York tabs defensive coordinator Don Gelsomino as new head coach

Don Gelsomino (center), defensive coordinator at York for the past four seasons, has been hired as the Dukes' new head coach. (Photo provided by York High School Athletics)

Don Gelsomino, defensive coordinator at York for the last four seasons during its rise to one of the state’s elite programs, has been promoted to become the Dukes’ new head coach.

The high school made the announcement in a Friday news release.

Gelsomino replaces Mike Fitzgerald, who left York in January to take the head coaching job at Marist after leading the Dukes to back-to-back Class 8A semifinal appearances.

Gelsomino joined the York coaching staff in 2019, and ascended to the role of defensive coordinator in 2020. During that four-year stretch the Dukes posted a combined 35-7 record, York’s defense averaging just 14 points allowed per game.

In 2022, York posted the first 9-0 regular season in the greater than 100-year history of the program. Gelsomino’s defense set records for points allowed during the regular season.

“Gelsomino has been an integral part of the coaching staff since 2019,” York athletic director Rob Wagner said in a statement. “I know how much it means to him, both as an Elmhurst resident and current coach, to take the lead this year. We are so fortunate to have had someone of this level ready to step in and lead the Dukes into a new era of athletic excellence.”

A two-time cancer survivor who played collegiately at Augustana, Gelsomino’s coaching career began at Fenwick after graduating from college in 2008. At Fenwick he helped lead the Friars to the Prep Bowl championship. From there Gelsomino went to St. Patrick in 2011, where he spent five years on the coaching staff, eventually as defensive coordinator.

Gelsomino served as the head coach at Ridgewood for three seasons from 2016-2018, where he led that program to two conference championships and two playoff appearances, including the school’s first playoff win in 29 years.

From there he went to York, helping lead the renaissance of that program with Fitzgerald culminating in back-to-back semifinal appearances for the first time in school history.

“The last five years coaching at York have been incredible,” Gelsomino said in a statement. “Seeing the effort from the players, coaches, parents and administration to turn this program around have been unbelievable. I could not be more grateful to coach Fitzgerald for hiring me and trusting me as his defensive coordinator. The community support every game has created one of the most exciting atmospheres in high school football.

“I am very excited to take over a program that has accomplished so much recently, is in my hometown and has the culture and community support that York has. It is not something I will take for granted.”