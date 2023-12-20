2023 NCAA Early Football Signing Day: CCL/ESCC athletes who signed with colleges Wednesday

Here is a list of CCL/ESCC football players who have committed to colleges at various levels and can sign their letters of intent starting on Wednesday. That is the first day of the early signing period for NCAA football scholarship schools (Divisions I and II). There are athletes attending other levels on this list as well.
Carmel
- Torey French, wide receiver — Indiana State (D-I FCS)
- Devion Reynolds, defensive back — Northern Illinois (D-I)
- Johnny Weber, quarterback — Southeast Missouri State (D-I FCS)
Joliet Catholic
- Dillan Johnson, defensive lineman — Wisconsin (D-I)
Loyola
- Ethan Hogg, linebacker — Connecticut (D-I)
- Joe Kelly, defensive lineman — Colgate (D-I FCS)
- Kenny Langston, safety — Colgate (D-I FCS)
Marian Catholic
- Austin Alexander, cornerback — Kansas (D-I)
Mount Carmel
- Darrion Dupree, running back — Wisconsin (D-I)
St. Francis
- Alessio Milivojevic, quarterback — Michigan State (D-I)
St. Ignatius
- Justin Scott, defensive lineman — Miami (D-I)