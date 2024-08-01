2024 IHSA football schedule release: DeKalb County’s top games to watch, week-by-week

DeKalb’s Davon Grant carries the ball against Sandburg in a game during the 2023 season in DeKalb. (Mark Busch)

The IHSA just released its statewide football schedule for the 2024 season. Here are some top games to watch in the Daily Chronicle coverage area.

Week 1: Sycamore vs. DeKalb (at NIU’s Huskie Stadium), 7 p.m. Aug. 30

The Spartans made it two straight wins against the Barbs last season with a dominant 42-7 victory after losing the previous seven matchups in the series. Last year’s contest was a one-score game at the half before Sycamore ran away to secure the traveling trophy in back-to-back years.

Week 2: North Boone at Genoa-Kingston, 7 p.m. Sept. 6

The Cogs did not have much success against the Vikings last year with a 35-6 loss, and this should be another early-season test to see how far G-K has come. The Cogs finished 4-5 last year, alternating wins and losses over their first six games, and missed the playoffs for the first time since 2014.

Week 3: DeKalb at Kaneland, 7 p.m. Sept. 13

DeKalb and Kaneland will meet for the first time since 2018, when the rivals were a part of the Northern Illinois Big 12. Their last meeting featured plenty of drama as the Knights came back from 13 points down in the second half to beat the Barbs 21-20 on Sept. 21, 2018.

Sycamore's Burke Gautcher avoids a Morris pass rusher in a game during the 2023 season in Morris. (Mark Busch)

Week 4: Lincoln-Way Central at DeKalb, 7 p.m. Sept. 20

The Barbs’ opening game in the first year of the SouthWest Suburban/DuPage Valley Conference Green Division is no cupcake. Lincoln-Way Central finished 9-2 last year with its only regular-season loss against Lincoln-Way West, a 28-21 defeat in OT. DeKalb is one of the smallest schools in the new conference, so the Barbs have a big challenge ahead.

Week 5: Kaneland at Morris, 7 p.m. Sept. 27

Morris got the best of Kaneland last year with a 43-33 win in one of the area’s most exciting early-season games. The Knights led 33-28 early in the fourth quarter in an upset attempt but could not hold off Morris, which went on to score the game’s final 15 points. Kaneland’s Troyer Carlson (now graduated) threw for 170 yards and ran for 175 in the tough loss.

Week 6: Sycamore at Kaneland, 7 p.m. Oct. 4

Sycamore defeated Kaneland 22-21 in a Week 6 thriller last season, as Joey Culotta caught a pass from QB Burke Gautcher for a game-winning, two-point conversion in the final minute. It was a heartbreaking loss for the Knights, who lost for the third time after leading in the fourth quarter.

Sycamore's Dylan Hodges tries to pull away from DeKalb's Travis Moore during the 2023 season at Northern Illinois University's Huskie Stadium in DeKalb. (Mark Busch)

Week 7: Stillman Valley at Genoa-Kingston, 7 p.m. Oct. 11

Genoa-Kingston fell to Stillman Valley 20-12 last fall, although the Cogs made the game interesting after giving up the game’s first 20 points. G-K aired it out in the last quarter and scored a pair of touchdowns to make things close. Tight end Hayden Hodgson had seven catches for 134 yards and both scores.

Week 8: Morris at Sycamore, 7 p.m. Oct. 18

The Spartans’ attempt for a perfect regular season was denied by Morris with a 22-14 defeat in the last week of the regular season. That win sealed the Kishwaukee River/Interstate 8 White title for Morris. Sycamore bounced back with a 42-13 win over Evergreen Park in the first round of the Class 5A playoffs before ending the season with a 27-21 loss to Morgan Park.

Week 8: Hiawatha at Alden-Hebron, 7 p.m. Oct. 18

The Hawks had their best offensive showing last season during a 64-43 victory over the Giants in their Illinois 8-Man Football Association game. Hiawatha won two of its last three regular-season games to make the playoffs and lost its first-round postseason game to the Amboy co-op 54-6.

Week 9: Stagg at DeKalb, 7 p.m. Oct. 25

The Barbs close out the inaugural season of the SouthWest Suburban/DuPage Valley Conference against a Chargers’ team that also went 3-6 a year ago.