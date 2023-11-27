CCL/ESCC sets new divisions for next two seasons

The CCL/ESCC divisions are set for the next two years and 13 teams will be changing divisions. The new divisions are pending a vote that is set to take place in December on whether to approve a proposal to move the IHSA to a district model.

Realignment for the 2023 season took place after IC Catholic and St. Francis joined. After looking at how both teams faired, the megaconference adjusted and set new divisions for the next two seasons. Aurora Central Catholic also joined the CCL/ESCC alliance but will be an independent team for the immediate future with low program numbers.

St. Ignatius will join Loyola, Mount Carmel and Brother Rice in the Blue while St. Rita and Nazareth will both return to the Green. Those two schools will be joined by St. Francis and IC Catholic.

Providence and Joliet Catholic will both return back to the Orange and will be joined by Marist and Niles Notre Dame. St. Laurence and Montini will both stay in the White and will be joined by Carmel and Fenwick.

St. Patrick and St. Viator will stick in the Purple and DePaul Prep and Benet will join them while Marmion will join De La Salle, Marian Catholic and Leo in the Red.

The CCL/ESCC will feature three defending state champions (Loyola, Mount Carmel and Nazareth), two state finalists (Joliet Catholic and St. Laurence) and eight semifinalists from the 2023 postseason.

CCL/ESCC new division

Blue: Loyola, Mount Carmel, Brother Rice, St. Ignatius

Green: St. Rita, Nazareth, St. Francis, IC Catholic

Orange: Joliet Catholic, Providence, Niles Notre Dame, Marist

White: St. Laurence, Montini, Carmel, Fenwick

Purple: DePaul Prep, Benet, St. Patrick, St. Viator

Red: De La Salle, Leo, Marian, Marmion