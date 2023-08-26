Hersey’s Nasir Mckenzie runs for three TDs in rout of New Trier

ARLINGTON HEIGHTS – As advertised, Hersey’s football team has the offensive weapons to make a run to the Class 7A championship this season.

In the Huskies’ opening season 30-12 win over New Trier on Friday, Hersey showed off their talented offense.

“I credit our kids for coming out prepared,” Hersey coach Tom Nelson said. “To get a win in week one is a good step to a successful season.”

Senior running back Nasir Mckenzie scored three touchdowns on runs of 17, 7 and 1 yard while rushing 20 times for 121 yards.

“Nasir has some serious speed and he showed that tonight,” Nelson said. “He had a great summer.”

“I want to be a great player for this team,” Mckenzie said. “The coaches have really helped me. They want me to do my best. Our offensive line is a great group of guys. They work hard.”

Junior quarterback Colton Gumino put in a solid performance connecting on 12 of 21 passes for 171 yards with one interception.

Carson Grove, the Northwestern recruit, caught seven passes for 121 yards including a nifty 53-yard catch in the second quarter to give the Huskies a 14-0 lead.

“I am surrounded by great players and great coaches,” Grove said. “Coach Nelson has been a great mentor to me. I have teammates who push me everyday and I am very grateful to them. I like to control what I can control. I go out there and do everything I can to get us the ‘W’. We have some dudes on this team. I think we can go pretty far this year.”

Grove also showed his skills in the defensive backfield with an interception.

“He’s been doing good things for us for three years and I am glad people took notice of Carson,” Nelson said. “Best three-way player in the state.”

None of the offense would have been possible if not for a strong performance by Hersey’s offensive line.

Pavle Jovanivic, Sal Marabotti, Andrew Pignataro, Gus Dammann and Will Nolan -- who has committed to the University of Iowa -- made the Hersey engine run.

The Huskies scored on their first drive of the season going 76 yards in 10 plays to score on Mckenzie’s 17-yard run. Junior Alex Fiore kicked the first of four extra points.

A blocked punt from Brandon Pflomm gave the Huskies a 16-0 lead with the ball going out of the Trevians’ end zone for a safety.

A 7-yard run by McKenzie gave Hersey a 23-0 lead just before halftime.

McKenzie would score his third touchdown on a 1-yard run with 7:56 left in the game.

New Trier’s points came on a safety, a 45-yard field goal from Nikola Dugandzic, and a 32-yard touchdown pass from Christopher Donnelly to Benjamin Zieziula with: 34 left to play.

Hersey finished with 133 yards rushing. New Trier was held to 60 yards rushing and 110 yards passing.

https://football.dailyherald.com/sports/20230825/herseys-high-powered-attack-clicks-against-new-trier