CCL/ESCC sets conference schedules for 2024, 2025 seasons

The CCL/ESCC conference schedules for the next two seasons are set after IHSA member schools voted down a proposal to move to a district model. The schedules include the megaconference’s new divisions and crossover games.
The 2024 schedule will feature matchups between defending state champions, including Loyola vs. Mount Carmel and Nazareth vs. Mount Carmel. Next year’s schedule will also feature a rematch of this past fall’s Class 5A state title game between Joliet Catholic and the Roadrunners.
The 2025 schedule will feature the same conference opponents with the location flipped. Conference play will start in Week 3 both seasons.
The CCL/ESCC will feature three defending state champions (Loyola, Mount Carmel and Nazareth) and eight semifinalists from the 2023 state playoffs.
2024 CCL/ESCC conference schedule
Blue
Loyola: St. Francis, Brother Rice, at DePaul, at St. Ignatius, Providence, at Carmel, at Mount Carmel
Mount Carmel: Nazareth, St. Ignatius, at Benet, at Brother Rice, Joliet Catholic, at Fenwick, Loyola
St. Ignatius: IC Catholic, at Mount Carmel, at St. Viator, Loyola, Marist, at Montini, Brother Rice
Brother Rice: St. Rita, at Loyola, at St. Patrick, Mount Carmel, Niles Notre Dame, at St. Laurence, at St. Ignatius
Green
St. Francis: at Loyola, St. Rita, Providence, at IC Catholic, at Marian Central, DePaul, Nazareth
Nazareth: at Mount Carmel, IC Catholic, Joliet Catholic, at St. Rita, at De La Salle, Benet, at St. Francis
IC Catholic: at St. Ignatius, at Nazareth, Marist, St. Francis, at Marmion, St. Viator, at St. Rita
St. Rita: at Brother Rice, at St. Francis, Niles Notre Dame, Nazareth, at Leo, St. Patrick, IC Catholic
Orange
Providence: Carmel, Niles Notre Dame, at St. Francis, at Marist, at Loyola, Marian Central, Joliet Catholic
Joliet Catholic: Fenwick, Marist, at Nazareth, at Niles Notre Dame, at Mount Carmel, De La Salle, at Providence
Marist: Montini, at Joliet Catholic, at IC Catholic, Providence, at St. Ignatius, Marmion, Niles Notre Dame
Niles Notre Dame: St. Laurence, at Providence, at St. Rita, Joliet Catholic, at Brother Rice, Leo, at Marist
White
Camel: at Providence, St. Laurence, Marian Central, at Montini, at DePaul, Loyola, at Fenwick
Fenwick: at Joliet Catholic, Montini, De La Salle, at St. Laurence, at Benet, Mount Carmel, Carmel
Montini: at Marist, at Fenwick, Marmion, Carmel, at St. Viator, St. Ignatius, St. Laurence
St. Laurence: at Niles Notre Dame, at Carmel, Leo, Fenwick, at St. Patrick, Brother Rice, at Montini
Purple
DePaul: at Marian Central, St. Patrick, Loyola, at St. Viator, Carmel, at St. Francis, at Benet
Benet: at De La Salle, St. Viator, Mount Carmel, at St. Patrick, Fenwick, at Nazareth, DePaul
St. Viator: at Marmion, at Benet, St. Ignatius, DePaul, Montini, at IC Catholic, St. Patrick
St. Patrick: at Leo, at DePaul, Brother Rice, Benet, St. Laurence, at St. Rita, at St. Viator
Red
Marian Catholic: DePaul, Leo, at Carmel, at Marmion, St. Francis, at Providence, De La Salle
De La Salle: Benet, Marmion, at Fenwick, at Leo, Nazareth, at Joliet Catholic, at Marian Central
Marmion: St. Viator, at De La Salle, at Montini, Marian Central, IC Catholic, at Marist, at Leo
Leo: St. Patrick, at Marian Central, at St. Laurence, De La Salle, St. Rita, at Niles Notre Dame, Marmion