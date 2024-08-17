2024 season preview: Scouting the CCL/ESCC Orange Division

Joliet Catholic Academy's Keegan Farnaus (29) tries to elude a defender during last season's Class 5A second-round game against Triad at Joliet. Farnaus will be a key returner for the Hilltoppers this season. (Dean Reid for Shaw Local News Network) (Dean Reid for Shaw Local News Ne/Dean Reid)

TEAM PREVIEWS

Joliet Catholic

Coach: Jake Jaworski

2023 record: 10-4, 2-1 (Class 5A runner-up)

Schedule: Aug. 30 Iowa City; Sept. 6 at Oswego; Sept. 13 Fenwick; Sept. 20 Marist; Sept. 27 at Nazareth; Oct. 4 at Niles Notre Dame; Oct. 11 at Mount Carmel; Oct. 18 De La Salle; Oct. 25 at Providence.

Worth noting: The Hilltoppers competed in their third state championship game since Jaworski took over in 2017. Joliet Catholic won two titles in those appearances and only missed the playoffs once during that run (there was no playoff held during the spring 2021 season because of the COVID-19 pandemic). Senior linebacker Daniel Rouse comes back after being a force on the Hilltoppers’ defense. Rouse led the team with 95 tackles, nine of them for loss, along with one sack, earning All-CCL/ESCC honors. The Hilltoppers will need to replace graduated defensive lineman Dillon Johnson, who earned last year’s Green Defensive Player of the Year award and now plays for Wisconsin. Senior defensive linemen Nico Ronchetti and Zach Pomatto bring back experience on the defensive line, while senior Nick Bueno returns up the middle with Rouse. Seniors Michael Jaworski, Anthony Brown and Zachary Beitler come back in the secondary. Junior quarterback Lucas Similuck takes over the starting spot, while seniors Keegan Farnaus, Nate Magrini and Larry Stringham return in the running back room. They’ll have an experienced offensive line of senior returners Jake Jakovich, Cameron Juricich and Michael Lynch along with senior Elijah Watt. Joliet Catholic will play two teams that played for a state championship last season. The Hilltoppers will meet Nazareth for a Class 5A title rematch before playing Class 7A defending state champion Mount Carmel . Joliet Catholic will try to win its fourth CCL/ESCC division title after failing to win one last year. The Hilltoppers won a White title in 2019 and Orange crowns in fall 2021 and 2022.

Marist

Coach: Mike Fitzgerald

2023 record: 4-5, 1-2

Schedule: Aug. 31 Morgan Park; Sept. 6 at Brother Rice; Sept. 13 Montini; Sept. 20 at Joliet Catholic; Sept. 27 at IC Catholic Prep, Oct. 4 Providence; Oct. 11 at St. Ignatius; Oct. 18 Marmion; Oct. 25 Niles Notre Dame.

Worth noting: Fitzgerald takes over the RedHawks program after leading York to back-to-back historic seasons. During his time with the Dukes, Fitzgerald took the program to its first winning season since 2011, its first state semifinal appearance and its first undefeated regular season in 2022. Fitzgerald returns to Marist after serving as its offensive coordinator for six seasons. Senior defensive tackle and Iowa commit Brad Fitzgibbon comes back as one of the top defensive linemen in the state. He’ll look to stay healthy this year after a knee injury limited Fitzgibbon to five games and 10 tackles, seven for a loss. Senior defensive lineman and Harvard commit Achilles Anderson will join Fitzgibbon as a major threat on the defensive line, while senior defensive back Tyrese Johnson will try to shore things up in the secondary. Senior running back and Cornell commit John McAuliffe will be a major offensive threat running and catching the ball once again. He rushed for 1,184 yards and 19 touchdowns while racking up 157 receiving yards and three TDs, earning All-CCL/ESCC honors. Senior quarterback Jacob Ritter joins the program after transferring in from Lincoln-Way East. He threw for 21 yards on nine attempts as the Griffins’ backup last season. Junior offensive lineman Rico Schrieber returns and will provide big protection with his 6-foot-7, 330-pound frame. Marist missed the playoffs for the first time since 2014 last season, just the second time since 2007. The RedHawks bring back 16 starters from last season’s team. They’ll need the experience, as seven of their nine opponents made the playoffs last year.

Niles Notre Dame

Coach: Mike Hennessey

2023 record: 3-8, 0-3

Schedule: Aug. 30 St. Patrick; Sept. 6 at Sterling; Sept. 13 St. Laurence; Sept. 20 at Providence; Sept. 27 at St. Rita; Oct. 4 Joliet Catholic; Oct. 11 at Brother Rice; Oct. 18 vs. Leo; Oct. 25 at Marist.

Worth noting: After failing to qualify for the postseason for the second time in three seasons, the Dons will try to start another playoff streak. Notre Dame made the playoffs from 2006 to 2013 and 2015 to 2019. The Dons last competed in the postseason in 2022. Seniors Ryder Raya and Luke Olson, an Illinois State commit, will make a dynamic duo both at wide receiver and defensive back. Raya earned All-CCL/ESCC honors last season. Senior George Salvage and junior Luke Dickey will compete for the starting quarterback spot. Dickey earned varsity snaps last season and showed off his ability to throw off the scramble. Senior John McDonagh and junior Dillon Gallagher will split time rushing the ball as they try to elevate an offense that averaged 12.1 points per game last year. Seniors Scott Cook and Peter Reischl will pave the way on the offensive line while also creating pressure on the defensive side. Senior linebacker Dan Sherry and senior defensive end Sean Adams will join Raya and Olson in trying to take the Dons’ defense to another level. Notre Dame allowed an average of 26.3 points per game. The Dons’ CCL/ESCC slate won’t have too many easy matchups. After starting the season against St. Patrick, Notre Dame will play two state finalists (St. Laurence, Joliet Catholic) and three more playoff teams from last season (Providence, St. Rita, Brother Rice). Hennessey will coach his 34rd season with the Dons. He is the longest tenured coach in the CCL/ESCC.

Providence

Coach: Tyler Plantz

2023 record: 8-5, 2-1 (CCL/ESCC White co-champions)

Schedule: Aug. 30 at Wheaton North; Sept. 6 Lincoln-Way Central; Sept. 13 Carmel; Sept. 20 Niles Notre Dame; Sept. 27 at St. Francis; Oct. 4 at Marist; Oct. 12 at Loyola; Oct. 18 Marian Catholic; Oct. 25 Joliet Catholic.

Worth noting: The Celtics returned to the playoffs for the second straight year under Plantz. After reaching the Class 4A state title game in 2022 in his first season, Providence made it to the Class 5A semifinals, where it lost to rival Joliet Catholic. Senior defensive back Gavin Hagan comes back as one of the top pass disrupters in the megaconference. Hagan finished with 47 tackles, three for loss, along with six pass breakups and two interceptions to earn White Defensive Player of the Year honors. Senior safeties Luke Leverett and Jayden Mikulski will join Hagan in securing the secondary, while senior linebacker Jay Jeziorski will provide experience up the middle. Junior Leo Slepski, sophomore AJ Rayford and freshmen Dom Vita and Gavin Ciesiun will compete for the starting quarterback position. Hagan, Leverett, Jeziorski, Mikulski, senior lineman Koda Miller and senior defensive lineman Tyler Cucio bring back experience from the 2022 state runner-up team. Providence made deep postseason runs the past two years after winning their regular-season finale in order to qualify. Six of Providence’s opponents qualified for the postseason last season. The Celtics will play a defending champion (Loyola), state runner-up (Joliet Catholic), a semifinalist (St. Francis) and a quarterfinalist (Carmel).

Providence’s Gavin Hagan gets a pick during the 2022 postseason. (Sandy Bressner – sbressner@shawmedia.com)

FIVE PLAYERS TO WATCH

Brad Fitzgibbon, Marist, sr., DT – A dominant force from the middle of the line, Fitzgibbon should help stop both the run and pass.

A dominant force from the middle of the line, Fitzgibbon should help stop both the run and pass. Daniel Rouse, Joliet Catholic, sr., LB – Always finds his way to the ball and should be a key cog from the middle of the Hilltoppers’ defense.

Always finds his way to the ball and should be a key cog from the middle of the Hilltoppers’ defense. Gavin Hagan, Providence, sr., DB – One of the top secondary defenders in the megaconference, Hagan will continue to cause havoc for quarterbacks, wideouts.

One of the top secondary defenders in the megaconference, Hagan will continue to cause havoc for quarterbacks, wideouts. Ryder Raya, Niles Notre Dame, sr., DB/WR – Will make a difference on both sides of the ball and should cause issues with his tall frame.

Will make a difference on both sides of the ball and should cause issues with his tall frame. John McAuliffe, Marist, sr., RB – An explosive player who also has the ability to turn passes into long gains on top of his talent rushing the ball.

FIVE CAN’T-MISS GAMES

Week 2: Brother Rice at Marist – The Battle of Pulaski was preserved in a fun CCL/ESCC crossover game near the start of the season. This year’s matchup will get some new blood with Mike Fitzgerald becoming the Marist head coach and will feature plenty of talent on both sides of the ball for the Crusaders and RedHawks.

The Battle of Pulaski was preserved in a fun CCL/ESCC crossover game near the start of the season. This year’s matchup will get some new blood with Mike Fitzgerald becoming the Marist head coach and will feature plenty of talent on both sides of the ball for the Crusaders and RedHawks. Week 5: Providence at St. Francis – This CCL/ESCC crossover should make for a nice test at the midway point of the season. Both teams will have plenty of new faces this year, so a win here could help the winning team head into the second half on the right note.

This CCL/ESCC crossover should make for a nice test at the midway point of the season. Both teams will have plenty of new faces this year, so a win here could help the winning team head into the second half on the right note. Week 7: Joliet Catholic at Mount Carmel – Two of the most decorated programs in Illinois’ history will meet in a CCL/ESCC crossover game to start the final third of the season on the South Side. Both teams have appeared in two state championships the last three seasons, with the Caravan winning two and the Hilltoppers taking one.

Two of the most decorated programs in Illinois’ history will meet in a CCL/ESCC crossover game to start the final third of the season on the South Side. Both teams have appeared in two state championships the last three seasons, with the Caravan winning two and the Hilltoppers taking one. Week 9: Joliet Catholic at Providence – The Holy Wars gets an ultimate spotlight as there could be a lot on the line in this matchup. The two rivals have played each other four times in the past two seasons, including two playoff matchups that they’ve split. This game could decide who wins the CCL/ESCC Orange.

The Holy Wars gets an ultimate spotlight as there could be a lot on the line in this matchup. The two rivals have played each other four times in the past two seasons, including two playoff matchups that they’ve split. This game could decide who wins the CCL/ESCC Orange. Week 9: Niles Notre Dame at Marist – These longtime ESCC rivals will meet again with the potential to have a lot on the line to end the season. Both teams will try to return to the playoffs after having down seasons last year. A win here could make or break a team’s season.

STEVE SOUCIE’S PREDICTED FINISH

(* - Projected playoff qualifier)