2024 season preview: Scouting the CCL/ESCC Purple division

Benet

Coach: Patrick New

2023 record: 4-5, 0-3

Schedule: Aug. 31 at Hillcrest; Sept. 6 Moline; Sept. 13 at De La Salle; Sept. 20 St. Viator; Sept. 27 at Mount Carmel; Oct. 4 at St. Patrick; Oct. 11 Fenwick; Oct. 18 at Nazareth; Oct. 25 DePaul Prep.

Worth noting: The Redwings will try to get over the hump and return to the playoffs for the first time since 2019 after coming close the last three seasons. They’ve gone 4-5 the last three years, losing their win-and-get-in regular-season finales each season. Benet is trying to start another long stretch of making the playoffs as it did from 2012 to 2019. Senior quarterback Ryan Kubacki returns after earning All-CCL/ESCC honors last season. He led an offense that scored an average of 20.1 points per game. Kubacki will try to elevate it to another level this season. Senior defensive linemen Liam Rooney, Joe Rodi and Declan Walsh will make up one of the top defensive lines in the megaconference. Rooney earned All-CCL/ESCC honors last season and is earning college interest while Rodi is a Butler commit and Walsh committed to St. Thomas. Senior linebackers Dan Flores and Marty Radgowski and junior defensive back Jack Getz all return from a defense that limited opponents to 13 or less points four times. Senior wide receiver Luke Wildes and Radgowski will be key returning targets for Kubacki while senior Michael O’Rourke brings back experience on the offensive line. The Redwings are seeking their first division title since the CCL/ESCC formed in 2019. Four of Benets’ opponents made the playoffs last season (Hillcrest, St. Viator, Mount Carmel, Nazareth) while three more teams just missed out with 4-5 records (De La Salle, Fenwick, DePaul Prep).

DePaul Prep

Coach: Mike Passarella

2023 record: 4-5, 1-2

Schedule: Aug. 30 Deerfield; Sept. 6 at Marian Central; Sept. 13 at Marian Catholic; Sept. 20 St. Patrick; Sept. 27 Loyola; Oct. 4 at St. Viator; Oct. 11 Carmel; Oct. 18 at St. Francis; Oct. 25 at Benet.

Worth noting: DePaul Prep came its closest to returning to the playoffs for the first time since 2015 last season. The Rams dropped their regular-season finale to De La Salle where a win would’ve sent them in. The program has only made the playoffs once since the school formed in 2014 from the former Gordon Tech. Senior quarterback Juju Rodriguez returns for his third season as the Rams starter after earning All-CCL/ESCC honors last season. He threw for 1,600 yards and 21 touchdowns along with 131 rushing yards and four touchdowns. Senior wide receiver Braden Peevy comes back after finishing his All-CCL/ESCC season last year with 417 receiving yards and seven touchdowns. Senior offensive lineman Dominic Bitz will try to build off a season where he earned Red Offensive Lineman of the Year honors while senior running back Nick Martinez comes back after sharing rushing snaps last year. Senior linebacker Jett Reese and senior defensive lineman Michael Casper come back and will try to take the Rams defense to another level after limiting opponents to 14 or fewer points three times last season. Senior linebackers Aidan Castette and Gianni Giunta along with senior defensive backs Shae Griffith, Avry Bellis and Max Pettinger will all bring back experience as well. The Rams return to the playoffs won’t come easy. Four of their opponents made the playoffs last year (Loyola, St. Viator, Carmel, St. Francis) while four more teams just missed with 4-5 records (Deerfield, Marian Central, Marian Catholic, Benet).

St. Patrick

Coach: Luke Mertens

2023 record: 2-7, 1-2

Schedule: Aug. 30 at Niles Notre Dame; Sept. 6 at Larkin; Sept. 13 at Leo; Sept. 20 at DePaul Prep; Sept. 28 Brother Rice; Oct. 4 Benet; Oct. 11 St. Laurence; Oct. 18 at St. Rita; Oct. 25 at St. Viator.

Worth noting: The Shamrocks are hoping a couple seasons of growing pains turns into success this season. St. Patrick has finished 4-5 and 2-7, respectively, during Mertens’ first two seasons in charge of the program after mostly playing young players. The program will try to return to the playoffs for the first time since 2021 and build consistent success — St. Patrick hasn’t made the playoffs back-to-back years since 2013. Mertens brings back plenty of experience in one of the most important positions in order to compete in the megaconference: offensive line. Juniors Conor Malenock, Matt Downes and Eli Valencia are entering their third season as starters and will be critical to the offense’s success. Senior quarterback Colin Hay comes back after splitting snaps last season. He’ll have returning talent to throw to in senior wide receivers Vince Curio and Gavin Fitzgerald. Senior Lucas Stuckert and junior Kevin Michaelsen bring back experience on the defensive line while senior linebacker Jack Harrington and senior defensive backs Leo Soriano and Max Pydych will shore things up in the back of the defense. St. Patrick will be tested throughout the year, especially throughout the second half of the season. Six of the Shamrocks’ last nine opponents either made the playoffs or just missed out with a 4-5 record. The Shamrocks will try to reclaim their success in the CCL/ESCC since it formed. During that time, St. Patrick has won an outright Purple title in the fall 2021 season and shares of the Purple in 2019 and 2022.

St. Viator

Coach: David Archibald

2023 record: 6-5, 2-1

Schedule: Aug. 30 at Riverside University High (Wisc.); Sept. 7 Hyde Park; Sept. 13 at Marmion; Sept. 20 at Benet; Sept. 27 St. Ignatius; Oct. 4 DePaul Prep; Oct. 11 Montini; Oct. 18 at IC Catholic Prep; Oct. 25 St. Patrick.

Worth noting: St. Viator won its first playoff game since 2016 when it upset Richmond-Burton in the Class 4A first round last season. The Lions snuck their way into the playoffs for a second straight year after winning their regular-season finale. They’ll try to qualify for the postseason for a third straight season for the first time since 2004-2006. Senior quarterback Cooper Kmet comes back after a dynamic season where he earned Purple Offensive Player of the Year honors. Kmet threw for 1,970 yards and finished with 24 touchdowns, throwing 21 and rushing in for three more. Senior athlete Dayvion Ellis will be a major target for Kmet and a playmaker in all three phases of the game. Ellis finished with 806 receiving yards and seven touchdowns, 440 rushing yards and four touchdowns, 6.5 tackles and two interceptions along with 257 kickoff return yards and one touchdown. He was named the Purple co-Most Valuable Player and earned Illinois High School Football Coaches Association All-State honors. Senior wide receiver Jaylan Szlachetka and senior offensive lineman Ben Konopka both return and should be major factors after earning All-CCL/ESCC honors. Senior linebacker Ethan Angst will be a major leader defensively, along with Szlachetka at cornerback. St. Viator will try to win its first outright title since the megaconference formed in 2019. The program shared division titles in 2019 and 2022. The Lions will play Riverside University High for a second straight season. They beat Riverside 53-0, who went on to finish the season 4-6.

FIVE PLAYERS TO WATCH

Dayvion Ellis, St. Viator, sr., ATH – An elite playmaker who showed he can do it all with his speed in all three phases

An elite playmaker who showed he can do it all with his speed in all three phases Liam Rooney, Benet, sr., DL – A top interior lineman who can pressure quarterbacks and stop the run from the middle

A top interior lineman who can pressure quarterbacks and stop the run from the middle JuJu Rodriguez, DePaul Prep, sr., QB – With plenty of varsity experience, Rodriguez should shine with his playmaking ability

With plenty of varsity experience, Rodriguez should shine with his playmaking ability Connor Malenock, St. Patrick, jr., OL – Returning for his third year as a starter, Malenock has big potential to turn heads with his play

Returning for his third year as a starter, Malenock has big potential to turn heads with his play Cooper Kmet, St. Viator, sr., QB – After getting into a strong groove toward the end of the season, Kmet should continue to show off his strong arm

FIVE CAN’T MISS GAMES

Week 1: St. Patrick at Niles Notre Dame – This rivalry game was preserved as a CCL/ESCC crossover and should make for a fun start to the season for both teams. The Shamrocks will try to break an eight-game losing streak to the Dons.

This rivalry game was preserved as a CCL/ESCC crossover and should make for a fun start to the season for both teams. The Shamrocks will try to break an eight-game losing streak to the Dons. Week 6: DePaul Prep at St. Viator – The second Purple game of the season for both teams could decide who ends up winning the division. Both teams have electric offenses who have proven they can find ways to win. A victory here sets up the winning team nicely heading into the final third of the season.

The second Purple game of the season for both teams could decide who ends up winning the division. Both teams have electric offenses who have proven they can find ways to win. A victory here sets up the winning team nicely heading into the final third of the season. Week 8: St. Viator at IC Catholic – The Lions’ final two CCL/ESCC crossover games will be a nice test going up against Montini and IC Catholic. The Knights have been one of the top programs in the state recently and a nice challenge on the road will prepare St. Viator for a playoff push.

The Lions’ final two CCL/ESCC crossover games will be a nice test going up against Montini and IC Catholic. The Knights have been one of the top programs in the state recently and a nice challenge on the road will prepare St. Viator for a playoff push. Week 8: Benet at Nazareth – A nice CCL/ESCC crossover rivalry game for both teams toward the end of the season. Both of these programs draw from the same areas, so there will be plenty to play for other than a late playoff push and higher seedings.

A nice CCL/ESCC crossover rivalry game for both teams toward the end of the season. Both of these programs draw from the same areas, so there will be plenty to play for other than a late playoff push and higher seedings. Week 9: DePaul Prep at Benet – This matchup could end up being the game of the year for both of these programs. Each missed the playoffs with 4-5 records last year and will try to break that streak this season. The Redwings last made the playoffs in 2019 while the Rams will try to return for the first time since 2015.

STEVE SOUCIE’S PREDICTED FINISH

(* - Projected playoff qualifier)