CCL/ESCC coaches voice concerns with IHSA football districts proposal

The Chicago Catholic League has always held a special place in Tyler Plantz’ heart.

Plantz’ father was a state champion at the former Gordon Tech and still talks with his former teammates about the now DePaul Prep Rams. That passion passed on to Plantz, who played for Providence before coming back to become the Celtics’ head coach.

The CCL has held a place in many people’s hearts since forming in 1912, which is why Plantz and many other CCL/ESCC coaches are concerned about its future. IHSA member schools are currently voting whether to move to a district model for football that would dissolve football conferences if approved.

Plantz worries moving to a district model will take away one of the best traditions in Illinois high school football.

“I think it would definitely hurt the sport …” Plantz said of the CCL/ESCC dissolving. “By dissolving leagues in general, you’re missing out on a lot of different traditions, you’re missing out on a lot of different rivalries that a lot of people hold dear.”

Plantz’ concerns were echoed by other CCL/ESCC coaches. While many of the coaches understand the reasons why the proposal was brought to a vote by member schools, many also feel moving to a district model won’t fully solve every issue — such as scheduling, competition and travel — and could create more issues.

Many were concerned about the lack of clarity of the proposal. Coaches aren’t aware of what district boundaries will look like, how far schools would need to travel and what would happen if there aren’t enough schools to fill out different districts.

Competitive balance is one of the major issues. Coaches have seen some of the mock districts created and feel like there could be plenty of games with blowout potential.

St. Francis coach Bob McMillen just led the Spartans through their first season in the CCL/ESCC and doesn’t fear districts would be bad for football. But McMillen thought the Spartans’ grueling schedule prepared them for their run to the Class 5A semifinals, having played against Class 7A and 8A teams with a 35-player roster.

“Maybe you’re not playing as grueling of a schedule and can play some of your younger kids and give them an opportunity to come up and get better,” McMillen said. “That might help your team a little bit more, but does it hurt you because you’re not playing that top team week in and week out to get you ready for the playoffs?”

The future of lower-level football also has coaches concerned about districts. Many CCL/ESCC programs are aligned where they have freshman, sophomore and varsity levels of football, but not every team in a district model has the same number of teams.

Coaches in the megaconference are concerned that player development could be put at risk and could also lead to more player injuries.

“Practice repetitions only get you so far,” Plantz said. “Playing true football games, that’s where development happens, that’s where learning happens, beyond that, that’s where safety happens. You can’t expect a kid to not play football, playing three games a year, four games a year, and then go play at the highest level. So that would hamper development in Illinois football too.”

Coaches will look for solutions if the proposal passes to keep some rivalries alive. Not only is Fenwick coach Matt Battaglia worried about losing CCL rivalries built over the past century, but also neighborhood rivalries, like the one restarted with Oak Park-River Forest over the past couple of seasons.

Battaglia has talked to friends who coach in different states and thinks a model where half the schedule is conference games and the other half is district games could help solve a lot of problems in Illinois. But going from one extreme of mostly conference games to a majority of district games doesn’t change much in Battaglia’s eyes.

“It’s kind of hit or miss,” Battaglia said. “Most coaches would prefer to keep it more similar to how it’s been than a complete 180.”

While CCL/ESCC coaches voiced their different concerns with the proposal, all agreed leaving the IHSA isn’t on the table. Some fans have floated the idea that the CCL/ESCC would just leave the IHSA and conduct its own season and playoffs if the proposal passed, but leaving wouldn’t be as easy as it might sound.

“It’d be tough to go against the IHSA,” Nazareth coach Tim Racki said. “I don’t think it’s easy just to say ‘We’re going to make our own conference.’ I don’t think that’s something that can be done overnight. I would comply with the IHSA hands down.”

IHSA member schools will vote until Monday on the proposal and the IHSA is set to announce the results on Tuesday. If it passed, districts would be implemented for the 2024 season, leaving coaches and athletic directors with half a year to find a way to fill the few open games at the start of the season.

Despite strong opposition within the league, CCL/ESCC coaches will adapt to the new rules if passed. Many will miss the tradition lost with conferences dissolving, but everyone wants what’s best for the players.

“We’ll figure out how to make it work,” Racki said. “Complaining about it doesn’t do anything and it’s not a good example to your players. You have to find solutions.”