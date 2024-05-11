Hall to name new football coach Wednesday

SPRING VALLEY – The Hall Red Devils should have their new head football coach in place next week.

Athletic director Eric Bryant said the new coach is expected to be named at Wednesday’s Hall High School Board meeting.

The new coach will take over a team that went 3-6 last season.

He will succeed Randy Tieman, who resigned after two seasons in his second stint as Hall coach.

Tieman led the Red Devils from 2012-19, compiling a 45-39 record with six playoff appearances (three in Class 2A and three in Class 3A), including a quarterfinal berth in 2015 and trips to the second round in 2014, 2018 and 2019.

In his first season back in 2022, Tieman guided the Red Devils to a 5-5 record and a Class 4A playoff berth.

The new coach will become the Red Devils’ 15th coach since the 1954 season following the retirement of the legendary Richard Nesti. It marks the the fifth coaching change for Hall since Gary Vicini retired after a 25-year stint following the 2008 season.