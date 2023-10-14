NewsTribune football roundup: Bureau Valley routs Aurora Central Catholic

Bureau Valley racked up 390 rushing yards and rolled to a 67-19 victory over Aurora Central Catholic on Friday in Manlius to put the Storm on the brink of playoff eligibility at 4-4.

The Storm took a 21-6 lead after the first quarter and extended the lead to 40-13 at halftime and 60-19 after three quarters.

Elijah Endress rushed for 136 yards and three touchdowns on 17 carries for BV, while Cameron Lemons ran for 165 yards and three TDs on 12 attempts.

Storm quarterback Bryce Helms completed his only two passes for touchdowns, connecting with Corban Chhim for a 14-yarder and Brock Shane for a 30-yarder.

Defensive lineman Aidan Morris had two fumbles returned for touchdowns for the Storm.

Bureau Valley closes out the regular season Friday at Morrison (7-1).

Rockridge 35, Hall-Putnam County 0: The Red Devils managed just one first down in a Three Rivers Conference crossover in Spring Valley.

Ayden Redcliff made nine tackles for Hall-PC, while Landon Glynn had seven tackles.

The Red Devils trailed 14-0 after one quarter, 28-0 at halftime and 35-0 after three quarters.

Hall-PC (3-5) closes the season Friday at Princeton (7-1).