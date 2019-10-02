Robert Damon Sr.

Robert “Bob” E. Damon Sr., 72, of Manteno, passed away Saturday (Sept. 28, 2019) at his home.

He was born March 14, 1947, in Chicago, the son of Charles M. and June E. (Smith) Damon. Bob married Kathryn Schuch.

Bob worked as a mechanic for CTA and retired after 26 years. He also worked as a volunteer fireman/paramedic in Richton Park for 20 years. Bob had a love of all things Disney.

Surviving are his wife, Kathryn, of Manteno; three sons and daughters-in-law, Robert (Carrie) Damon Jr., of Monee, John (Jackie Kelly) Damon, of Kentucky, and Scott (Jennifer) Damon, of Bourbonnais; one daughter and son-in-law, Christine (Shane) Richardson, of Bradley; and seven grandchildren, Lennon, Lauren, Jacob, Haleigh, Chloe, Landon and Anna. Also surviving are a sister, LouAnn (Mike) Guerra, of West Virginia; and many nieces and nephews.

Preceding him in death were a grandson, Anthony; two sisters, Marian Reinitz and Donna Hendrix; and two brothers, Joseph “Butch” Damon and Thomas Damon.

Visitation will be from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 4, at Schreffler Funeral Homes, Bourbonnais Chapel. The funeral will be 9:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 5, at Maternity BVM Catholic Church, Bourbonnais, with the Rev. Jason Nesbitt officiating. Burial will be at noon Saturday, Oct. 5, in St. Mary’s Cemetery in Evergreen Park.

Memorials may be made to Hospice of Kankakee Valley.

