start of an extremely difficult early schedule for Glenbard West. The Hilltoppers host defending Class 8A champion Loyola in Week 2, then start league play in Week 3 at defending Class 7A runner-up Downers Grove North. - Josh Welge

Friday Night Drive Pick: Glenbard West

Larkin (3-6 last season) at Geneva (9-3)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

About the Vikings: Coming off a season where they saw their highest win total since 2015, Geneva is looking to get off on the right foot once again. Georgia commit Talyn Taylor is back for his final season with the Vikings, and looks to be a threat on the offense all season long after missing four games last season with an injury. The Vikings will also be with a new quarterback after the graduation of Nate Stempowski, with either senior Tony Chahino or junior Brock Phillips expected to fill that role. The main question will come on defense after losing some key players like Charlie Winterhalter and Tommy Diamond. Marmion transfer Gavin Burt is expected to be a key piece of that defense, but the Week 1 matchup will show where they stand.

About the Royals: The Royals will be facing their first non-Upstate Eight opponent since 2017 when they take on the Vikings. Larkin went 3-6 in their first season under Vincent Ray, missing the playoffs for the first time in three seasons. But with a good majority of players from last season returning, the Royals could put up a good fight.

Friday Night Drive Pick: Geneva

St. Charles North (6-4) at Palatine (6-4)

When: 7:30 p.m. Friday

About the North Stars: The North Stars won last season’s opener against the Pirates 37-34 for their third victory over Palatine in four seasons. Quarterback Ethan Plumb is heading into his fourth varsity season as the starter and is hoping that his experience will be what’s needed to get North going early on in the season. That experience will also be important for the receiving corps, which was gutted by graduation. Junior Keaton Reinke is expected to lead the young group, while Marmion transfer Braden Harms looks to be a key addition on the squad. The lack of receiving experience will also open the door for running back Joell Holloman, who finished with 673 rushing yards and seven touchdowns last season. The linebacker duo of Matthew Plumb and Aidan McClure will look to be the backbone of the North Stars’ defense, while Declan Smith, who mainly played offensive line last season, is expected to be a key addition to the defensive line to replace stars like Jake Furtney.

About the Pirates: Palatine was stopped just short of winning their second-straight Week 1 matchup against the North Stars, with their last drive ending with 54 seconds left on the clock. The Pirates will be without running back Dominik Ball, who had 140 rushing yards and two touchdowns, both for 64 yards, in last year’s contest.

Friday Night Drive Pick: St. Charles North

Lincoln Way Central (9-2) at St. Charles East (1-6)

When: 7:30 p.m. Friday

About the Saints: The Saints’ 1-8 record was their worst in a nine-game season since 2003. With it comes a sense of urgency to get St. Charles East back to its winning ways and quickly. While the Saints are expected to have a new quarterback in JT Padron to step in for Mac Paul, he’ll have a reliable option to go to in wide receiver Sheko Gjokaj, who was on the receiving end of nearly half of Paul’s passes last season. On defense, it’s a very similar situation, especially after giving up 294 points throughout the season. The returns of linebacker Luke Herrera and defensive back Sean Keegan will help a bit, but the back end talent will need to step up and fill the holes left by players like Bodey McCaslin and Charlie Bolsoni.

About the Knights: The Knights had a turn-around year in their first season under David Woodburn to make the playoffs for the first time in five years and finish second in the Southwest Suburban - Red conference. The Knights will look a little different on offense, especially after losing star running back Anthony Noto to graduation. On defense, the Knights will have linebacker and Northwestern commit Josh Veldman leading a defense that only gave up an average 17.7 points a game last year.

Friday Night Drive Pick: Lincoln Way Central

Kishwaukee River/Interstate 8

Kaneland (7-4, 4-2) at Washington (11-2, 7-0)

When: 7:30 p.m. Friday

About the Knights: The Knights hit the road for the lengthy Week 1 trip to central Illinois to battle the Panthers. And for the first time since before the pandemic, they’ll have a quarterback other than Troyer Carlson as the regular starter. Senior Chase Kruckenberg won the starting job, and coach Michael Thorgesen said the offense is in good hands with Carlson’s understudy calling the shots. He beat out Carter Grabowski for the job, but the junior is still expected to be on the field at running back. Thorgesen said this lineup lets the Knights get their 11 best weapons on the field. Vinny McDonald will have time hauling the rock as well. While those are all new faces, the offensive line returns Jack Parker, JR Warfel and Jake Buckley. After the 118-mile Week 1 trip, the Knights have home games against Wauconda and DeKalb before Interstate 8 play begins.

About the Panthers: The reigning Mid-Illini champs went 11-2 last year, bowing out in the playoffs to 6A runner-up East St. Louis. They’ve qualified for every postseason since 2007, making at least the quarterfinals nine times in that stretch. The coach for those runs, Darrell Crouch, retired after last season. Todd Stevens takes over.

Friday Night Drive pick: Washington

- Eddie Carifio

Fox Valley Conference

Cary-Grove (12-2, 7-2) at Burlington Central (4-5, 4-5)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

About the Trojans: C-G won the Class 6A state championship – the program’s fourth state title overall and third since 2018 – with a 23-20 win over East St. Louis last November. … Fullback Logan Abrams returns after leading Northwest Herald-area players with 1,590 rushing yards and 26 TDs. The Trojans return six offensive starters and three on defense overall. … QB Peyton Seaburg, who ran for 747 yards and six scores, is back under center for the Trojans. Through the air, he was 16-of-17 passing for 340 yards, 11 touchdowns and one INT. … Lucas Burton returns at center, along with OL Jack Hissong, TE Luca Vivaldelli and RB Holden Boone.

About the Rockets: Central has gone 4-5 in back-to-back seasons, last year almost reaching the playoffs for the first time since 2014. The Rockets’ last winning season was in 2017. … QB Jackson Alcorn returns for his third year on varsity. ... LJ Kerr (20 catches, 239 yards) and Caden West (22 catches, 466 yards, four TDs), both three-year starters, also return. … Central lost seven defensive starters to graduation. … “We look fast and physical across the board and I’m excited to see some young guys step up,” coach Brian Iossi said.

Friday Night Drive pick: Cary-Grove

-Alex Kantecki

CCL/ESCC - Red

Oak Forest (2-7) at Marmion (2-7)

When: 7:30 p.m.

About the Cadets: Head coach Adam Guerra takes over the program after former coach Dan Thorpe stepped down after 19 seasons at the helm. The last time Guerra was in charge of a program, he led St. Patrick to its first quarterfinal appearance in 2021. He’ll try to replicate that success with the Cadets, starting with their Week 1 match against Oak Forest. Senior running back and linebacker Michael Roche, senior defensive back and wide receiver Bryan Scales along with junior running back and defensive end Joey Favia all return after earning All-CCL/ESCC honors last season. Senior lineman Mateusz Nycz is expected to bring back much-needed experience on both sides of the line as well.

About the Bengals: After making the playoffs in 2022, the Bengals are coming off their worst finish under head coach Anthony Malopsy, but hope to get back to the playoffs for the second time in three years this season. Oak Forest returns all but four players from a season ago, including all of their offensive skill players, meaning an experienced roster this time around.

Friday Night Drive Pick: Marmion

CCL/ESCC - Orange

Kenwood Academy (8-5) at St. Francis (10-3)

When: 7:30 p.m. Saturday

About the Spartans: The Spartans start a tough 2024 schedule with a matchup against a Kenwood team that’s made the last five playoffs. Senior Brady Palmer will step in for quarterback after Alessio Milivojevic, who was named the 2023 Kane County Chronicle Football Player of the Year and Orange Player of the Year and now plays for Michigan State. St. Francis returns some offensive skill players. Senior running back TyVonn Ransom comes back after rushing for 1,360 yards and 10 touchdowns while senior wide receiver Ian Willis had 941 receiving yards and 15 touchdowns and junior Zach Washington finished with 777 yards and 11 touchdowns. Junior tight end and defensive end Gavin Mueller will make his high school football debut after not playing since eighth grade. On defense, Senior safety Seth Valeri and sophomores Issac Saldana and James McGrath will shore up the secondary, senior linebackers Liam Kolinski and Ryan Palmeri are set to secure the middle and senior Will Alt and juniors Brady Hill, Cooper Paukstis and Jaylen Torres will have a presence off the line.

About the Broncos: The Broncos saw an early exit in last season’s 7A playoffs and had their lowest win total since 2017, but hope a win against a tough team like St. Francis will get them back on track. The Broncos will be relying on a talented returning defensive class, led by senior defensive back and three-star recruit Demaje Williams, who had seven interceptions last season, and will look to disrupt Willis’ game. The offense, while left with lots of holes due to graduation, will be lead by Brian Searcy, who had eight total touchdowns a season ago.

Friday Night Drive Pick: St. Francis