Amboy overpowers Hiawatha in first-round I8FA playoff game

AMBOY – The No. 2-seeded Amboy-LaMoille-Ohio Clippers continued their historic season with a 54-6 win over the No. 15-seeded Hiawatha Hawks in a first-round Illinois 8-Man Football Association playoff game on Saturday afternoon.

Amboy quarterback Eddie Jones completed 4-of-5 passes for 63 yards and two touchdowns and Landon Whelchel and Quinn Leffelman rushed for two touchdowns each. Whelchel compiled 115 rushing yards on nine carries and Leffelman racked up 101 rushing yards on 11 carries.

Brennan Blaine caught three passes for 48 yards and a touchdown and Troy Anderson had a 16-yard touchdown reception for the Clippers.

Lucas Norvell rushed 10 times for 44 yards and caught two passes for 30 yards and a touchdown to lead Hiawatha (4-6).

The 10-0 Clippers will face No. 7 seeded Flanagan-Cornell/Woodland (8-2) in the second round of the I8FA playoffs next week.