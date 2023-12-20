2023 NCAA Early Football Signing Day: CCL/ESCC athletes who signed with colleges Wednesday

Mount Carmel's Darrion Dupree scores a touchdown against Batavia during this season's Class 7A semifinal in Chicago. Dupree signed his national letter of intent with Wisconsin on Wednesday. (Sean King for Shaw Local)

Here is a list of CCL/ESCC football players who have committed to colleges at various levels and can sign their letters of intent starting on Wednesday. That is the first day of the early signing period for NCAA football scholarship schools (Divisions I and II). There are athletes attending other levels on this list as well.

Carmel

Torey French, wide receiver — Indiana State (D-I FCS)

Devion Reynolds, defensive back — Northern Illinois (D-I)

Johnny Weber, quarterback — Southeast Missouri State (D-I FCS)

Joliet Catholic

Dillan Johnson, defensive lineman — Wisconsin (D-I)

Loyola

Ethan Hogg, linebacker — Connecticut (D-I)

Joe Kelly, defensive lineman — Colgate (D-I FCS)

Kenny Langston, safety — Colgate (D-I FCS)

Marian Catholic

Austin Alexander, cornerback — Kansas (D-I)

Mount Carmel

Darrion Dupree, running back — Wisconsin (D-I)

St. Francis

Alessio Milivojevic, quarterback — Michigan State (D-I)

St. Ignatius