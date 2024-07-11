2024 IHSA football schedule release: Suburban Life’s top games to watch, week-by-week

Nazareth's Samuel Stec celebrates as time ticks away in November 2023 in their IHSA Class 5A state championship win over Joliet Catholic Hancock Stadium at Illinois State University in Normal. (Mark Busch)

With the release of the IHSA 2024 statewide football schedule, here are the top games week by week to watch in the Suburban Life coverage area.

Week 1

Batavia at Glenbard West, 1:30 p.m., Aug. 31

Two of the biggest powerhouses in the western suburbs meet up in a dandy of a new season opener at Duchon Field. For Glenbard West, it’s the start of a brutal three-game stretch to start the season, followed by a home game with Loyola in Week 2 and a West Suburban Silver opener at Downers Grove North. Teyion Oriental, the 2023 West Suburban Silver Offensive Player of the Year, and Iowa State recruit Mason Ellens lead the Hilltoppers. Batavia is coming off an 11-2 season and Class 7A semifinal appearance.

Week 2

Lemont at Geneva, 7 p.m., Sept. 6

Lemont, before entering South Suburban Blue play, faces a tough nonconference road game at 2023 Class 6A quarterfinalist Geneva. Geneva features Georgia recruit Talyn Taylor, a senior wide receiver and one of the top senior prospects in the state.

Week 3

Glenbard West at Downers Grove North, 7:30 p.m., Sept. 13

The West Suburban Silver opener pits two teams that figure to contend for the title. Downers Grove North is coming off a run to the Class 7A state championship game in 2023. Its win over Glenbard West at Duchon Field in Week 3 last season was its first in the series since 2006 and set the stage for a big year. The Trojans return junior quarterback Owen Lansu, a Division I prospect. The Hilltoppers counter with a power running game led up front by Northwestern-bound lineman Michael O’Connell.

Week 4

Willowbrook at Downers Grove South, 7:30 p.m., Sept. 20

Downers Grove South has won the last two West Suburban Gold titles after Willowbrook ruled the roost in the league for the better part of a decade. Chances are, then, this game will decide supremacy in the Gold in 2025.

York’s Joe Reiff (right) tries to block Nazareth Academy's Jake Pinckney during the first quarter in Elmhurst in 2023. (David Toney/David Toney for Shaw Local)

Week 5

Joliet Catholic at Nazareth, 7:30 p.m., Sept. 27

Rematch of last year’s Class 5A state championship which Nazareth won in a stunning comeback, 31 unanswered points, in a 38-20 victory. The two-time defending champion Roadrunners are led by senior quarterback Logan Malachuk and senior edge Gabe Kaminski, a Stanford recruit. Jake Jakochich anchors an experienced Joliet Catholic offensive line with four starters returning.

Week 6

St. Francis at IC Catholic Prep, 7:30 p.m., Oct. 4

Two rivals, now part of the CCL/ESCC Green division, meet up in a matchup that has been one to circle on the calendar for several years. Both graduated significant talent from last year, with former St. Francis quarterback Alessio Milivojevic and former IC Catholic receiver/defensive back KJ Parker both now in the Big Ten. But the cupboard doesn’t figure to be bare. St. Francis 6-foot-6 junior tight end Gavin Mueller, with 11 scholarship offers, and Notre Dame recruit Dominik Hulak for IC Catholic are ones to watch.

Week 7

York at Glenbard West, 1:30 p.m., Oct. 12

This matchup has emerged as the game of the year in the West Suburban Silver the past couple seasons, and should be one of the top ones again this fall. York, which wrested the title from Glenbard West in 2022, is coming off back-to-back Class 8A semifinal appearances but the Hilltoppers avenged a 2022 loss to the Dukes last year. The Dukes have a new head coach with defensive coordinator Don Gelsomino promoted after Mike Fitzgerald left for Marist. Defensive lineman Joe Reiff, a Notre Dame recruit, is one to watch going up against a Glenbard West line led by Northwestern recruit Michael O’Connell.

Week 8

Lyons Township at York, 7:30 p.m., Oct. 18

The Lions have moved near the upper crust of the West Suburban Silver in recent years and have made three consecutive playoff appearances in a resurgence under head coach Jon Beutjer. A Week 8 visit to Elmhurst against a York team that beat Lyons 17-14 last season provides another measuring stick. Illinois State recruit and senior receiver Travis Stamm, last year’s West Suburban Silver co-Offensive Player of the Year, is one to watch for Lyons.

Week 9

St. Laurence at Montini, 7:30 p.m., Oct. 25

CCL/ESCC White matchup pits two programs coming off resurgent seasons capped off by deep playoff runs. Montini, after missing the playoffs uncharacteristically in back-to-back seasons, returned to the playoffs and made it all the way to the Class 3A semifinals. St. Laurence, meanwhile, made the third state championship game in school history, losing to Rochester in the Class 4A championship game after also missing the postseason in 2021 and 2022. With the schedule both play, this one could have significant playoff implications.