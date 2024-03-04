Adam Guerra returns to high school football as new Marmion head coach

Adam Guerra helped make history the last time he stood on a sideline as the head coach of a football team a little over two years ago.

While St. Patrick lost in the Class 5A quarterfinals against Sycamore in 2021, Guerra took the program to new heights. The Shamrocks played in their first quarterfinal game and Guerra was excited to get a chance to build upon that season’s success.

That opportunity never came.

St. Patrick’s administration decided to hire alumnus Luke Mertens as its new coach and left Guerra with a feeling of unfinished business for two years. Now Guerra will get his chance after Marmion named him its new football coach.

“Just having the opportunity at a great school like Marmion is a tremendous opportunity,” Guerra said. “The resources they’re putting into the program, the excitement we’re going to be able to build is outstanding. I’m very excited.”

That exciting opportunity comes after Dan Thorpe announced his retirement at the end of last season. Thorpe led the Cadets for 19 seasons, taking them to the playoffs 10 times and finishing runner-up in the Class 6A state championship game in 2010.

Guerra returns to high school coaching after a two-year break since leaving St. Patrick. He coached his son’s youth football and baseball teams during that hiatus but still kept up with high school football.

Once he heard that Thorpe planned on retiring, Guerra reached out to him to congratulate him and asked about his experiences at the school. Thorpe felt it was time for new leadership at the program and Guerra was excited to find a way back into the sport.

“I never really wanted to leave to begin with,” Guerra said. “I think there was always an unfinished business piece of it. I think that as much as I love coaching my son, it was kind of like only eating the appetizer. You still want the main course of running a high school program. I think it was the case of trying to find the right fit and opportunity. That’s what Marmion represented.”

Guerra started his coaching career in California before he took over at St. Patrick in 2017. He coached there for four seasons before finally breaking through in 2021 with the program’s first playoff appearance since 2013.

Marmion athletic director Joe Currie and the rest of the school’s administration was impressed with Guerra’s experience both in the CCL/ESCC and outside the state. Once they learned more about Guerra’s coaching style, it became clear that he should succeed Thorpe in leading the program.

“We just felt Adam brought that dedication that he showed for coaching and the way he mentors his student-athletes,” Currie said. “We just thought it made him an excellent choice and everything for the position.”

Guerra is focused on bringing stability to Marmion. The Cadets have missed the playoffs the last two seasons and will compete in the CCL/ESCC Red division for the next two seasons with De La Salle, Marian Catholic and Leo.

That consistency starts in the offseason for Guerra. While he loves the actual game action on Friday nights, Guerra admitted the building process during the offseason is more exciting as the coaches and players work to build something special in the fall.

“It’s making it an exciting and fun place to play for kids in the area,” Guerra said. “Knowing that their sons are going to come to Marmion and be well developed on and off the field. They’re going to be developed into young men that make their families and school proud and developed into quality high school football players that, if they so choose, have the opportunity to play at the next level.”

Guerra is excited for another chance to build something special and isn’t worried about how his last coaching stint ended. He’ll get a chance to meet the players Monday night and is hoping to start offseason work this week.

After two years away from the game, Guerra’s ready for his next chance to make history.

“It’s just a special place,” Guerra said. “I’m excited to be a part of the community and hopefully build on the great things coach Thorpe did and take it to newer heights.”