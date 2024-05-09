Princeton’s Noah LaPorte receives offer from Michigan State

Princeton High School junior Noah LaPorte (left) received an offer to play football from Michigan State University tight ends coach Brian Wozniak. (Photo provided by Princeton High School)

Princeton junior standout Noah LaPorte has a second Big Ten football offer.

After a workout at Princeton on Wednesday, LaPorte received an offer from Michigan State University tight ends coach Brian Wozniak.

He also received an offer from Ball State University on Wednesday.

LaPorte received his first Big Ten offer from Northwestern University on April 20. He has also received offers from Kent State University, Ohio University and Eastern Illinois University

The Illinois High School Football Coaches Association Class 3A All-State first-team selection has also made trips to the University of Illinois, Iowa State University, Northern Illinois University and Illinois State University.

It’s an exciting time for LaPorte, who is weighing all of his options before making a decision.

“Right now my recruiting is really starting to pick up, and when the time is right it will happen,” he said.