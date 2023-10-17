Friday Night Drive’s Team of the Week for Week 8 of the 2023 season

The Friday Night Drive Team of the Week for Week 8 of the 2023 season is here.
After 3,279 people voted, tallying 5,753 total votes, we are proud to announce the Team of the Week. Thank you to our presenting sponsor: Schweickert, Ganassin, Krzak, Rundio, LLP.
Team of the Week MVP: Ben Vole, Alden-Hebron, QB
Team of the Week: Week 8, 2023
Quarterback
Ben Vole, Alden-Hebron
Ran for 3 TDs, threw for game-winner with 50 seconds to go in 27-26 win over Peoria Heights.
Richard Conley, Romeoville
7 of 11, 121 yards, 2 TDs, 13 carries, 131 yards, 2 TDs in 46-14 win over Joliet Central
Joey Vanderwiel, Prairie Ridge
13 carries, 114 yards, 1 rushing TD and 1 passing TD in 35-6 win over Crystal Lake Central.
Running Back
HJ Grigsby, Joliet Catholic
11 carries, 129 yards, 2 TDs in 45-0 win over Marmion
Nathen Neal, Seneca
In a win that saw the Irish rush for 332 yards, Neal accounted for 130 and a pair of TDs
Logan Abrams, Cary-Grove
21-189 rushing, 4 TDs in 47-21 win over Crystal Lake South.
Receiver
KJ Parker, IC Catholic
6 catches, 65 yards, 2 TDs; defensively 5 tackles, 1 interception, 1 pass defensed
Sheko Gjokaj, St. Charles East
12 catches, 172 yards 2 TDs against Geneva
Michael Prokos, Crystal Lake South
Returned from ankle injury (Week 2) to throw, run and catch a TD pass in 47-21 loss to Cary-Grove. Six catches for 57 yards.
Offensive Line
Cam Juricich, Joliet Catholic
Led line for offense that rushed for 411 yards in 45-0 win over Marmion
Andrew Ryan, Woodstock
Helped offense to one of its better games, also played LB and had huge sack in 21-0 win over Johnsburg, Blue Streaks’ first shutout in three years.
Defensive Line
Dillan Johnson, Joliet Catholic
Sack, tackle for loss, led D that held Marmion to 96 total yards in 45-0 win
Tristan Countryman, Sycamore
Had three sacks and a blocked punt in the Spartans’ 49-0 win over La Salle-Peru
Aidan Morris, Bureau Valley
Returned two fumbles for TDs in 67-19 win over Aurora Central Catholic
Bryce Griffin, Yorkville
5 solo tackles, 4 for loss, and 3 assists in 13-8 win over Oswego East
Linebacker
Foley Calcagno, IC Catholic Prep
11 tackles, 2 sacks, 1 QB hurry
Daniel Rouse, Joliet Catholic
3 tackles for loss for D that held Marmion to 96 total yards in 45-0 win
Zach Samaan, Burlington Central
12 tackles, 1 INT in 17-14 OT win over Hampshire.
Tristan Swenson, Genoa-Kingston
Returned an interception 22 yards for a touchdown while controlling the middle of the defense for the Cogs against Rock Falls
Defensive Back
Ryder Bergemann, Burlington Central
4 tackles, 1 TFL, game-winning fumble recovery in OT in 17-14 win over Hampshire.
Camron Thomas, Romeoville
Had 2 INTs and recovered a fumble in 46-14 win over Joliet Central
Ace Christiansen, Princeton
Had INT, TD rushing in 55-0 win over Mendota