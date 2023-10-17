Friday Night Drive’s Team of the Week for Week 8 of the 2023 season

The Friday Night Drive Team of the Week for Week 8 of the 2023 season is here.

After 3,279 people voted, tallying 5,753 total votes, we are proud to announce the Team of the Week. Thank you to our presenting sponsor: Schweickert, Ganassin, Krzak, Rundio, LLP.

Team of the Week MVP: Ben Vole, Alden-Hebron, QB

Team of the Week: Week 8, 2023

Quarterback

Ben Vole, Alden-Hebron

Ran for 3 TDs, threw for game-winner with 50 seconds to go in 27-26 win over Peoria Heights.

Richard Conley, Romeoville

7 of 11, 121 yards, 2 TDs, 13 carries, 131 yards, 2 TDs in 46-14 win over Joliet Central

Joey Vanderwiel, Prairie Ridge

13 carries, 114 yards, 1 rushing TD and 1 passing TD in 35-6 win over Crystal Lake Central.

Running Back

HJ Grigsby, Joliet Catholic

11 carries, 129 yards, 2 TDs in 45-0 win over Marmion

Nathen Neal, Seneca

In a win that saw the Irish rush for 332 yards, Neal accounted for 130 and a pair of TDs

Logan Abrams, Cary-Grove

21-189 rushing, 4 TDs in 47-21 win over Crystal Lake South.

Receiver

KJ Parker, IC Catholic

6 catches, 65 yards, 2 TDs; defensively 5 tackles, 1 interception, 1 pass defensed

Sheko Gjokaj, St. Charles East

12 catches, 172 yards 2 TDs against Geneva

Michael Prokos, Crystal Lake South

Returned from ankle injury (Week 2) to throw, run and catch a TD pass in 47-21 loss to Cary-Grove. Six catches for 57 yards.

Offensive Line

Cam Juricich, Joliet Catholic

Led line for offense that rushed for 411 yards in 45-0 win over Marmion

Andrew Ryan, Woodstock

Helped offense to one of its better games, also played LB and had huge sack in 21-0 win over Johnsburg, Blue Streaks’ first shutout in three years.

Defensive Line

Dillan Johnson, Joliet Catholic

Sack, tackle for loss, led D that held Marmion to 96 total yards in 45-0 win

Tristan Countryman, Sycamore

Had three sacks and a blocked punt in the Spartans’ 49-0 win over La Salle-Peru

Aidan Morris, Bureau Valley

Returned two fumbles for TDs in 67-19 win over Aurora Central Catholic

Bryce Griffin, Yorkville

5 solo tackles, 4 for loss, and 3 assists in 13-8 win over Oswego East

Linebacker

Foley Calcagno, IC Catholic Prep

11 tackles, 2 sacks, 1 QB hurry

Daniel Rouse, Joliet Catholic

3 tackles for loss for D that held Marmion to 96 total yards in 45-0 win

Zach Samaan, Burlington Central

12 tackles, 1 INT in 17-14 OT win over Hampshire.

Tristan Swenson, Genoa-Kingston

Returned an interception 22 yards for a touchdown while controlling the middle of the defense for the Cogs against Rock Falls

Defensive Back

Ryder Bergemann, Burlington Central

4 tackles, 1 TFL, game-winning fumble recovery in OT in 17-14 win over Hampshire.

Camron Thomas, Romeoville

Had 2 INTs and recovered a fumble in 46-14 win over Joliet Central

Ace Christiansen, Princeton

Had INT, TD rushing in 55-0 win over Mendota