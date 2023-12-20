December 20, 2023
Shaw Local
Illinois High School Football NewsPhoto GalleriesSubscribeAnalysisFeaturesPodcastPhoto Store

2023 NCAA Early Football Signing Day: CCL/ESCC athletes who signed with colleges Wednesday

By Michal Dwojak
Mt. Carmel's Darrion Dupree (6) scores a touchdown against Batavia during a class 7A semifinal football playoff game at Mt. Carmel High School in Chicago on Saturday, Nov 18, 2023.

Mount Carmel's Darrion Dupree scores a touchdown against Batavia during this season's Class 7A semifinal in Chicago. Dupree signed his national letter of intent with Wisconsin on Wednesday. (Sean King for Shaw Local)

Here is a list of CCL/ESCC football players who have committed to colleges at various levels and can sign their letters of intent starting on Wednesday. That is the first day of the early signing period for NCAA football scholarship schools (Divisions I and II). There are athletes attending other levels on this list as well.

Carmel

  • Torey French, wide receiver — Indiana State (D-I FCS)
  • Devion Reynolds, defensive back — Northern Illinois (D-I)
  • Johnny Weber, quarterback — Southeast Missouri State (D-I FCS)

Joliet Catholic

Loyola

  • Ethan Hogg, linebacker — Connecticut (D-I)
  • Joe Kelly, defensive lineman — Colgate (D-I FCS)
  • Kenny Langston, safety — Colgate (D-I FCS)

Marian Catholic

Mount Carmel

St. Francis

St. Ignatius