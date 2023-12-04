IHSA district proposal: Steve Soucie’s mock draft and analysis

Mt. Carmel’s Tavon Rice hold up the championship trophy after the Caravan’s 35-10 win over Downers Grove North in the Class 7A championship on Nov. 25 at Hancock Stadium in Normal. (Gary Middendorf/Gary Middendorf)

Mapping what an IHSA district system might look like requires answering some questions that the initial proposal does not address.

In 2023, we had 500 playoff-eligible teams that started the season with the intent to play 11-man football. Two schools, Vienna and Sparta, elected not to move forward with their varsity seasons leaving 498 teams.

[ Read more: IHSA puts district football back up for membership vote ]

This proposal is based on the principle that 512 teams have to be involved to insure eight classes with 64 teams in each classification. The proposal does not declare what happens if the pool does not reach 512 teams. It also does not specify how the shortfall will be dealt with or what would be done if there were more than 512 teams available.

With that in mind, some liberties had to be taken in completing this exercise. Although not confirmed as to whether or not they planned to return to the varsity football pool, Vienna and Sparta were returned. In addition, Rock Island Alleman, which left the varsity ranks for an indeterminate time, confirmed that if the district proposal passed it would be returning to the varsity fray.

Also, West Carroll announced it would be leaving the 11-man ranks and joining the 8-man ranks for 2024. So, after all of those additions and subtractions, 500 teams are in the pool as playoff eligible.

Outside of the playoff-eligible teams, 24 teams in the Chicago Public League were playing 11-man football in 2023. To reach 512, the top three teams in each of the CPL divisions that were not eligible for playoff consideration were moved into the pool of teams to get us to the required 512 teams.

There’s no certainty that this would be the path taken to fill the field, but the proposal does not address what happens in this scenario. This was the most logical course of action.

The 12 teams added with listed enrollment number were Dunbar (449.5), Harlan (295.5), Back of the Yards (1063.5), Marine (580), UCCS-Woodlawn (380), Bogan (738.5), South Shore (561.5), CICS-Longwood (388), Julian (389), Marshall (418.5), Prosser (1161) and Clemente (678.5).

Once the 512 teams were in place, teams were divided by their IHSA enrollment number that was in play for the 2023 season. The proposal does indicate that the intent would be to continue using the IHSA standards for multiplied and non-multiplied teams, success formula-affected teams and teams that had already elected to “play up”.

After that order is established, teams are broken into eight 64-team classes. Here are the enrollment breaks for each classification.

Class Enrollment Range Class 1A up to 299 Class 2A 299.5 to 387.5 Class 3A 388 to 531.5 Class 4A 532 to 794 Class 5A 795 to 1198 Class 6A 1199 to 1765 Class 7A 1766 to 2169 Class 8A 2170 and up

The districts are divided by geography only. In most cases, the classifications were divided either by starting from the northern-most point and working to the south, or the reverse. In every case, efforts were made to make the smallest possible co-centric circles or squares in each district. In several circumstances, an outlier team, such as squads in the metro-St. Louis area in larger classifications, led to some districts having rather wide geographic gaps between teams.

There were also several issues in regards to areas where there were nine natural fits in a geographic area, but there’s no fix in the current proposal to account for such situations. Therefore, the farthest team outside the district grouping in question would be moved to the closest district it could reasonable placed in.

There’s also no modification in the proposal for neighboring districts that might have a much heavier concentration of historically successful teams. One district could very easily have six or seven perennial powers in it, while a neighboring district could have none.

None of those questions will be answered prior to the vote – and perhaps for some time after – if this proposal passes the membership vote.

“If we have fewer than 512 schools we will certainly have to make some adjustments,” IHSA associate director Sam Knox said in a recent interview with Friday Night Drive.

“We wouldn’t force a school to participate if it doesn’t want to. So I can see some districts of seven perhaps if if that’s what it takes to make this whole thing work.”

The IHSA doesn’t plan to submit any kind of projection for what the system might look like, according to Knox, and has not done internal preparations for what the system would be if it does pass. This is largely due to unknown variables such as program participation, possible adjustments to schools’ cooperative enrollments and defections to the 8-man ranks.

“A rough draft isn’t something we’ll do, because it could probably end up being like 75 percent accurate. There’s a lot of questions that we don’t have answers to right now,” Knox said.

“If the voting membership decides that this is what they want, we will come up with a system based on what the proposal outlines. If this passes, and if it does it will be right around Christmas time, and if people want answers immediately, it needs to be understood it is going to take us awhile to let the dust settle and figure out where we are going.”

Listed below are maps and grids of how the projected districts could look. It is very important to note that any change to who is actually in the group of 512 teams other than what is listed above, could change things significantly. Those changes are more likely to occur in smaller classifications than larger ones.

There are certainly different ways the maps could be interpreted. The attempt here was to cluster groups as tightly as possible. There is no publicly known formula for how teams are grouped by the IHSA mapping computer, the principles used here are largely logic and best guesses on previous arrangements in other sports. Teams were not labeled on the map when the districts were put together in attempt to remove any potential biases. But the clustering is quite difficult in the large classifications with so many teams in such a small area to consider for placement.

2022 playoff qualifiers are bolded in the district charts to show where stronger or weaker districts might lie.

Class 8A

DISTRICT 1 DISTRICT 2 DISTRICT 3 DISTRICT 4 Barrington Bartlett Evanston Curie Dundee-Crown Conant Glenbrook South Lane Huntley Elgin Leyden Lyons Round Lake Fremd Loyola Morton Stevenson Lake Park Maine South Oak Park-River Forest Warren Palatine New Trier Proviso West Waukegan Schaumburg Niles West St. Ignatius Zion-Benton South Elgin Taft York DISTRICT 5 DISTRICT 6 DISTRICT 7 DISTRICT 8 Bolingbrook Aurora East Andrew Belleville East Downers Grove South Aurora West Bloom Edwardsville Glenbard East Metea Valley Homewood-Flossmoor Joliet Central Glenbard North Neuqua Valley Lincoln-Way East Joliet West Glenbard West Oswego Marist Lockport Hinsdale Central Oswego East Rich Township Minooka Naperville Central Plainfield North Sandburg O’Fallon Naperville North Waubonsie Valley Stagg Plainfield South

Class 7A

DISTRICT 1 DISTRICT 2 DISTRICT 3 DISTRICT 4 DeKalb Buffalo Grove Addison Trail Elk Grove Village Harlem Grant Hoffman Estates Fenwick Hampshire Hersey Larkin Glenbrook North Hononegah Highland Park Rolling Meadows Maine East Jacobs Lake Zurich St. Charles North Maine West Rockford Auburn Libertyville St. Charles East Niles North Rockford Guilford McHenry West Chicago Prospect Rockford Jefferson Mundelein Wheaton North Proviso East DISTRICT 5 DISTRICT 6 DISTRICT 7 DISTRICT 8 Batavia Argo Blue Island Eisenhower Alton Downers Grove North Kenwood Bradley-Bourbonnais Belleville West Plainfield Central Lincoln Park Brother Rice Collinsville Plainfield East Mount Carmel Lincoln-Way Central Granite City Romeoville Oak Lawn Community Lincoln-Way West Moline Wheaton Warrenville South Reavis Shepard Normal Community Willowbrook St. Rita T.F. South Pekin Yorkville Whitney Young Thornwood Quincy

Class 6A

DISTRICT 1 DISTRICT 2 DISTRICT 3 DISTRICT 4 Belvidere Antioch Benet Amundsen Belvidere North Deerfield Burlington Central Lake View Cary-Grove Grayslake Central Fenton Mather Crystal Lake Central Grayslake North Geneva Payton Crystal Lake South Lake Forest Kaneland Schurz Prairie Ridge Lakes Niles Notre Dame Senn Rockford East Vernon Hills Riverside-Brookfield Von Steuben Wauconda Wheeling Streamwood Westinghouse DISTRICT 5 DISTRICT 6 DISTRICT 7 DISTRICT 8 Englewood Bremen Dunlap Bloomington Hinsdale South Crete-Monee East Moline United Centennial Hubbard Kankakee Galesburg Champaign Central Lemont LaSalle-Peru Normal West Danville Oak Forest Ottawa Peoria Glenwood Oak Lawn Richards Providence RIchwoods East St. Louis Simeon T.F. North Rock Island Springfield Solorio Thornton Washington Springfield Southeast

Class 5A

DISTRICT 1 DISTRICT 2 DISTRICT 3 DISTRICT 4 Freeport Carmel Glenbard South Back of the Yards Geneseo Chicago Academy Nazareth Corliss Marmion DePaul Prep Noble/Bulls Prep Evergreen Park Rochelle Elmwood Park Noble/ITW Speer Goode Sterling Prosser Noble/Muchin Lindblom Sycamore Ridgewood Noble/Pritzker Noble/Comer Woodstock St. Patrick Noble/UIC Perspectives/Leadership Woodstock North St. Viator St. Francis St. Laurence DISTRICT 5 DISTRICT 6 DISTRICT 7 DISTRICT 8 Agricultural Science East Peoria Decatur Eisenhower Carbondale Brooks Limestone Jacksonville Centralia Hillcrest Mahomet-Seymour Jersey Highland Joliet Catholic Metamora Lanphier Marion Marian Catholic Morris Lincoln Mascoutah Morgan Park Morton MacArthur Mount Vernon Thornridge Streator Mattoon Triad Tinley Park Urbana Sacred Heart Griffin Waterloo

Class 4A

DISTRICT 1 DISTRICT 2 DISTRICT 3 DISTRICT 4 Dixon ASPIRA Clark Bogan Harvard Chicago Sullivan De La Salle Catalyst/Maria Johnsburg Clemente Dyett Coal City Marengo IC Catholic Hyde Park Manteno Richmond-Burton Marine King Plano Rock Falls Noble/Academy Noble/Rauner Sandwich Rockford Boylan Noble/Golder Phillips South Shore Wheaton Academy North Chicago Phoenix Vocational DISTRICT 5 DISTRICT 6 DISTRICT 7 DISTRICT 8 Canton Charleston Cahokia Anna-Jonesboro Hall Effingham Civic Memorial Benton Illinois Valley Central Mount Zion Columbia Breese Central Kewanee Normal University Freeburg Carterville Macomb Olney East Richland Greenville Harrisburg Manual Rantoul Salem Herrin Peoria Notre Dame Rochester Staunton Massac County Pontiac Taylorville Wood River Murphysboro

Class 3A

DISTRICT 1 DISTRICT 2 DISTRICT 3 DISTRICT 4 Byron Aurora Central Catholic Carver Dwight Durand-Pecatonica Chicago Marshall CICS-Longwood Erie Genoa-Kingston Crane Julian Mendota Marian Central Catholic Dunbar Noble/Hansberry Prairie Central North Boone Lisle Noble/Johnson Princeton Oregon Montini Herscher Reed-Custer Stillman Valley North Lawndale Peotone Seneca Winnebago Urban Prep/Bronzeville Wilmington Sherrard DISTRICT 5 DISTRICT 6 DISTRICT 7 DISTRICT 8 Beardstown Clinton Alton Marquette DuQuoin Eureka Hoopeston Carlinville Fairfield Monmouth Monticello Hillsboro Mt. Carmel New Berlin Paris Litchfield Nashville Olympia Paxton Newton Pinckneyville Pleasant Plains St. Joseph-Ogden Piasa Southwestern Sparta PORTA Sullivan Robinson Vienna Williamsville Tolono Unity Roxana West Frankfort

Class 2A

DISTRICT 1 DISTRICT 2 DISTRICT 3 DISTRICT 4 Chicago Christian Alleman Bishop McNamara Elmwood Christ the King Bureau Valley Bloomington Central Catholic Farmington Collins Eastland El Paso-Gridley Illini West Leo Mercer County Iroquois West Knoxville Noble/DRW Trading Orion Momence Lewistown Noble/Rowe-Clark Riverdale Ridgeview Mendon Unity UCCS/Woodlawn Rockford Christian Tri-Valley Tremont Westmont Rockridge Watseka West Hancock DISTRICT 5 DISTRICT 6 DISTRICT 7 DISTRICT 8 Athens Arthur Auburn Chester Maroa-Forsyth Bismarck-Henning Carlyle Christopher Pittsfield Georgetown-Ridge Farm Gillespie Eldorado Quincy Notre Dame Lawrenceville Mater Dei Flora Riverton Marshall North Mac Hamilton County Sangamon Valley Oblong Pana Johnston City St. Teresa Shelbyville Vandalia Red Bud Warrensburg-Latham Westville Wesclin White County

Class 1A