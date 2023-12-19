District football proposal fails in IHSA membership vote

Members of the Byron football team hoist the Class 3A state championship trophy after defeating Mt. Carmel in the Class 3A State football championship on Friday, Nov, 24, 2023 at Hancock Stadium in Normal. The IHSA membership turned down a vote to change the current football system to a district-type format for the regular and postseason in a vote result released on Tuesday. (Scott Anderson)

Proposal 18, a submission that would have instituted an IHSA district football scheduling and playoff system that would replace the current conference-based system was voted down after an IHSA-membership vote of 379-272 (with 76 abstentions).

The current conference based regular season system and playoff qualification system will remain in place.

The proposal, which was submitted from the members of the Apollo, Big Twelve, DuPage Valley and Interstate 8 Conference, proposed that the IHSA would be given the responsibility of forming districts based on geography and classification status. District games would have been played in Weeks 3-9 of the regular season with the first two weeks of the season being reserved for non-district games that wouldn’t have counted toward playoff qualification but would factor into seeding. The top four teams in each district would have qualified for the IHSA playoffs.

There was support for the proposal, particularly with schools that continue to find difficulties assembling full schedules of teams with like enrollments and success ratios.

But concerns about the proposal, including the fact that there was no official demonstration of how the system could work along with the fact that the IHSA membership doesn’t currently have the necessary number of 11-man playoff eligible schools to make the proposal as written work without substantial, but also unknown, modifications proved too strong to gain majority support among membership schools.

There also were substantial concerns about potential extensive travel created for multiple teams that are well above and beyond the current conference system as well as concerns about there being no way to help ensure competitive balance with the district alignments being set by just two factors: enrollment and geography.

Other football related proposals

• Proposal 17, which will create the opportunity for teams to conduct a preseason scrimmage with another school passed by a margin of 410-232 (with 85 abstentions).

Scrimmages would be held the weekend before the regular season with a limit to number of plays a player could participate, no special teams play and the use of IHSA officials. Participation in this process would not be voluntary.