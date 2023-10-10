DuPage Valley, Southwest Suburban plan to merge next season

Tired of chasing games, filling schedules and dealing with other issues, DeKalb athletic director Peter Goff said Tuesday the DuPage Valley Conference and Southwest Suburban Conference will form a football-only league beginning in the 2024 season.

The Southwest Suburban/DuPage Valley will be split into three conferences, with teams assigned to one of the three based on a combination of success formula and enrollment.

DeKalb, one of only two schools in the new conference with an enrollment under 2,000, will be in the Green Division with Bradley-Bourbonnais, Stagg, Waubonsie Valley and Lincoln-Way Central.

The Blue will be the top division and feature Lockport, Neuqua Valley, Lincoln-Way East, Naperville North and Homewood-Flossmoor.

The Red Division will feature Carl Sandburg, Naperville Central, Metea Valley, Lincoln-Way West and Andrew.

With Bolingbrook set to leave the Southwest Suburban after this season, Goff said the Southwest Suburban approached the DVC about the merger.

One of the biggest appeals to the DVC, Goff said, was the teams could discontinue playing the same team twice. The league has started a “bowl game” entering its third year this season, with conference teams playing a second league game against someone they’ve already faced.

Matchups this year will be based on record and decided after Week 8.

“They were at an odd number, and we’re always chasing games, so they approached us,” Goff said. “This was probably about three proposals, and we all agreed on this.”

Green teams will play one crossover game against each of the other two divisions. The Red and Blue divisions will play two crossover games against each other and one crossover with the Green.

Goff said one small thing is the teams in the Green Division will have a bye to fill, potentially late in the season, with DeKalb’s coming in Week 3.

He said that Week 3 game is the only piece of the schedule still incomplete for the Barbs, though he has a couple of plans and is just waiting to see which fits the best.

“We’re going up with schools now that have success factors and enrollments similar to us,” Goff said. “In our division ... we’re not going up against schools with 75% bigger enrollments. When we came into the DVC, we were on an island by ourselves, and we had to jump in, and we did. We’ve competed in football every year.”

As it stands now, the Barbs will open the season against Sycamore at NIU, then travel to Plainfield South in Week 2. In Week 4 they’d host Lincoln-Way Central before a road game at Neuqua Valley. They’d host Andrew, travel to Waubonsie Valley and Bradley-Bourbonnais, then host Stagg in Week 9 to close the regular season.