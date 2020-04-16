Schmidt a local legend worth remembering

Illinois has long been a high school basketball hotbed where top quality players and teams have thrilled the devoted fan base for decades.

Among this abundance of talent, who’s the best of all time? When it comes to the Kankakee River Valley region, the distinction arguably belongs to Harv Schmidt, who passed away April 7 at the age of 84.

For younger basketball enthusiasts, the name might not be familiar as his time in the limelight passed long ago. But Harv Schmidt’s name was known in virtually every Kankakee area home for several decades beginning in the early 1950s.

In 1952-53, Schmidt’s senior season at Kankakee High School, he had the highest per game scoring average in Illinois and earned All-State honors. He was then recruited to the University of Illinois, where the 6-foot-6 inch forward compiled a 12.3 points per game career scoring average and was named the team’s Most Valuable Player as a senior.

Drafted by the Minneapolis Lakers of the National Basketball League, Schmidt instead played in another professional organization, the former National Industrial Basketballl League, and was named the league’s Rookie of the Year in 1957-58.

A coaching career followed, and Schmidt returned to Illinois to lead the Fightin’ Illini in 1967. His ’68-69 team surprised pundits by finishing with a 19-5 record and a second-place standing in the Big Ten Conference.

After leaving coaching in 1974, Schmidt settled in Colorado and worked in the insurance business. While he would return to Kankakee for visits in the succeeding years, his legacy largely faded into memory.

But those who still recall him remember his achievements and influence vividly. Denny Lehnus, another Kankakee High School graduate who became an accomplished basketball coach in his own right, had this to say of Schmidt:

“He was a hero to so many my age and older and a great role model. His accomplishments were not only on the court but in life.’’

Schmidt’s obituary appeared in the Wednesday edition of the Daily Journal. Read it to learn more about this remarkable man.

"So long as the memory of certain beloved friends lives in my heart, I shall say that life is good.''

Helen Keller