Gauntlet Games opens in Bradley, hosts weekly gaming events

New in Bradley is Gauntlet Games, designed for fans of role playing, board games, card games and war games. Recently opened at 1111 Blatt Blvd. — with a grand opening on June 29 — the store has weekly scheduled events and open gaming space available.

Coming up on the schedule this week is Magic the Gathering (during business hours Friday and Saturday); board game Midnight — Axis & Allies (beginning at 4 p.m. Friday); Pokemon trade day (during business hours Saturday); World War II board game 3D PanzerBlitz (from noon to 4 p.m. Sunday); Chariot racing game Circus Maximus (from 4-7 p.m. Sunday); roleplaying with Dungeons & Dragons or Call of Cthulhu (4-8 p.m. Sunday).

Business hours are 3-8 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday; 3 p.m. to midnight Friday; noon to midnight Saturday; and noon to 8 p.m. Sunday. The store features Magic the Gathering, Dungeon & Dragons, Warhammer 40K, Pokemon, gaming miniatures, gaming accessories and a wide selection of family games.

For more information, go to <a href="https://www.gauntletgamesstore.com" target="_blank">gauntletgamesstore.com</a>.