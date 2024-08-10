Hero City Adventure Park closing doors in Bradley

BRADLEY — An indoor children’s gaming location in the Bradley Square Shopping Center along Bradley Boulevard is set to close its doors for the final time.

Hero City Adventure Park, opened in mid-2020 during the COVID-19 pandemic, in the former home of OfficeMax in the Bradley Square Shopping Center, near Hobby Lobby, will close after business Sunday.

Owner John Chu, of Bourbonnais, confirmed the business located in the 22,000-square-foot location will be shutting down. He said he and a business partner will be relocating in the western portion of the United States. He declined to specifically note the exact location.

The family will be relocating to that area once business matters are cleared in Bradley. His family is in the process of moving.

Chu said it would be impossible to maintain ownership of the Bradley site without being at the location on a daily basis.

He is targeting a 2025 opening for the new location.

Formerly a commercial truck driver, Chu and his wife, Linda, opened the business, but were immediately faced with overwhelming restriction due to the pandemic.

The all-indoor park developed by the couple came at a significant cost. When the were redeveloping the site, they explained they were investing about $700,000.

Hero City operated at the site for nearly four years as an indoor adventure park filled with gaming stations and a kitchen area.

The site included an area for laser tag, a three-level obstacle course/jungle-type play area, UFO bumper cars, arcade and virtual reality games.

The complex also had party rooms, as well as an area for parents to relax while children played.