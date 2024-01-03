CCL/ESCC sets conference schedules for 2024, 2025 seasons

Loyola players celebrate their 26-15 win over Lincoln-Way East in this past season's Class 8A championship at Hancock Stadium in Normal. Loyola will stay in the CCL/ESCC Blue division for the next two seasons. (Gary Middendorf/Gary Middendorf)

The CCL/ESCC conference schedules for the next two seasons are set after IHSA member schools voted down a proposal to move to a district model. The schedules include the megaconference’s new divisions and crossover games.

The 2024 schedule will feature matchups between defending state champions, including Loyola vs. Mount Carmel and Nazareth vs. Mount Carmel. Next year’s schedule will also feature a rematch of this past fall’s Class 5A state title game between Joliet Catholic and the Roadrunners.

The 2025 schedule will feature the same conference opponents with the location flipped. Conference play will start in Week 3 both seasons.

The CCL/ESCC will feature three defending state champions (Loyola, Mount Carmel and Nazareth) and eight semifinalists from the 2023 state playoffs.

2024 CCL/ESCC conference schedule

Blue

Loyola: St. Francis, Brother Rice, at DePaul, at St. Ignatius, Providence, at Carmel, at Mount Carmel

Mount Carmel: Nazareth, St. Ignatius, at Benet, at Brother Rice, Joliet Catholic, at Fenwick, Loyola

St. Ignatius: IC Catholic, at Mount Carmel, at St. Viator, Loyola, Marist, at Montini, Brother Rice

Brother Rice: St. Rita, at Loyola, at St. Patrick, Mount Carmel, Niles Notre Dame, at St. Laurence, at St. Ignatius

Green

St. Francis: at Loyola, St. Rita, Providence, at IC Catholic, at Marian Central, DePaul, Nazareth

Nazareth: at Mount Carmel, IC Catholic, Joliet Catholic, at St. Rita, at De La Salle, Benet, at St. Francis

IC Catholic: at St. Ignatius, at Nazareth, Marist, St. Francis, at Marmion, St. Viator, at St. Rita

St. Rita: at Brother Rice, at St. Francis, Niles Notre Dame, Nazareth, at Leo, St. Patrick, IC Catholic

Orange

Providence: Carmel, Niles Notre Dame, at St. Francis, at Marist, at Loyola, Marian Central, Joliet Catholic

Joliet Catholic: Fenwick, Marist, at Nazareth, at Niles Notre Dame, at Mount Carmel, De La Salle, at Providence

Marist: Montini, at Joliet Catholic, at IC Catholic, Providence, at St. Ignatius, Marmion, Niles Notre Dame

Niles Notre Dame: St. Laurence, at Providence, at St. Rita, Joliet Catholic, at Brother Rice, Leo, at Marist

White

Camel: at Providence, St. Laurence, Marian Central, at Montini, at DePaul, Loyola, at Fenwick

Fenwick: at Joliet Catholic, Montini, De La Salle, at St. Laurence, at Benet, Mount Carmel, Carmel

Montini: at Marist, at Fenwick, Marmion, Carmel, at St. Viator, St. Ignatius, St. Laurence

St. Laurence: at Niles Notre Dame, at Carmel, Leo, Fenwick, at St. Patrick, Brother Rice, at Montini

Purple

DePaul: at Marian Central, St. Patrick, Loyola, at St. Viator, Carmel, at St. Francis, at Benet

Benet: at De La Salle, St. Viator, Mount Carmel, at St. Patrick, Fenwick, at Nazareth, DePaul

St. Viator: at Marmion, at Benet, St. Ignatius, DePaul, Montini, at IC Catholic, St. Patrick

St. Patrick: at Leo, at DePaul, Brother Rice, Benet, St. Laurence, at St. Rita, at St. Viator

Red

Marian Catholic: DePaul, Leo, at Carmel, at Marmion, St. Francis, at Providence, De La Salle

De La Salle: Benet, Marmion, at Fenwick, at Leo, Nazareth, at Joliet Catholic, at Marian Central

Marmion: St. Viator, at De La Salle, at Montini, Marian Central, IC Catholic, at Marist, at Leo

Leo: St. Patrick, at Marian Central, at St. Laurence, De La Salle, St. Rita, at Niles Notre Dame, Marmion