December 04, 2023
Shaw Local
IHSA district proposal: Steve Soucie’s mock draft and analysis

Currently not enough playoff eligible teams to fill proposed system

By Steve Soucie
Mt. Carmel's Tavon Rice hold up the championship trophy after the Caravan's 35-10 win over Downers Grove North in the Class 7A championship on Saturday, Nov. 25, 2023 at Hancock Stadium in Normal.

Mt. Carmel’s Tavon Rice hold up the championship trophy after the Caravan’s 35-10 win over Downers Grove North in the Class 7A championship on Nov. 25 at Hancock Stadium in Normal. (Gary Middendorf/Gary Middendorf)

Mapping what an IHSA district system might look like requires answering some questions that the initial proposal does not address.

In 2023, we had 500 playoff-eligible teams that started the season with the intent to play 11-man football. Two schools, Vienna and Sparta, elected not to move forward with their varsity seasons leaving 498 teams.

This proposal is based on the principle that 512 teams have to be involved to insure eight classes with 64 teams in each classification. The proposal does not declare what happens if the pool does not reach 512 teams. It also does not specify how the shortfall will be dealt with or what would be done if there were more than 512 teams available.

With that in mind, some liberties had to be taken in completing this exercise. Although not confirmed as to whether or not they planned to return to the varsity football pool, Vienna and Sparta were returned. In addition, Rock Island Alleman, which left the varsity ranks for an indeterminate time, confirmed that if the district proposal passed it would be returning to the varsity fray.

Also, West Carroll announced it would be leaving the 11-man ranks and joining the 8-man ranks for 2024. So, after all of those additions and subtractions, 500 teams are in the pool as playoff eligible.

Outside of the playoff-eligible teams, 24 teams in the Chicago Public League were playing 11-man football in 2023. To reach 512, the top three teams in each of the CPL divisions that were not eligible for playoff consideration were moved into the pool of teams to get us to the required 512 teams.

There’s no certainty that this would be the path taken to fill the field, but the proposal does not address what happens in this scenario. This was the most logical course of action.

The 12 teams added with listed enrollment number were Dunbar (449.5), Harlan (295.5), Back of the Yards (1063.5), Marine (580), UCCS-Woodlawn (380), Bogan (738.5), South Shore (561.5), CICS-Longwood (388), Julian (389), Marshall (418.5), Prosser (1161) and Clemente (678.5).

Once the 512 teams were in place, teams were divided by their IHSA enrollment number that was in play for the 2023 season. The proposal does indicate that the intent would be to continue using the IHSA standards for multiplied and non-multiplied teams, success formula-affected teams and teams that had already elected to “play up”.

After that order is established, teams are broken into eight 64-team classes. Here are the enrollment breaks for each classification.

ClassEnrollment Range
Class 1Aup to 299
Class 2A299.5 to 387.5
Class 3A388 to 531.5
Class 4A532 to 794
Class 5A795 to 1198
Class 6A1199 to 1765
Class 7A1766 to 2169
Class 8A2170 and up

The districts are divided by geography only. In most cases, the classifications were divided either by starting from the northern-most point and working to the south, or the reverse. In every case, efforts were made to make the smallest possible co-centric circles or squares in each district. In several circumstances, an outlier team, such as squads in the metro-St. Louis area in larger classifications, led to some districts having rather wide geographic gaps between teams.

There were also several issues in regards to areas where there were nine natural fits in a geographic area, but there’s no fix in the current proposal to account for such situations. Therefore, the farthest team outside the district grouping in question would be moved to the closest district it could reasonable placed in.

There’s also no modification in the proposal for neighboring districts that might have a much heavier concentration of historically successful teams. One district could very easily have six or seven perennial powers in it, while a neighboring district could have none.

None of those questions will be answered prior to the vote – and perhaps for some time after – if this proposal passes the membership vote.

“If we have fewer than 512 schools we will certainly have to make some adjustments,” IHSA associate director Sam Knox said in a recent interview with Friday Night Drive.

“We wouldn’t force a school to participate if it doesn’t want to. So I can see some districts of seven perhaps if if that’s what it takes to make this whole thing work.”

The IHSA doesn’t plan to submit any kind of projection for what the system might look like, according to Knox, and has not done internal preparations for what the system would be if it does pass. This is largely due to unknown variables such as program participation, possible adjustments to schools’ cooperative enrollments and defections to the 8-man ranks.

“A rough draft isn’t something we’ll do, because it could probably end up being like 75 percent accurate. There’s a lot of questions that we don’t have answers to right now,” Knox said.

“If the voting membership decides that this is what they want, we will come up with a system based on what the proposal outlines. If this passes, and if it does it will be right around Christmas time, and if people want answers immediately, it needs to be understood it is going to take us awhile to let the dust settle and figure out where we are going.”

Listed below are maps and grids of how the projected districts could look. It is very important to note that any change to who is actually in the group of 512 teams other than what is listed above, could change things significantly. Those changes are more likely to occur in smaller classifications than larger ones.

There are certainly different ways the maps could be interpreted. The attempt here was to cluster groups as tightly as possible. There is no publicly known formula for how teams are grouped by the IHSA mapping computer, the principles used here are largely logic and best guesses on previous arrangements in other sports. Teams were not labeled on the map when the districts were put together in attempt to remove any potential biases. But the clustering is quite difficult in the large classifications with so many teams in such a small area to consider for placement.

2022 playoff qualifiers are bolded in the district charts to show where stronger or weaker districts might lie.

Class 8A

DISTRICT 1DISTRICT 2DISTRICT 3DISTRICT 4
BarringtonBartlettEvanstonCurie
Dundee-CrownConantGlenbrook SouthLane
HuntleyElginLeydenLyons
Round LakeFremdLoyolaMorton
StevensonLake ParkMaine SouthOak Park-River Forest
WarrenPalatineNew TrierProviso West
WaukeganSchaumburgNiles WestSt. Ignatius
Zion-BentonSouth ElginTaftYork
DISTRICT 5DISTRICT 6DISTRICT 7DISTRICT 8
BolingbrookAurora EastAndrewBelleville East
Downers Grove SouthAurora WestBloomEdwardsville
Glenbard EastMetea ValleyHomewood-FlossmoorJoliet Central
Glenbard NorthNeuqua ValleyLincoln-Way EastJoliet West
Glenbard WestOswegoMaristLockport
Hinsdale CentralOswego EastRich TownshipMinooka
Naperville CentralPlainfield NorthSandburgO’Fallon
Naperville NorthWaubonsie ValleyStaggPlainfield South

Class 7A

DISTRICT 1DISTRICT 2DISTRICT 3DISTRICT 4
DeKalbBuffalo GroveAddison TrailElk Grove Village
HarlemGrantHoffman EstatesFenwick
HampshireHerseyLarkinGlenbrook North
HononegahHighland ParkRolling MeadowsMaine East
JacobsLake ZurichSt. Charles NorthMaine West
Rockford AuburnLibertyvilleSt. Charles EastNiles North
Rockford GuilfordMcHenryWest ChicagoProspect
Rockford JeffersonMundeleinWheaton NorthProviso East
DISTRICT 5DISTRICT 6DISTRICT 7DISTRICT 8
BataviaArgoBlue Island EisenhowerAlton
Downers Grove NorthKenwoodBradley-BourbonnaisBelleville West
Plainfield CentralLincoln ParkBrother RiceCollinsville
Plainfield EastMount CarmelLincoln-Way CentralGranite City
RomeovilleOak Lawn CommunityLincoln-Way WestMoline
Wheaton Warrenville SouthReavisShepardNormal Community
WillowbrookSt. RitaT.F. SouthPekin
YorkvilleWhitney YoungThornwoodQuincy

Class 6A

DISTRICT 1DISTRICT 2DISTRICT 3DISTRICT 4
BelvidereAntiochBenetAmundsen
Belvidere NorthDeerfieldBurlington CentralLake View
Cary-GroveGrayslake CentralFentonMather
Crystal Lake CentralGrayslake NorthGenevaPayton
Crystal Lake SouthLake ForestKanelandSchurz
Prairie RidgeLakesNiles Notre DameSenn
Rockford EastVernon HillsRiverside-BrookfieldVon Steuben
WaucondaWheelingStreamwoodWestinghouse
DISTRICT 5DISTRICT 6DISTRICT 7DISTRICT 8
EnglewoodBremenDunlapBloomington
Hinsdale SouthCrete-MoneeEast Moline UnitedCentennial
HubbardKankakeeGalesburgChampaign Central
LemontLaSalle-PeruNormal WestDanville
Oak ForestOttawaPeoriaGlenwood
Oak Lawn RichardsProvidenceRIchwoodsEast St. Louis
SimeonT.F. NorthRock IslandSpringfield
SolorioThorntonWashingtonSpringfield Southeast

Class 5A

DISTRICT 1DISTRICT 2DISTRICT 3DISTRICT 4
FreeportCarmelGlenbard SouthBack of the Yards
GeneseoChicago AcademyNazarethCorliss
MarmionDePaul PrepNoble/Bulls PrepEvergreen Park
RochelleElmwood ParkNoble/ITW SpeerGoode
SterlingProsserNoble/MuchinLindblom
SycamoreRidgewoodNoble/PritzkerNoble/Comer
WoodstockSt. PatrickNoble/UICPerspectives/Leadership
Woodstock NorthSt. ViatorSt. FrancisSt. Laurence
DISTRICT 5DISTRICT 6DISTRICT 7DISTRICT 8
Agricultural ScienceEast PeoriaDecatur EisenhowerCarbondale
BrooksLimestoneJacksonvilleCentralia
HillcrestMahomet-SeymourJerseyHighland
Joliet CatholicMetamoraLanphierMarion
Marian CatholicMorrisLincolnMascoutah
Morgan ParkMortonMacArthurMount Vernon
ThornridgeStreatorMattoonTriad
Tinley ParkUrbanaSacred Heart GriffinWaterloo

Class 4A

DISTRICT 1DISTRICT 2DISTRICT 3DISTRICT 4
DixonASPIRAClarkBogan
HarvardChicago SullivanDe La SalleCatalyst/Maria
JohnsburgClementeDyettCoal City
MarengoIC CatholicHyde ParkManteno
Richmond-BurtonMarineKingPlano
Rock FallsNoble/AcademyNoble/RaunerSandwich
Rockford BoylanNoble/GolderPhillipsSouth Shore
Wheaton AcademyNorth ChicagoPhoenixVocational
DISTRICT 5DISTRICT 6DISTRICT 7DISTRICT 8
CantonCharlestonCahokiaAnna-Jonesboro
HallEffinghamCivic MemorialBenton
Illinois Valley CentralMount ZionColumbiaBreese Central
KewaneeNormal UniversityFreeburgCarterville
MacombOlney East RichlandGreenvilleHarrisburg
ManualRantoulSalemHerrin
Peoria Notre DameRochesterStauntonMassac County
PontiacTaylorvilleWood RiverMurphysboro

Class 3A

DISTRICT 1DISTRICT 2DISTRICT 3DISTRICT 4
ByronAurora Central CatholicCarverDwight
Durand-PecatonicaChicago MarshallCICS-LongwoodErie
Genoa-KingstonCraneJulianMendota
Marian Central CatholicDunbarNoble/HansberryPrairie Central
North BooneLisleNoble/JohnsonPrinceton
OregonMontiniHerscherReed-Custer
Stillman ValleyNorth LawndalePeotoneSeneca
WinnebagoUrban Prep/BronzevilleWilmingtonSherrard
DISTRICT 5DISTRICT 6DISTRICT 7DISTRICT 8
BeardstownClintonAlton MarquetteDuQuoin
EurekaHoopestonCarlinvilleFairfield
MonmouthMonticelloHillsboroMt. Carmel
New BerlinParisLitchfieldNashville
OlympiaPaxtonNewtonPinckneyville
Pleasant PlainsSt. Joseph-OgdenPiasa SouthwesternSparta
PORTASullivanRobinsonVienna
WilliamsvilleTolono UnityRoxanaWest Frankfort

Class 2A

DISTRICT 1DISTRICT 2DISTRICT 3DISTRICT 4
Chicago ChristianAllemanBishop McNamaraElmwood
Christ the KingBureau ValleyBloomington Central CatholicFarmington
CollinsEastlandEl Paso-GridleyIllini West
LeoMercer CountyIroquois WestKnoxville
Noble/DRW TradingOrionMomenceLewistown
Noble/Rowe-ClarkRiverdaleRidgeviewMendon Unity
UCCS/WoodlawnRockford ChristianTri-ValleyTremont
WestmontRockridgeWatsekaWest Hancock
DISTRICT 5DISTRICT 6DISTRICT 7DISTRICT 8
AthensArthurAuburnChester
Maroa-ForsythBismarck-HenningCarlyleChristopher
PittsfieldGeorgetown-Ridge FarmGillespieEldorado
Quincy Notre DameLawrencevilleMater DeiFlora
RivertonMarshallNorth MacHamilton County
Sangamon ValleyOblongPanaJohnston City
St. TeresaShelbyvilleVandaliaRed Bud
Warrensburg-LathamWestvilleWesclinWhite County

Class 1A

DISTRICT 1DISTRICT 2DISTRICT 3DISTRICT 4
DakotaAurora ChristianAbingdonClifton Central
ForrestonChicago RichardsFieldcrestFisher
FultonHope AcademyMonmouth UnitedGibson City-Melvin Sibley
GalenaMilitary/BronzevillePrincevilleHarlan
Lena-WinslowOrrROWVALeRoy
MorrisonRockford LutheranSt. BedeOakwood
Newman Central CatholicSt. EdwardStark CountyOttawa Marquette
StocktonWalther ChristianWethersfieldSalt Fork
DISTRICT 5DISTRICT 6DISTRICT 7DISTRICT 8
Brown CountyArcolaCalhounAlthoff
Camp Point CentralArgenta-OreanaCarrolltonCasey-Westfield
Deer Creek MackinawCerro GordoGreenfieldCumberland
HavanaMeridianJacksonville RouttDupo
HeyworthMoweaqua (Central A&M)NokomisEdwards County
RushvilleTri-CountyNorth GreeneMadison
South FultonTuscolaPleasant HillRed Hill
TriopiaVilla GroveWest CentralSesser-Valier