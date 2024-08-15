Cary-Grove’s Logan Abrams, coming off standout sophomore season, seeing recruiting heat up

Cary-Grove's Logan Abrams celebrates a touchdown with his teammate, Luca Vivadelli, during a 2023 Class 6A semifinal playoff football game against Lake Zurich at Lake Zurich High School. (Gregory Shaver/Gregory Shaver )

Cary-Grove junior athlete Logan Abrams (6-3, 230 pounds) is coming off an all-state season in 2023 that saw the Trojans capture the Class 6A football title. Abrams, who last spring added his first FBS offer from Toledo, is also drawing recruiting attention from colleges at a few different positions.

“This summer I decided to work out at the college one-day camps as a linebacker. The plan for me is to play both fullback and linebacker this season, so it was a good chance to get some extra work in at linebacker and learn from the college coaches. I can also long snap and some of the college coaches also mentioned that they could see me playing on the defensive line in college,” Abrams said.

Abrams has drawn recruiting attention this summer from Toledo, Iowa, Iowa State, Central Michigan, Miami of Ohio, Indiana and Wisconsin.

Maine South sophomore quarterback recruit Jameson Purcell is on a serious rise this summer on a national basis.

Purcell recently added offers from Florida and Tulane, joining the likes of Auburn, Miami (Fla.), Louisville, Kentucky, Ole Miss, Nebraska, Syracuse and Washington who have already extended an early scholarship offer.

The 6-foot-2, 185-pound Purcell, who saw limited reps at the varsity level in 2023, is set to lead the Hawks offense this season. Maine South opens the 2024 season on the road taking on 2023 Class 8A runner-up Lincoln-Way East in Frankfort.

Libertyville junior offensive lineman recruit Myles Batesky (6-foot-4, 270 pounds) has had a very productive summer having earned scholarship offers from Akron, Toledo, Marshall and Eastern Michigan while also drawing close attention from Iowa State, Iowa, Coastal Carolina and Indiana.

Batesky credits getting seen this summer at several college one day camps along with his off-season weight room work as a difference maker.

“I’ve been able to add 20 pounds of good weight and strength. I’m up to 270 pounds from 250 at the end of the season and I can notice how much stronger I am now compared to last season,” Batesky said.

Naperville North junior defensive tackle Gabriel Hill (6-foot-2, 270 pounds) continues to draw major Power 4 scholarship offers and attention this summer. Hill, ranked by Rivals.com as a three-star recruit, is touting several early scholarship offers, including Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Notre Dame, Minnesota, Purdue, Tennessee and Wisconsin.

Hill camped this summer at Iowa, Illinois, Notre Dame and Tennessee and made a recent unofficial visit stop at Michigan. Look for Hill to make some college game day visits. Power 4 programs from across the country will be looking hard at Hill’s early-season video this fall.