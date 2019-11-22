Ronald Davis

Ronald Lee Davis, 82, passed away Oct. 9, 2019, in his home in Greenville, S.C., as a result of complications from a long battle with Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia.

He was born May 13, 1937, in Kankakee, the only child of Milo Arthur and Juanita Viola (née Ford) Davis.

Ronald graduated from Momence Community High School in 1955 and, following the mentorship of Mr. Faye Orr (as did many MCHS graduates), went on to Butler University, of Indianapolis, Ind.

He married his only love, Sandra Jane (née Kelson) on Aug. 9, 1959 and the two began life together in Amarillo, Texas, as he fulfilled obligations to the U.S. Air Force for his ROTC scholarship. The Air Force took them to Spokane, Wash., where their only child, Paula, was born in 1960. In 1963, Ron was honorably discharged from the Air Force and he joined the accounting firm of Peat, Marwick, Mitchell, in Indianapolis, Ind. He took several part-time jobs through the years to support his family. In 1969, he was blessed to be hired by Zimmer, Mfg., in Warsaw, Ind., as part of their finance department, where he spent the remainder of his career.

Mr. And Mrs Davis spent the majority of their retirement years at their homes in Sarasota, Fla., and Maggie Valley, N.C. They loved entertaining, especially old friends from high school and college.

He quietly and generously, gave of his time, talent and blessings, to his community and his church, St Ann’s, Warsaw, Ind., as well as their hometown church, The Church of the Good Shepherd, Momence.

Surviving are his wife of 60 years, Sandra; their only child and her husband, Paula and Alec Austin McCallum Sr., of Greenville, S.C.; grandson and his wife, U.S. Navy Lt. and Mrs Thomas (Deanna, née Jones) Deeter, of Boston, Mass.; and grandson, A.J. McCallum (Alec Austin McCallum Jr), also of Greenville, S.C.

Mr. Davis will be cremated and a small family funeral Mass will be at Christ Church Episcopal, Greenville, S.C., where he attended the last few years of his life. Mr. and Mrs. Davis will be inurned in the Columbarium at St Ann’s Episcopal Church, Warsaw, Ind., upon Mrs. Davis’ death, as per their wishes.

The family is grateful for the many condolences.

Memorials may be made to the Ronald and Sandra Davis Memorial Fund, through the Kosciusko County Community Foundation, online at kcfoundation.org; or through the mail at Kosciusko County Community Foundation, Inc., 102 East Market St., Warsaw IN 46580.

(Pd)