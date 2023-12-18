St. Francis QB Alessio Milivojevic changes course, commits to Michigan State

St. Francis' Alessio Milivojevic (11) throws a pass against Morgan Park during a class 5A state quarterfinal football game at St. Francis High School in Wheaton. (Sean King for Shaw Local)

St. Francis senior quarterback Alessio Milivojevic is changing teams but not nicknames.

After committing to Ball State in June, the 6-foot-3, 220-pounder changed course this weekend.

A three-year starter, Milivojevic announced his commitment to Michigan State on Sunday.

Milivojevic’s visit to Michigan State this weekend with his parents led to his shift in commitment. The Spartans’ recruiting process with Milivojevic was a fast one. The Spartans offered Milivojevic on Dec. 7.

He quickly built a bond with new Michigan State coach Jonathan Smith and offensive coordinator Brian Lindgren.

Milivojevic cited many factors for picking Michigan State.

“The coaching staff has lots of experience with the offense and coaching quarterbacks,” he said. “I think Coach Lindgren and Coach Smith do a great job with that. Also, getting to play in the Big Ten (Conference). Along with that, I loved the city and the campus.”

Milivojevic becomes the second Chicagoland quarterback to commit to Michigan State in recent years. Payton Thorne, a Naperville Central alum, had a highly successful career at Michigan State.

“I know Payton personally, when Coach Thorne was at North Central and I got to go to camp there and talk to him a little bit at times,” Milivojevic said.

Milivojevic, a three-star recruit, had a monster senior season, which earned him several postseason honors, including Suburban Life and Kane County Chronicle Player of the Year.

He passed for 3,408 yards and 40 touchdowns, while throwing just four interceptions to finish with a 73% completion rate. A dual-threat quarterback, his running ability was another attractive aspect to the Spartans. Milivojevic ran for 339 yards and nine touchdowns this season.

Milivojevic received offers from several programs, namely Buffalo, UConn, Marshall, Mississippi, Nebraska, Tulane and Bowling Green. He called informing the Ball State coaching staff of his decision to decommit a tough moment.

“It was by far one of the hardest things I’ve ever had to do in my life,” he said. “When you build a relationship with a coaching staff and with the them being so good to me, it was just hard to leave them.”

St. Francis' Alessio Milivojevic (11) looks for a receiver during the boys varsity IHSA 5A semifinal between Nazareth Academy and St. Francis high school in La Grange Park, IL on Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023. (Tony Gadomski/Tony Gadomski for Shaw Local News Network)

Milivojevic admitted his next few weeks will be very hectic. He had planned to enroll early at Ball State, but now must change his plans to attending Michigan State.

“It’s going to be a quick turnaround, finishing up finals for school this week, then signing on Wednesday at the school, then moving in the first week of January and getting started,” Milivojevic said. “It will be a little crazy, but I think I’m ready for it.”

St. Francis coach Bob McMillen said it was a proud day for his program. Milivojevic is the third player from his program to commit to a Big Ten program in the last three years. His son, TJ, just completed his freshman season at Illinois, while Tyler Duzansky, is a redshirt sophomore at Penn State.

“From a program standpoint, it shows we’re getting quality kids to be good student athletes,” McMillen said. “To have another kid go to a Big Ten and Power Five school is huge for our program. That shows we’re developing our kids the right way and our coaches are doing a phenomenal job getting these kids prepared.”